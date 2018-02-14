₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Islie: 6:52am
By Eugene Agha,
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/npa-asks-nafdac-son-to-vacate-seaports-in-24hrs.html
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:32am
not as if those mention above are working but they see the ports as the best place to make and share any looted funds....
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Donkay82: 7:54am
Somebody want to take food away from somebodys mouth e wee not work no be naija we dey?
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by aolawale025: 8:19am
All this unnecessary squabbles. In a cohesive government this call is uncalled for
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by zakim(m): 10:31am
hmmm
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by exlinkleads(f): 11:02am
ah ah
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by AishaBuhari: 11:02am
NPA like NAFDAC, NAFDAC like SON all in the same boat with a tag called - USELESS
The amount of substandard consumables and non-consumables is alarming in the Nigeria of today
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by datola: 11:03am
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has given a 24-hour ultimatum to officials of unauthorised government agencies to vacate the seaports or risk being arrested.
Hillarious!
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by emmabest2000(m): 11:03am
valentineuwakwe:
Donkay82:
Meaningless warning !
Meanwhile...
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by olaolulazio(m): 11:03am
Vacate sea port and go to where?
Awon science workers.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Oyerinde16: 11:05am
who is the DG of NAFDAC and Boss of SON, They will be readmitted when an Aboki heads the agencies, maybe custom do the job of SON n NAFDAC
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by aleeyus(m): 11:05am
olaolulazio:i weak
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by 12submarine(m): 11:06am
Why? In view of the rate at which fake drugs and sub standard items are being imported for quick cash at the detriment of Nigerians, what is wrong in amending the said presidential directive to include Nafdac and SON. Or is the directive stone cast? NPA is mad.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by ghostfacekillar(m): 11:07am
i rememba hw them seize my dad goodS come sellam give anoda person nah my dad customer buy am. Wicked soul
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by 12submarine(m): 11:11am
isiago:Nigga, what is the meaning of all these? I'm sure you are deliberately doing this to disturb us here because even cows cannot fall for this scam.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Lucid1(m): 11:13am
aolawale025:Rules must be followed bro. Most of these agencies have functions that interlope, making the entire shipping and/or clearing process cumbersome. I think this is a good development.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Ghostmode2two(m): 11:13am
E don red oooo
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by FarahAideed: 11:17am
When the y want to move a large cache of weapons into the country they start chasing SON and Nafdac from the ports only to return them when the consignment has passed thhrough quietly...Another thing the do is dismantling police check points on our highways to make make for passage of large numbers of fighters in the cover of dark
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by KingsleyCEO: 11:47am
They should be thrown out asap. With their presence in the port fake stuff still flood the market, especially that SON they should be beaten and driven out.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Thatitan234(m): 11:50am
This is a good development.
Majority of these agencies play similar roles at our ports, so this should reduce the whole stress of clearing goods
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by Thatitan234(m): 12:01pm
12submarine:
The role NAFDAC and SON play at the port is clearly a duplication of the duties of the Customs.
Having SON and NAFDAC screening merchandise is just waste of time and strenuous on business men cuz...
And they don't even do the screening, just settlements.
Mind you, just this week, the Customs seized four containers of fake drugs.
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:05pm
FarahAideed:bro you sharp.I was thinking the same
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by LAFO: 12:06pm
Nigerians and Duplication of Responsibilities, Immigration should be able to tackle all this
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by poisegroup2: 12:20pm
|Re: NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs by donqx: 12:20pm
oh
Aero Contractor Airlines Now Sell Snacks On Board Flight, Due Economic Meltdown. / Former Governor Donald Duke Disgraces Jonathan For Not Developing South-South / MEET Jihadi John - CURRENT World's Most Wanted Man(isis)
