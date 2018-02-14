Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NPA Asks NAFDAC, SON To Vacate Seaports In 24hrs (4613 Views)

By Eugene Agha,







The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has given a 24-hour ultimatum to officials of unauthorised government agencies to vacate the seaports or risk being arrested.



The directive is in line with a new order issued to NPA by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).



PEBEC directed NPA to ensure strict compliance to the October 26, 2011, presidential directive on agencies permitted to operate in the ports.



The NPA, therefore, reiterated that only eight federal government agencies were allowed to operate and have physical representation at all port locations in the country.



General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Abdullahi Goje, in a statement, said the agencies allowed representation at the ports were: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) should remain at the ports.



The directive stated that other agencies not mentioned in the list should remain outside the ports premises as the Nigerian Customs Service, which is the lead agency for inspection of cargoes, had developed standard operating procedures to facilitate their seamless operation.



“The NPA remains committed to the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to enhance the ease of doing business in the country and the improvement of conditions under which business is carried out in all ports across the country.



“The NPA solicits for the kind support of all agencies and stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime sector towards actualising the noble goal of making Nigeria a destination of choice for all legitimate businesses,” Goje said.



The affected agencies include National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others.





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/npa-asks-nafdac-son-to-vacate-seaports-in-24hrs.html

not as if those mention above are working but they see the ports as the best place to make and share any looted funds.... 12 Likes

Somebody want to take food away from somebodys mouth e wee not work no be naija we dey? 1 Like 1 Share

All this unnecessary squabbles. In a cohesive government this call is uncalled for

hmmm

ah ah

NPA like NAFDAC, NAFDAC like SON all in the same boat with a tag called - USELESS



The amount of substandard consumables and non-consumables is alarming in the Nigeria of today 8 Likes

Hillarious!

valentineuwakwe:

not as if those mention above are working but they see the ports as the best place to make and share any looted funds....



Donkay82:

Somebody want to take food away from somebodys mouth e wee not work no be naija we dey?

Meaningless warning !





Meanwhile... Meaningless warning !

Vacate sea port and go to where?





Awon science workers. 2 Likes

who is the DG of NAFDAC and Boss of SON, They will be readmitted when an Aboki heads the agencies, maybe custom do the job of SON n NAFDAC

olaolulazio:

Vacate sea port and go to where?





Awon science workers. i weak i weak

Why? In view of the rate at which fake drugs and sub standard items are being imported for quick cash at the detriment of Nigerians, what is wrong in amending the said presidential directive to include Nafdac and SON. Or is the directive stone cast? NPA is mad. 2 Likes 1 Share

i rememba hw them seize my dad goodS come sellam give anoda person nah my dad customer buy am. Wicked soul 2 Likes

isiago:

Nigga, what is the meaning of all these? I'm sure you are deliberately doing this to disturb us here because even cows cannot fall for this scam.

aolawale025:

Rules must be followed bro. Most of these agencies have functions that interlope, making the entire shipping and/or clearing process cumbersome. I think this is a good development.

E don red oooo

When the y want to move a large cache of weapons into the country they start chasing SON and Nafdac from the ports only to return them when the consignment has passed thhrough quietly...Another thing the do is dismantling police check points on our highways to make make for passage of large numbers of fighters in the cover of dark 2 Likes

They should be thrown out asap. With their presence in the port fake stuff still flood the market, especially that SON they should be beaten and driven out.

This is a good development.

Majority of these agencies play similar roles at our ports, so this should reduce the whole stress of clearing goods

12submarine:

Why? In view of the rate at which fake drugs and sub standard items are being imported for quick cash at the detriment of Nigerians, what is wrong in amending the said presidential directive to include Nafdac and SON. Or is the directive stone cast? NPA is mad.

The role NAFDAC and SON play at the port is clearly a duplication of the duties of the Customs.





Having SON and NAFDAC screening merchandise is just waste of time and strenuous on business men cuz...

And they don't even do the screening, just settlements.



Mind you, just this week, the Customs seized four containers of fake drugs. The role NAFDAC and SON play at the port is clearly a duplication of the duties of the Customs.Having SON and NAFDAC screening merchandise is just waste of time and strenuous on business men cuz...And they don't even do the screening, just settlements.Mind you, just this week, the Customs seized four containers of fake drugs.

FarahAideed:

bro you sharp.I was thinking the same

Nigerians and Duplication of Responsibilities, Immigration should be able to tackle all this

