|Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Joelsblog(m): 8:36am
Katsina State Police Division have launched an Immediate investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of the wife of a member of the state House of Assembly, Binta Safiyanu, who died after allegedly drinking a herbal concoction to boost the flow of breast milk for her babies.
According to reports, The deceased, a mother of six, was said to have died a week after being delivered of a set of wonderful twins.
Northern City News (NCN) learnt that Binta was said to be the first wife of Yunusa Jikamshi, the lawmaker representing Musawa constituency in the state House of Assembly.
It was also learnt that after being delivered of her babies, her breast milk was not flowing as it should be, a development which made her co-wives to persuade her to drink the concoction.
The two other wives assured her that the concoction would enhance the flow of her Breast milk,this is quiet serious.
Another version of the story, had it that the deceased was fond of taking traditional herbs and allegedly directed a woman identified as Sakina to prepare the concoction for her.
Reports has it that, Immediately after the deceased drank the concoction, she started vomiting non stop. She was subsequently rushed to Musawa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.She has since been buried, according to Islamic rites.
Sources added the incident was initially reported at the Musawa police station from where it was transferred to the state criminal investigation, Katsina bureau, for further investigation.
Sakina is however being detained by the police.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Isah Gambo, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was in progress to unravel the real circumstances surrounding Bintu’s death.
The lawmaker could not be reached for comment as he was said to be out of Katsina at the time of filing this report.
This is a more reason why our women should be careful of whatever herbs they drink.. Some might be womb damaging.. Life taking... Beware!!
News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/so-sad-wife-of-a-nigerian-lawmaker-die-after-drinking-concoction-to-enhance-breast-milk-flow/
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by friendlyadvice: 8:39am
Yep its only from the donkey boyz u hear such
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Asowari(m): 11:29am
wat a pity rip ma
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Pubichairs(m): 11:29am
wrong advice from useless friends
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by helphelp: 11:29am
Agbo wey no get dosage
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by dipopooo(m): 11:30am
>: ( see
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by OrestesDante(m): 11:30am
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Cromcruach91: 11:30am
friendlyadvice:
Please keep your bigotry off this thread.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Florblu(f): 11:30am
What ever happens to drinking plenty water and pap or going to see a doctor.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by delivryboy: 11:39am
friendlyadvice:
Haba bros! She gave her life for the love of her child. Respect the dead, respect motherhood.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by KingsleyCEO: 11:39am
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by emmabest2000(m): 11:39am
uglodoh:
Drinking palmwine would have make her breast milk overflow
God have mercy!
RIP TO HER
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by uglodoh(f): 11:39am
This woman killed herself unnecessarily. With time, the breast milk will start flowing. Moreover she had twins, she should have supplemented it with baby. RIP
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Kobicove(m): 11:39am
She died as a result of ignorance and carelessness
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by jashar(f): 11:39am
friendlyadvice:
Do you know that you don't have to be silly?
Do you?
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by castrol180(m): 11:39am
Bintu or Binta? What I know is that one foolani is gone...
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by friendlyadvice: 11:40am
Cromcruach91:it aint bigotry its the truth man
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Moreoffaith(m): 11:41am
Which kind concoction be that....she for take palm wine now.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by tballeyy(m): 11:41am
Local people
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Jupxter: 11:41am
Na wa concotion. what happened to good food?
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Cromcruach91: 11:42am
now on to things that can help increase your milk supply:
Make sure that baby is nursing efficiently. This is the “remove more milk” part of increasing milk production. If milk is not effectively removed from the breast, then mom’s milk supply decreases. If positioning and latch are “off” then baby is probably not transferring milk efficiently. A sleepy baby, use of nipple shields or various health or anatomical problems in baby can also interfere with baby’s ability to transfer milk. For a baby who is not nursing efficiently, trying to adequately empty milk from the breast is like trying to empty a swimming pool through a drinking straw – it can take forever. Inefficient milk transfer can lead to baby not getting enough milk or needing to nurse almost constantly to get enough milk. If baby is not transferring milk well, then it is important for mom to express milk after and/or between nursings to maintain milk supply while the breastfeeding problems are being addressed.
Nurse frequently, and for as long as your baby is actively nursing. Remember – you want to remove more milk from the breasts and do this frequently. If baby is having weight gain problems, aim to nurse at least every 1.5-2 hours during the day and at least every 3 hours at night.
Take a nursing vacation. Take baby to bed with you for 2-3 days, and do nothing but nurse (frequently!) and rest (well, you can eat too!).
Offer both sides at each feeding. Let baby finish the first side, then offer the second side.
Switch nurse. Switch sides 3 or more times during each feeding, every time that baby falls asleep, switches to “comfort” sucking, or loses interest. Use each side at least twice per feeding. Use breast compression to keep baby feeding longer. For good instructions on how to do this, see Dr. Jack Newman’s Protocol to manage breastmilk intake. This can be particularly helpful for sleepy or distractible babies.
Avoid pacifiers and bottles when possible. All of baby’s sucking needs should be met at the breast (see above). If a temporary supplement is medically required, it can be given with a nursing supplementer or by spoon, cup or dropper (see Alternative Feeding Methods).
Give baby only breastmilk. Avoid all solids, water, and formula if baby is younger than six months, and consider decreasing solids if baby is older. If you are using more than a few ounces of formula per day, wean from the supplements gradually to “challenge” your breasts to produce more milk.
Take care of mom. Rest. Sleep when baby sleeps. Relax. Drink liquids to thirst (don’t force liquids – drinking extra water does not increase supply), and eat a reasonably well-balanced diet.
Consider pumping. Adding pumping sessions after or between nursing sessions can be very helpful – pumping is very important when baby is not nursing efficiently or frequently enough, and can speed things up in all situations. Your aim in pumping is to remove more milk from the breasts and/or to increase frequency of breast emptying. When pumping to increase milk supply, to ensure that the pump removes an optimum amount of milk from the breast, keep pumping for 2-5 minutes after the last drops of milk. However, adding even a short pumping session (increasing frequency but perhaps not removing milk thoroughly) is helpful.
Consider a galactagogue. A substance (herb, prescription medication, etc.) that increases milk supply is called a galactagogue. See What is a galactagogue? Do I need one? for more information.
Source: https://kellymom.com/hot-topics/low-supply/
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by abbaapple: 11:42am
Rip! At the end we all become History!
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by tonyzaks: 11:42am
at least she died doing what she thought would help her baby
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by yoged(m): 11:42am
northern people and giving birth like pig. After 6kids.? She suppose Don plaster her private part SMH
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Hector09: 11:42am
Rip ma this is d reason why i dont like herbal medication and i we never advise some one to take it
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Chumani(f): 11:43am
J
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by Cromcruach91: 11:43am
yoged:
So, what exactly is wrong with having many children, especially if everyone consents to it.?
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by marvin904(m): 11:43am
so you just left your kids..
a doctor you couldn't see
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by enabledgoddess(f): 11:43am
What a painful death. If the breast milk is not flowing well, why not augment it with baby food? She prolly didnt want to feed them with formula now that she is gone what will the babies be given ? Your guess is as good as mine.
|Re: Binta Safiyanu, Wife Of Yunusa Jikamshi Dies After Taking Concoction by mcayomind(m): 11:43am
RIP to the dead...
in other news......
Tunrayo pls be my VAL
