"I Enjoy Having Sex Just Like Everyone, I Won't Let This Discourage Me" - Lady Whose Sextape Was Uploaded Online





Instagram slay queen, Olamiadara Adedayo whose sextape was uploaded to the popular porn site, xvideos has come out to tell people sending her different messages not to judge her.



She wrote this on her instagram page: ( IG:



We had Sex, then he leaked the video..

.

.Now people don't want me to rest, WHO IS A VIRGIN ? WHO DOES NOT LIKE SEX ? Why are you guys sending me different messages as if sex is a crime.

I enjoy having sex just like everyone of you and I won't let this discourage me.

DON'T JUDGE ME !!



She is so determined ... lol

Some women will still be mumu to allow a man sex taping them

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her

MhizAJ:

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her

IF I HEAR !!! IF I HEAR !!! 2 Likes

pls i need the link to the sex tape

MhizAJ:

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her 5 Likes

MhizAJ:

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her

We yaf hear. Next... We yaf hear. Next...

Trust is a fickle thing. You never know who you

are dealing with until they have your nudes or sex

tapes in their hands. One moment of indiscretion

or stupidity could have your sex tape floating on

Twitter or a porn site.

Can you post a link to the sex tape? So that I can get a grip of the whole story before judging her.... Many thanks 2 Likes

Her courage is rare



We humans will judge others as if fire should burn them, yet we do d same crime secretly

Kim Kardashian . The reality TV star is perhaps the only woman on earth who was able to spin her sex tape into a multi-million dollar industry. 1 Like

2 Likes

auntysimbiat:

Carry on dear. Nothing do you



Afterall it's your pussy, not theirs Carry on dear. Nothing do youAfterall it's your pussy, not theirs

Nice one. Please anyone with the link of her sextape please? Thanks​ and God bless you in advance

Hmmm... I have nothing to say, not until I see the video first..







Abeg who get the video make we see... Then we can attest to her claims if she likes se*x or not..!

OceanmorganTrix:

Some women will still be mumu to allow a man sex taping them

The spirit of love is dangerous sometimes The spirit of love is dangerous sometimes 1 Like 1 Share

life just has to go on. she has realized that and done just that...

I saw the video and went Ricco..

Link to the video...

Vaseline is my Val.

Incomplete information







Wey the video





Op...... You need to be careful

wheres the video?

Where are this children, oya close your eyes all of you

O my God

Smiles no time for depression















MhizAJ:

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her Mama de Mama



We understand....... Mama de MamaWe understand.......

JusticePlanet:

I saw the video and I was like..





Link to the video Link to the video

Well said, Nigeria is full of hypocrites..

MhizAJ:

I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her That lip don suck dick tire That lip don suck dick tire

Abeg I won watch the video make una share the link here. I get land for xvideos

Still wondering why you'll allow a guy record you in the first place. Is it love or what?