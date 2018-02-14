₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,818 members, 4,083,511 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex (2304 Views)
|Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45am
"I Enjoy Having Sex Just Like Everyone, I Won't Let This Discourage Me" - Lady Whose Sextape Was Uploaded Online
Instagram slay queen, Olamiadara Adedayo whose sextape was uploaded to the popular porn site, xvideos has come out to tell people sending her different messages not to judge her.
She wrote this on her instagram page: ( IG: olamiadara_adedayo )
We had Sex, then he leaked the video..
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com.ng/2018/02/i-enjoy-having-sex-just-like-everyone-i.html
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by auntysimbiat(f): 10:46am
She is so determined ... lol
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by OceanmorganTrix: 10:49am
Some women will still be mumu to allow a man sex taping them
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by MhizAJ(f): 11:07am
I'm still a virgin but i won't judge her
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by instaTUBE: 11:14am
MhizAJ:
IF I HEAR !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by GreatChizzy: 11:31am
pls i need the link to the sex tape
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by bujebudanu1(m): 11:39am
MhizAJ:
5 Likes
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by babtoundey(m): 11:41am
MhizAJ:
We yaf hear. Next...
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by StrawberryGloss(f): 11:44am
Trust is a fickle thing. You never know who you
are dealing with until they have your nudes or sex
tapes in their hands. One moment of indiscretion
or stupidity could have your sex tape floating on
Twitter or a porn site.
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by 7footre(m): 11:48am
Can you post a link to the sex tape? So that I can get a grip of the whole story before judging her.... Many thanks
2 Likes
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by ajoyeleke(m): 11:49am
Her courage is rare
We humans will judge others as if fire should burn them, yet we do d same crime secretly
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by xoxocandy(f): 11:56am
Kim Kardashian . The reality TV star is perhaps the only woman on earth who was able to spin her sex tape into a multi-million dollar industry.
1 Like
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by MiaB(f): 11:57am
2 Likes
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by efesodje: 11:58am
auntysimbiat:
Carry on dear. Nothing do you
Afterall it's your pussy, not theirs
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Papanwamaikpe: 12:06pm
Nice one. Please anyone with the link of her sextape please? Thanks and God bless you in advance
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by pinnket: 12:17pm
Hmmm... I have nothing to say, not until I see the video first..
Abeg who get the video make we see... Then we can attest to her claims if she likes se*x or not..!
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by emmabest2000(m): 12:17pm
OceanmorganTrix:
The spirit of love is dangerous sometimes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by coalcoal1(m): 12:18pm
life just has to go on. she has realized that and done just that...
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by JusticePlanet: 12:18pm
I saw the video and went Ricco..
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by pol23: 12:19pm
Link to the video...
Vaseline is my Val.
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by SirLakes: 12:19pm
Incomplete information
Wey the video
Op...... You need to be careful
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by ayokenny37(m): 12:19pm
wheres the video?
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by voicelez: 12:19pm
Where are this children, oya close your eyes all of you
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Litblogger(f): 12:20pm
O my God
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by dollarcoolcat(m): 12:20pm
Smiles no time for depression
Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, diabetes, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by SirLakes: 12:20pm
MhizAJ:Mama de Mama
We understand.......
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Somebodydaddy01: 12:20pm
JusticePlanet:
Link to the video
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Baroba(m): 12:21pm
Well said, Nigeria is full of hypocrites..
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Awoo88: 12:21pm
MhizAJ:That lip don suck dick tire
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by michael142(m): 12:21pm
Abeg I won watch the video make una share the link here. I get land for xvideos
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by Banwod1st(m): 12:21pm
Still wondering why you'll allow a guy record you in the first place. Is it love or what?
|Re: Olamiadara Adedayo: My Sex Video Was Leaked By My Boyfriend After We Had Sex by happney65: 12:21pm
hmm
Is There True Love? / If Your Younger One Beat-up Your Spouse. / R U A Baby Shy,fat Or Lonely,
Viewing this topic: jashar(f), kennyblaze007(m), zubby4567(m), chalerea(m), onotiemoria(m), yusufobinna1(m), justifiedcoyy(m), diplomat058(m), faithclem(m), Sunakin, freedomchild, area74, Seehydee(m), Unbeliever(m), ajilegend(m), doublecheif, buchisom1(m), temitopepeter, bakaredc, seyiseyi11, DOCTRE(m), phunsticks(m), androsurf, DreamShelter(m), Navalsadiq(m), Hiswordmylife, olasha1(m), HumanistMike(m), Akwasi(m), Clakyvip, sniper77(m), Kingluqman89(m), maadman, godspower125(m), micflo28(m), ShootThemAll, Babangida70(m), analryder, afoxy17, petsam11(m), Highbhee(m), SHEAU(m), Deeldorado, MrMash(m), benoo(m), kalu01(m), MrLankeeee(m), 0luwajuwon(m), closerange, toluxa1(m), godimangel, Kentcto1, Keziehenry(m), BIBILARY(m), JoyBB(f), optimusprime2(m), bigpicture001, Badonasty(m), nelson7777, Johnnyhoo(m), adekennis(m), CirocBoi(m), cheango, skeges, Penalty82(m), awaitingsenator(m), Anthonyola(m), Koolking(m), stphrank(m), Zinnykel0147(m), desmondr, Ken55ng, ekkywolex(m), ojdollars(m), Rachelzree, rexchazy, sameni123(m), Dsegsam(m), Bukad(m), Donovan, kingheart(m), Itszendo(m), Lee84, Rexleo(m), Thugnificent(m), beamzy08(m), Blinking44, everG, nwaanambra1, ohhi, asha80(m), Quashman(m), Motikeke, pword, chinonyinye, Akinkunmi69(m), SullivanM, Elville, daven, meanest(m), osikiabu(m), Alikote, Danchoco, DOWHILE, likethat(m), jayM, Humility017(m), SHAMONEYXL(m), sg14, kulikuli45, Curvinus(m), infotekng(m), candp2007(m), Djbush, mjlbabajide(m), MFjones(m), FunkyAlhaji2015, FrenchWay, lopeye(m), euwajeh(m), kakadinho0880, hismerhill(m), PureWaterNylon(m), Ourboss, shedo4sure, BOAAUTOS, armylord, xnsandrxns, PiQi, squino(m), gbangs007, Dollyak(f), Malakh, wagazala, 2021, StCruz247, abbaapple, Collinsnice(m), Olabestonic001(m), mhizmayorall(f), Great6Pack, Yahoo1(m), Tripple34(m), Timbi, ManFromJos, Miles300, Snagid, Ksound23(m), webbro007(m), Rha009, adrian3000(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), Waluski1, halfbloodprince(m), slimprinze1, leckzid, timzy007, rastaLivity, josunbor, Ceasardgreat(m), SirAgbaletu(m), Yustob, uzo555, Engrr(m), JustHector(m), lebete3000, merrybet, fuckingAyaya(m), Sheuns(m), drmanJ(m), kennyone, YankeeJJC(m), Litblogger(f), platinumventure, Damianbrown(m), khairate(f), DaM4(m), ogdada, samask64, Ken4ward, onyeawka80(m), Crazytrump(m), vanhelsing2099(m), zubydave(m), potbelly(m), Danybest, vanvino(m), Charly68, duchessofyork, Aledze, mcgaius, Iamkenilson(m), greenguy, mekonglobal(m), emma3shaka, princesweetman2(m), sunisonflex29(m), xule20(m), PapaBrowne(m), rawpadgin(m), INTROVERT(f), Espada10, Tinocosta17, ezyk(m), PBundles(m), Jacksy(m), OrientDailyNews, smithd, koolbe(m), abdulwizzy(m), blackboy2star(m), kelvinklein219(m), oea123, GenAnsahCinC, ShitHead, High2k(m), aldexrio(m), seagulsntrawler, Lerio(m), JusticePlanet, dollarcoolcat(m), chinedumu23, sixtus239, tivta(m), vani86, newoffer, Obierika, Tolax17, Dee1murphy(m), kamikaze2458(m), gbalor, abadiru, 2felix(m), tomickdesigns(f), politeboy, bmaks, groovie(m), coalcoal1(m), Begino1, playerinc(m), davibid, KABOSKHI, Yakzo(m), cleish(m), amazingfrank, Vanbravo(m), gbayi4real(m), AkupeMBANO(m), colinraph(m), genius123(m), sexyjuly(f), Dramadiddy(m), sonymax16(m), sact1973, duchess02(m), Awoo88, wawale(m), Olukat(m), TortugaPrince, 007author(m), zynzyn(m), bigsholly(f), ajuji1(m), Naturalista(f), Notatribalist(m), davillian(m), galuxidris, putin4, TonyBankz(m), jimbson, Bwalito(m), ObaAdebola, Jrevelation(m), pheonixdld2(m), Britishcoins, Y0ruba, salawu(m), Ab025(m), AkpaMgbor(m), Sorarena(f), ManirBK, dameddy(m), pepsyoku, emmabest2000(m), UlqU3(m), Tonynoah(m), Drhym, Oyebee91(m), Alxmyr(m), Livefreeordieha(m), lifee, potentialprof, HugeDan(m), kareem257, flavunit, justy15, opmrules, ijayfavor(f), emmachukwu99(m), Mcanie, Yuslat4sure(m), Tinocosta(m), happney65, Mbenzy(m), OritaIbadan, Mrchilling03, carboblanko(m), Emmy1379, teabully(m), great289(m), abrahujaa(m), dejive, Eddynut, Skyscrapper11, Kingzola4life(m), fesla, StrawberryGloss(f), TIDDOLL(m), prettyjo(f), stainless20, SaintHilary(m), Judias(m), TechAddiction, Myselfiejoy(f), DIG1, plaetton, ojmaroni247(m), bigdady9ja1(m), Abfinest007(m), son2k, okenikpoto(m), Daddyzee, SammieLee1(m), confluence, Muyoatlanta(m), chidaike(m), brightalo17, SirLakes, lekahm(m), guru03(m), rawtouch, akunle20, cotzywitzy(m), anonymoux, pol23, JohnDazzy, apajetura, YESpParticipant, jemisaiye, lalasticlala(m), Rickrux0, chriscalente(m), speak2leo(m), ORIGENAL(m), simon98(m), ala234crity(m), zan1999, maazikc, Partnerbiz, kilmix, Milldon(m), diportivo, KpagoGIN(m), donmelinga(m), godello, seyigiggle, Pangea, panmun, kunty, hartland(m), alani74(m), moscobabs(m), EsteemedB, Johnnyessence, ODVanguard, puyol005(m), Greizman, matrixmuzi, chelseaboi(m), DMerciful(m), dwebwalker(m), CHII2017, olowoboi, Amehdan(m), Panayo, xxxkubexxx, princeking2(m), bonga1012, brevise, Neyoyo(m), Kekekenny(m), Pesuzok(m), methusah(m), olutop(m), Djswad(m), iberu001(m), Twik, Doctorfitz(m), midehi2(f), voicelez, SexExpert(m), ejikemeuwa(m), neyokool, Jubilancy(f), MiaB(f), abbey10(m), obafemee80(m), excelinfotech, lastborn111, yesorno, ekems2017(f), timijoseph01(m), chimchim1(m), spongeisback, ozuh15389, 12month, Ajisebioyolaari, dommyini, Twemi(m) and 660 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21