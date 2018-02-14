₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by gorociano: 4:18pm On Feb 14
Dami Ajayi wears many hats. He is a writer, a critic, a poet and a medical doctor. His latest collection of poems has received rave reviews. In this interview he shares his favorite place to read, the 80’s Nigerian writer he wishes more people read and his apt thoughts on classic literature. Enjoy this short and sweet interview!
1. WHAT ARE YOU CURRENTLY READING? DO YOU USUALLY READ MORE THAN ONE BOOK AT A TIME?
A number of books actually. Terrence Hayes’ fourth collection of poems, Lighthead and Wole Soyinka’s[b] Green Cards, Green Gods[/b].
2. HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A READER? WHAT IS THE FIRST BOOK YOU REMEMBER EVER READING? WHAT DREW YOU INTO READING/WHY DO YOU READ?
I honestly can’t remember my first book but it may have been something from the Lady Bird Series or some children’s book. I read because reading is quite enjoyable. It takes you out of your life into the lives of others
3. WHAT IS YOUR PHILOSOPHY ON READING? (FOR EXAMPLE, SOME PEOPLE HAVE TO FINISH EVERY BOOK THEY START)
I am not compelled to finish any book I start. I read what I like and what interests me. There are just too many books around to be suffering over one book.
4. HOW OFTEN DO YOU READ? AND HOW DO YOU FIT IT INTO YOUR DAY?
I read all the time. I carry a book around and there is the phone too. A lot of good stuff like poems and essays come to us via hyperlinks highly recommended by friends.
5. WHERE DO YOU LIKE TO READ? WHERE’S THE WEIRDEST PLACE YOU’VE EVER READ A BOOK?
The bathroom of course. I read there all the time. But everywhere really from inside my car to the bistro.
6. WHAT MAKES A GOOD BOOK, IN YOUR OPINION?
Depends on the kind of book really, there are many kinds of books. But I guess good writing is a more universal concept. Good writing is crisp prose that entertains and informs. It works at the level of the sentence, so that every single sentence is a well-articulated unit of thought.
7. WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITE AUTHORS TO READ?
You want a list? John Irving. John Steinbeck. John Updike. A lot of Johns on this one.
8. WHAT IS A BOOK OR WHO IS AN AUTHOR YOU WISH MORE PEOPLE KNEW ABOUT/READ?
Hansen Ayoola. Nigerian writer from the 80s. He wrote a good book called, She Died Yesterday. I once wrote a fascinating piece about how I was re-united to this book after a friend misplaced my battered copy.
9. E-BOOK, AUDIOBOOK OR PAPER? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MAKING NOTES/HIGHLIGHTING BOOKS?
All of the above, but really I like the old-school paper. Makes notes and highlight if you must, but please own the copy you violate.
10. FICTION VS NON-FICTION?
Poetry!
11. WHAT HAPPENS TO YOU WHEN YOU READ A GOOD BOOK? (AT THE BEGINNING, DURING AND AFTER THE EXPERIENCE?)
I share the experience with my friends over beers.
12. DO YOU REREAD BOOKS? WHY?
Oh yes I re-read books. To feel the exact way I felt the first time I read it.
13. WHAT BOOK DO YOU WISH YOU COULD EXPERIENCE AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME?
None, really. I own all the books I re-read often.
14. WHAT WAS THE LAST GREAT BOOK YOU READ?
Safiya Sinclair’s Cannibal.
15. IF YOU HAD TO CHOOSE THREE BOOKS THAT EVERYONE SHOULD READ, WHAT WOULD THEY BE?
John Irving’s A Widow for One Year.
Wole Soyinka’s Poems from Black Africa.
Binyavanga Wainaina’s One Day I Will Write About This Place.
16. WHAT BOOK(S) ARE YOU EMBARRASSED TO HAVE READ? WHAT BOOKS ARE YOU EMBARRASSED TO STILL NOT HAVE READ?
I read a number of Janet Dailey Romance trilogy back in the day. Cowboy romance with raunchy sex scenes happening in horse stables. I am yet to read Ulysses.
17. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT ‘CLASSIC’ LITERATURE?
There are cannons and canals. There are regulatory bodies. There are books that are true classics in the sense of their durability through time. There are books that are foisted on us.
18. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT BOOK CLUBS?
I love book clubs!
19. WHAT BOOK(S) HAVE REMARKABLY CHANGED YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON A GIVEN SUBJECT OR LIFE IN GENERAL AND HOW?
That would be one of them Dan Brown books. I noticed how bad writing could be handsomely rewarded.
20. HOW DO YOU CHOOSE BOOKS TO READ?
Recommendations come handy by way of reviews, friendly suggestions and what I stumble upon when I am doing my own rounds in the library.
21. WHAT BOOKS ARE CURRENTLY ON YOUR TO-BE-READ LIST?
John Ashbery’s Confessions in a Self-Portrait
What it means when a man falls from the sky by Leslie Arimah
The Good Immigrant edited by Nikesh Shukla
Are You Not a Nigerian? by Bayo Olupohunda
Niyi Osundare: A Literary Biography by Sule E. Egya
http://www.afomaumesi.com/2018/02/14/bookd-dami-ajayi/
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Articul8(m): 11:38pm On Feb 14
I wish to have my reading culture back
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by aleeyus(m): 11:39pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by bobokeshington: 11:40pm On Feb 14
If you want to hide something from an African, put it in a book...
Weldone bro! Readers Are Leaders!!
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Etihadstore: 11:45pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by theapeman: 11:45pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by yrex01(m): 11:47pm On Feb 14
How I wish I can get addicted to book d way he is
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by astOorR(m): 11:47pm On Feb 14
Beautiful
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Houseofglam7(f): 11:47pm On Feb 14
I read in the bathroom too.
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Rtopzy(f): 11:48pm On Feb 14
Readers are leaders ......... but not in Nigeria. Happy val!!! nairalanders.
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by schoolingtip: 11:49pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Mariangeles: 11:51pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by bobokeshington: 11:51pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Mariangeles: 11:52pm On Feb 14
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by Electr1csh0ck(m): 12:00am
The toilet still remains the best place to read for the following reasons :
1. Nobody will disturb you once you are in the toilet.
2. Nothing beats removing waste and refilling the mind with knowledge.
3. The toilet has some form of inspiration it gives to those who read in them.
Just start with reading newspaper there, then to nairaland articles then you will graduate to reading books there.
For those who knows.
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by feelmeTy: 12:09am
Bleep, people don't read anymore, make a video, you will reach people in a very fast way!
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by iamabundance(m): 12:10am
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by sexdoll: 12:11am
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by fa4dmike(m): 12:12am
|Re: I Read In The Bathroom - Dami Ajayi, Author Of A Woman's Body Is A Country by miracool946: 12:16am
