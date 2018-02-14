₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Nollytvafrica(m): 5:44pm On Feb 14
Ella Agu is one of Nollywood fast rising Actress who is also a model and a Dancer Based in Asaba Delta state Nigeria.
She is is one of the big shorts in Nollywood with good business skills.
The 200L student studying Business Administration is good with her exceptional acting skills that every producers, marketers and top political Class always want to see is good at showing off her soft sexy body.
See more photos here
http://www.nollytvafrica.com/2018/02/fast-rising-nollywood-actress-ella-agu.html?showComment=1518615698141&m=1
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 9:36pm On Feb 14
Xoxo olosho full nollywood
21 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Talkingboy: 9:37pm On Feb 14
Upcoming Super actress or Upcoming full time ashewo
Awon omo waliAsiri
Mtchewww !!!
25 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by jolamat(m): 9:37pm On Feb 14
.
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by victorazy(m): 9:37pm On Feb 14
go behind me nwa mami water, is ash Wednesday
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by nuoladee: 9:37pm On Feb 14
Ok
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:37pm On Feb 14
Ehn
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 9:37pm On Feb 14
Every lady that sells herself to rich politician in Nigeria is now referred to as an actress.
16 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 9:38pm On Feb 14
THIS GIRL TOTO GO MAKE SENSE DIE
4 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by nanizle(m): 9:38pm On Feb 14
Too much photo editing goddammit!
7 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by amykwuba(f): 9:38pm On Feb 14
Wat is d world turning to
4 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 9:39pm On Feb 14
Not everyone deserves to be in bikini.
4 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by nurseafrica: 9:39pm On Feb 14
Poster said @�with good business skills�
Me thinking [b][/b]business
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by schoolingtip: 9:39pm On Feb 14
I just wonder what women gain from flashing their bodies this way even in BBNaija.
wow
.
Study In France For Free - International Scholarships At Paris-Sud University, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-france-for-free-international.html
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by salbis(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
You can only see this from "fast rising actresses".
4 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Xkalaban(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
Trash
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by nerdfrost(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
Omo Madrid don finally score...Hala Madrid
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by noona(f): 9:40pm On Feb 14
Why is she sticking out her tongue like the snake in JAMB officebitches though!!
7 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Monaco2(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
Nawa, everyone na actress these days... No ordinary girl for instagram again
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by sholay2011(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
This one is also an actress?
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:41pm On Feb 14
Nollywood...hmm
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by etsuidris(m): 9:42pm On Feb 14
[quote author=zicoraads post=65072551]Every lady that sells herself to rich politician in Nigeria is now referred to as an actress.[/quote
Re-branding
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by zafo: 9:42pm On Feb 14
Nollytvafrica:
hmmm
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:43pm On Feb 14
smooth. but satan get thy behind me
1 Like
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by chynabesty: 9:43pm On Feb 14
Kwontinue
1 Like
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by kramer: 9:43pm On Feb 14
.
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by bonna4u(m): 9:44pm On Feb 14
This one no go sabi act anything.
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Kulas: 9:50pm On Feb 14
Its high time Nairaland moderators stopped displaying this kind rubbish and madness on fp. Have you taken time to ask yourself if all ladies start displaying this, can this lady in question come nearer to millions of beautiful Nigerian ladies who chose to keep decency and respect their body. Enough of this!. Nairaland should focus on things that are educative and moral values.
4 Likes
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Smartvic1: 9:50pm On Feb 14
Fallen heroes RIP
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Neimar: 9:50pm On Feb 14
disgusting bitch
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by skimmy005: 9:51pm On Feb 14
I dnt knw ha...
|Re: Ella Agu Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pool (Photos) by Rebuke: 9:53pm On Feb 14
Hmmm. I still can't understand how a woman will b so confident of displaying her unclothedness in d public, on Internet for dat matter n feels so cool wt it.
I don't blame people calling dem ashewo and all sort of names anymore. They say d way yhu dressed yhu b addressed. Smh.
Women respect yhur selves, respect ur body habba!
2 Likes
