Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by olaboo123: 8:34pm On Feb 14
Photo: Shouldn't they be in class? Secondary students gather at a shop buying Valentine gifts
Nothing wrong with buying gifts for their friends...whoever as long as they aren't loitering around during school hours.
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Earthquake1: 8:47pm On Feb 14
It is not a crime to fall in love.
Secondary school girls and ass sha
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by sirgalahad26(m): 8:53pm On Feb 14
wetin consign u op? dis is val, leave them let them enjoy love!
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by juwonloo(m): 9:16pm On Feb 14
I remember then, abt 6years ago, my girl friend bought me one love card like that I just look her and say why you no kuku use the money buy food make I chop, secondary school love no make sense for me, because no were to have sex,
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Aspiregreat: 9:21pm On Feb 14
juwonloo:
No where to have sex?
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by juwonloo(m): 10:17pm On Feb 14
Aspiregreat:yeah during my days in sec. I was still a V. many of my girl friends comes to my house, but we cant do it family oalways at home
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by kendrace(f): 10:19pm On Feb 14
Maybe they were asked to exchange gifts
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
No be Sin to share love at that age, to make love is what I can't support.
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by fuckerstard: 10:37pm On Feb 14
Thank God they are even in school.
Millions of kids are out of school as we speak.
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by pilarnig(m): 10:38pm On Feb 14
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by samzzycash(m): 10:38pm On Feb 14
Seriously I don't know what exactly the op is trying to condemn.. If you look clearly you ll see many other students carrying their school bag, that means it's either they are just on their way to school or coming back from school.. Noting to condemn here op should pack well..
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by bobokeshington: 10:38pm On Feb 14
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Satansadvocate(m): 10:38pm On Feb 14
I banged my then girlfriend in our school empty classroom
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by adedayoa2(f): 10:38pm On Feb 14
This is not new, even in the 90's we did it and girls school for that matter
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by millionboi2: 10:38pm On Feb 14
Believe u me, val is 4kids
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by kaluxy007(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Larrykaysail(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
Thanks not a crime , my 4 years old son went to school with 17 chocolate and cards for his classmate, and he was given something in return..
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Fanatique: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by olasaad(f): 10:40pm On Feb 14
See them see their yash self like an old woman
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by kaluxy007(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
Irem Chris is single and jealous
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by YankeeJJC(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
Alhaja sef won buy for boyfriend!
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Palmchatstar(m): 10:41pm On Feb 14
Noting is wrong wit that, also do that during my sec days
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by simplemach(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
End time students
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by hollywater: 10:43pm On Feb 14
Do you think it's right to do Amibo?Why can't you bring solutions to stop these herdsmen from killing innocent Nigerians.
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
juwonloo:Lol. U wia not ingenious enough!
Even @ 12yrs ago, mehn don dey fùck for sec school!
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
Hw Do I Tell Her Snake Swallowed Her Valentine Gift
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:46pm On Feb 14
Even secondary school students get Val and I'm here like
Who's after my love life for Godsake
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by caseclosed147: 10:47pm On Feb 14
PUSSY DON DEY SCRATCH DEM
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:48pm On Feb 14
mogbe!!! na secondary school dem dey with this gigantic asses
if them reach Uni nko? just thinking loud
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by wittyt98(m): 10:50pm On Feb 14
let them enjoy themselves biko
Re: Secondary School Students Buying Valentine Gifts At A Shop (Photo) by FatGuy: 10:51pm On Feb 14
Hmm! This O.P seff... In the western world kids even tell their parents about their crush in school, but here even a grown up man/woman is not allowed to express emotions!
And Valentine is not limited to amorous relationships, you can give gifts to your love ones, i.e, family
