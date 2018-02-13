Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) (13274 Views)

Love has many components and every component contributes to the whole. It is not that love should be subdivided into tiny morsels but is more that love goes well beyond simply being around someone else. It involves respect, consideration, going out of your way to do something that is not normally called for or expected, it is those times when you take the other's hand as you walk to the grocery store, or that little hug as you greet new friends.



It also involves the willingness to compromise, to give in when you really know that it doesn't really matter in the long run, or that you arrange for a special dinner or that you provide the warmth and understanding that is needed at times of frustration, sorrow or pain.



Sharing and Caring

It is the sharing of all things that indicate that love is about a partnership where no one is better than the other, or more respected than the other. It means that you demonstrate caring not just for the eyes of others when they look but that caring is the way you are just because you care all the time. This expression of love does not wait for love to be offered in like kind nor does it need a particular incident or circumstance to come bursting forth.

‎

Expressing Love Not Just For Valentine's Day

The expression of love to another is not reserved for a single day or for a special event or occasion like an anniversary for a birthday. The celebration of love is more about how you live each day with the one you love and care for.



I urge everyone on this day to show love to at least everyone around you today and not only today but for the rest of the days in this year..



The queen Ijeoma Okafor Foundation which is set to be launched very soon this year will restore hope and strength to internally displaced, and impoverished children and women”.more also the youths will also be empowered knowing well that they are the leaders of tomorrow...



Our core vision is a world without poverty and hunger. Also, a nation where all displayed children youths and women will be entitled to live and not survive. ‎

@alexreports

happy birthday damsel Though I don't know her but she's beautifulhappy birthday damsel 5 Likes

She is beautiful

Who is she again?? 1 Like

is 17 her "football age"











WHY HER TOTO COME SWELL UP NOW WHY HER TOTO COME SWELL UP NOW

OK o

was expecting to see a half unclad girl and was so happy to dissappionted, she looks good for her age .

Very Good

.

Happy birthday pretty.

Too much make up, looks more like a sex doll 4 Likes

I want to be 19 again



Well dressed and beautiful. A good contrast from the tiring status quo. Well dressed and beautiful. A good contrast from the tiring status quo. 4 Likes

She is beautiful

Good, at least dis one isn't displaying her unclothedness.



Beautiful and classic.





This kind of lady will alwys earn my respect. 6 Likes 1 Share

So decent..... Happy birthday girlie 3 Likes

She's gorgeous

Camel toe

Well I have to say dis one is worth spending money on..

.igbo amaka 4 Likes





See how she fine...



Choi! One nigga don wife am sharp sharp This one na igbo amaka...See how she fine...Choi! One nigga don wife am sharp sharp 1 Like

abegi

make up

and enuf filtering and editing

bleaching

see plantain fingers

wake up tomorrow morning

u go run

make up in 3D been distracting and deceiving men since way back 1 Like

Happy Birthday Dear.... God Bless You.... 1 Like



Happy birthday sweetheart, decency really costs nothing but rather brings genuine love...



Pls OP where is she from, ah gat my eyes on this one, Mk ah go follow am 4 Insta





Modified: De sucker below me is pained, chai ndo nwanne m, BTW de nxt one below de sucker below said she is married

does that mean ion HV a chance to give a shoot Honestly; my kind of ladyHappy birthday sweetheart, decency really costs nothing but rather brings genuine love...Pls OP where is she from, ah gat my eyes on this one, Mk ah go follow am 4 InstaModified: De sucker below me is pained, chai ndo nwanne m, BTW de nxt one below de sucker below said she is marrieddoes that mean ion HV a chance to give a shoot

Ipob bitch

Don’t think she’s 19 tho... with the way we talked back then she’s much older please.... and for those admirers she’s married BACK OFF!!

Is that not a wedding ring I see on her finger

yea! i remember that face,i was close to adding her on facebook 1 Like

Where is that yeye underage teenage Akwa Ibom slay Queen who smokes weed and keep slippers breeest open? Call her to come see a real Beautiful Queen

Home made

Well trained

i think sey una don ban me ni...ah for tear DAT mod one hot spiritual slap.

Na only 2 dresses she get? Na only 2 dresses she get?