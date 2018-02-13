₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:52pm On Feb 14
Love has many components and every component contributes to the whole. It is not that love should be subdivided into tiny morsels but is more that love goes well beyond simply being around someone else. It involves respect, consideration, going out of your way to do something that is not normally called for or expected, it is those times when you take the other's hand as you walk to the grocery store, or that little hug as you greet new friends.
It also involves the willingness to compromise, to give in when you really know that it doesn't really matter in the long run, or that you arrange for a special dinner or that you provide the warmth and understanding that is needed at times of frustration, sorrow or pain.
Sharing and Caring
It is the sharing of all things that indicate that love is about a partnership where no one is better than the other, or more respected than the other. It means that you demonstrate caring not just for the eyes of others when they look but that caring is the way you are just because you care all the time. This expression of love does not wait for love to be offered in like kind nor does it need a particular incident or circumstance to come bursting forth.
Expressing Love Not Just For Valentine's Day
The expression of love to another is not reserved for a single day or for a special event or occasion like an anniversary for a birthday. The celebration of love is more about how you live each day with the one you love and care for.
I urge everyone on this day to show love to at least everyone around you today and not only today but for the rest of the days in this year..
The queen Ijeoma Okafor Foundation which is set to be launched very soon this year will restore hope and strength to internally displaced, and impoverished children and women”.more also the youths will also be empowered knowing well that they are the leaders of tomorrow...
Our core vision is a world without poverty and hunger. Also, a nation where all displayed children youths and women will be entitled to live and not survive.
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:01pm On Feb 14
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by olasaad(f): 9:11pm On Feb 14
Though I don't know her but she's beautiful happy birthday damsel
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 9:21pm On Feb 14
She is beautiful
Who is she again??
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Khd95(m): 9:34pm On Feb 14
is 17 her "football age"
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
WHY HER TOTO COME SWELL UP NOW
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:40pm On Feb 14
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by techguideblog: 9:40pm On Feb 14
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by schoolingtip: 9:40pm On Feb 14
was expecting to see a half unclad girl and was so happy to dissappionted, she looks good for her age.
Very Good
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by nuoladee: 9:40pm On Feb 14
Happy birthday pretty.
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by kramer: 9:41pm On Feb 14
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by simplemach(m): 9:41pm On Feb 14
Too much make up, looks more like a sex doll
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by badman007(m): 9:42pm On Feb 14
I want to be 19 again
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 9:42pm On Feb 14
Well dressed and beautiful. A good contrast from the tiring status quo.
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 9:42pm On Feb 14
She is beautiful
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Rebuke: 9:43pm On Feb 14
Good, at least dis one isn't displaying her unclothedness.
Beautiful and classic.
This kind of lady will alwys earn my respect.
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Mizsylviah(f): 9:45pm On Feb 14
So decent..... Happy birthday girlie
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Khutekris(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
She's gorgeous
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by femi4: 9:45pm On Feb 14
Camel toe
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Sabiboii17(m): 9:48pm On Feb 14
Well I have to say dis one is worth spending money on..
.igbo amaka
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by potbelly(m): 9:52pm On Feb 14
This one na igbo amaka...
See how she fine...
Choi! One nigga don wife am sharp sharp
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by RealGucci: 9:55pm On Feb 14
abegi
make up
and enuf filtering and editing
bleaching
see plantain fingers
wake up tomorrow morning
u go run
make up in 3D been distracting and deceiving men since way back
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Ultimatemickey(m): 9:56pm On Feb 14
Happy Birthday Dear.... God Bless You....
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by MiguelKingII(m): 10:00pm On Feb 14
Honestly; my kind of lady
Happy birthday sweetheart, decency really costs nothing but rather brings genuine love...
Pls OP where is she from, ah gat my eyes on this one, Mk ah go follow am 4 Insta
Modified: De sucker below me is pained, chai ndo nwanne m, BTW de nxt one below de sucker below said she is married
does that mean ion HV a chance to give a shoot
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by davss02(m): 10:01pm On Feb 14
Ipob bitch
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:01pm On Feb 14
Don’t think she’s 19 tho... with the way we talked back then she’s much older please.... and for those admirers she’s married BACK OFF!!
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Cannonleo(m): 10:02pm On Feb 14
Is that not a wedding ring I see on her finger
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by Vannlex(m): 10:03pm On Feb 14
yea! i remember that face,i was close to adding her on facebook
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by pennywys: 10:06pm On Feb 14
Where is that yeye underage teenage Akwa Ibom slay Queen who smokes weed and keep slippers breeest open? Call her to come see a real Beautiful Queen
Home made
Well trained
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by castino: 10:09pm On Feb 14
i think sey una don ban me ni...ah for tear DAT mod one hot spiritual slap.
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 10:11pm On Feb 14
AlexReports:
Na only 2 dresses she get?
|Re: Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her 19th Birthday On Valentine's Day (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:11pm On Feb 14
AlexReports:
who be dis one
