|Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Lordcenturion2(m): 10:02pm On Feb 14
Jacob Zuma Just Resigned as South African President - BBC
Details Later.
Jacob Zuma resigns as South Africa's president
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/14/jacob-zuma-resigns-south-africa-president
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by dollytino4real(f): 10:06pm On Feb 14
imolite should parcel his statue to him first
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by CaptainJeffry: 10:30pm On Feb 14
Baba God please hear our prayers too.
100 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by id4sho(m): 10:30pm On Feb 14
FORMER PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA is a weakling.
on behalf of the Progressives ,Sai BABA. DEVELOPERS would just be wishing and hoping, PMB 2023
6 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Mariangeles: 10:30pm On Feb 14
Alaska would become sahara desert first before a sitting President resigns in Nigeria...the most we could pray for is that he doesn't contest for a second term
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by osuofia2(m): 10:31pm On Feb 14
Bubu u see ur life
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by RobinHez(m): 10:31pm On Feb 14
Goodbye to the legend behind this meme...
135 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by sonsomegrigbo: 10:31pm On Feb 14
I pray the incoming president will not drive us ( we ARROGANT DEVELOPERS FROM THE LAND OF PIGS AND IDIOTS AKA BIAFRA) back to Nigeria
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by olasaad(f): 10:31pm On Feb 14
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by mathew95(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Zuma
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by VirginFinder: 10:32pm On Feb 14
wow
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by SirHouloo(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
The God who did it for South Africa, please make Buhari resign too.
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by babdap: 10:32pm On Feb 14
i saw it coming
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by ifyalways(f): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Nice.
Buhari see your mates
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by mccoy47(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
A country that works!
Buhari how far?
76 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Donsammi(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
this man deserve another statue. statue of resignation
rochas what's you waiting for?
12 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by cnnamoko(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
for this singular act i respect u sir. your statue in my state is justified. if bubu could follow ur steps i will erect his statue in my living room
23 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by ayourbamie: 10:32pm On Feb 14
Let's just hope that man from Daura will follow suit
12 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Ariel20(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
The cat with nine lives
1 Like
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Subudu(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Something Buhari can never do
6 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Nokio1(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Sad end,freedom fighter to kleptomaniac !
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Seehydee(m): 10:32pm On Feb 14
Who gp dey give us new memes now? ?
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by kelib: 10:33pm On Feb 14
No regret bro u Don earn beta status for new owerri so rest well
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by INTERMAN: 10:33pm On Feb 14
humble man
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by gurunlocker: 10:33pm On Feb 14
This can't happen in Nigeria for now...
2 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by muthmayinnah: 10:33pm On Feb 14
it can never happen in Nigeria, our leaders do not mind to kill because of power. we have a long way to go.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Gerrard59(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Good one. I praise and commend the judiciary, the press, members of Parliament, ordinary South Africans and every one who fought hard to remove the corrupt, stewpid, nonsensical and good for nothing Zuma of an individual.
Good riddance to the worse rubbish ever!
8 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by SoftP(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Baba should follow suit
2 Likes
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by EWAagoyin(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Buhari what are you waiting for
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Jossyroyal1: 10:34pm On Feb 14
So he resigned because of common normal corruption charges? Is corruption an offense in Africa
It's a normal occurrence here nau To the extent our snakes have joined bad bang
Oya Zuma tell me the truth, wat did you do?
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! by Frankbaro(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Please can Buhari follow suit? It will surely be the best news that will happen this century
13 Likes
