|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by yomibelle(f): 10:15pm On Mar 06
ADENIKETINA2015:#APorla13
#Campeones
#WeDieHere
3 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:15pm On Mar 06
I'm still saying it we don't need any goal keeper
Navas is one of the best keeper
5 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by blackjack21(m): 10:15pm On Mar 06
Neimar:
6 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by TellMeNothing: 10:16pm On Mar 06
PSG scores... Nice one guys
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Himmler: 10:16pm On Mar 06
Goal
PSG 1:1 Madrid
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:16pm On Mar 06
Goal psg
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Onyemabright(m): 10:16pm On Mar 06
PSG BY BY SEE U NEXT YEAR
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Andrez123(m): 10:16pm On Mar 06
PSG 1- 1 Real Madrid, 10 men PSG get a bit of a lifeline.
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by abiodunalasa: 10:16pm On Mar 06
Kroos now show them how we roll
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by olihilistic(m): 10:17pm On Mar 06
Mcquine:I quote you with my post? Guy if you really be man drop your address.
4 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by blackjack21(m): 10:17pm On Mar 06
Wapkoshcom:
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:17pm On Mar 06
Neimar:Guy open door, just open door
1 Like
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Slymonster(m): 10:17pm On Mar 06
psg need a tactical coach.Solid players,no serious bite.
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Durhleepee(f): 10:18pm On Mar 06
Mcquine:They can't win all their matches you know.
2 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by MrMystrO(m): 10:18pm On Mar 06
Neimar:
Hahaha na now i just see say ya name na neimar Lool No Wonder! I feel your pain die, i believe say you go don make mouth tire say Madrid go loose dis match now na u dey eat ya Sh!t...Madrid don Qualify, any team wey jam dem go still collect, Hater Kill yaself!!
10 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by haymekus: 10:20pm On Mar 06
olihilistic:
So that you will go to his house and rape him abi??
All this gay wey full nairaland sef
6 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Benzema now
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Andrez123(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
I think it's 10 against 10 anyway, Benzema playing for Real Madrid is like playing with 10 men. Zidane should just remove him abeg.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by TellMeNothing: 10:20pm On Mar 06
Benzema so useless
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Himmler: 10:21pm On Mar 06
Benzema is a cow
1 Like
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Neimar: 10:21pm On Mar 06
MrMystrO:
Oga m no hater...u can go nd check my comments on Madrid nd barca threads
I knew dy would win so shut up
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by TellMeNothing: 10:21pm On Mar 06
Good sub Zidane
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by januzaj(m): 10:21pm On Mar 06
Benzema out.... PSG can't beat even after paying Benzema to play against us
3 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Andrez123(m): 10:22pm On Mar 06
Yep good substitution... Bale in Benzema out, should have happened ages ago perhaps even before the match started.
1 Like
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Makamuanwuo(m): 10:22pm On Mar 06
1-1
correct score
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by DBlackCeazer(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
Benzema two one on one, what a player.
4 Likes
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:24pm On Mar 06
Bale and Kroos
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Himmler: 10:24pm On Mar 06
Benzema OUT
Bale IN
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by DonPiiko: 10:24pm On Mar 06
haymekus:
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by olihilistic(m): 10:24pm On Mar 06
Mcquine:
I'm with you bro.
Good night.
|Re: PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:24pm On Mar 06
Goallllll CASEMIRO
3 Likes
