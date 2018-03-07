Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) - Live (23028 Views)

ADENIKETINA2015:







Hala Madrid baby #APorla13

#Campeones

#WeDieHere #APorla13#Campeones#WeDieHere 3 Likes

I'm still saying it we don't need any goal keeper

Navas is one of the best keeper 5 Likes

Neimar:





mtsheeew....PGS is a fluke team

let them jam master tacticians jade

like city or Bayern first

6 Likes

PSG scores... Nice one guys

Goal

PSG 1:1 Madrid

Goal psg

PSG BY BY SEE U NEXT YEAR

PSG 1- 1 Real Madrid, 10 men PSG get a bit of a lifeline.

Kroos now show them how we roll

Mcquine:



Mumu they lost to Espanyol dull brain. I quote you with my post? Guy if you really be man drop your address. I quote you with my post? Guy if you really be man drop your address. 4 Likes

Wapkoshcom:



Yes nah them

He said it we still won back to back

Anyways them don collect red



Guy open door, just open door Guy open door, just open door 1 Like

psg need a tactical coach.Solid players,no serious bite.

Mcquine:



Mumu they lost to Espanyol dull brain. They can't win all their matches you know. They can't win all their matches you know. 2 Likes

Neimar:





n.a. u con sabi....u tink say teams like city barca or Bayern dy fear Madrid



eat ya poo

Hahaha na now i just see say ya name na neimar Lool No Wonder! I feel your pain die, i believe say you go don make mouth tire say Madrid go loose dis match now na u dey eat ya Sh!t...Madrid don Qualify, any team wey jam dem go still collect, Hater Kill yaself!! Hahaha na now i just see say ya name na neimar Lool No Wonder! I feel your pain die, i believe say you go don make mouth tire say Madrid go loose dis match now na u dey eat ya Sh!t...Madrid don Qualify, any team wey jam dem go still collect, Hater Kill yaself!! 10 Likes

olihilistic:



How I be mumu?



Guy,if you are man enough drop your address.

So that you will go to his house and rape him abi??



All this gay wey full nairaland sef So that you will go to his house and rape him abi??All this gay wey full nairaland sef 6 Likes

Benzema now

I think it's 10 against 10 anyway, Benzema playing for Real Madrid is like playing with 10 men. Zidane should just remove him abeg. 9 Likes 1 Share

Benzema so useless

Benzema is a cow 1 Like

MrMystrO:





Oga m no hater...u can go nd check my comments on Madrid nd barca threads

I knew dy would win so shut up Oga m no hater...u can go nd check my comments on Madrid nd barca threadsI knew dy would win so shut up

Good sub Zidane

Benzema out.... PSG can't beat even after paying Benzema to play against us 3 Likes

Yep good substitution... Bale in Benzema out, should have happened ages ago perhaps even before the match started. 1 Like

1-1

correct score

Benzema two one on one, what a player. 4 Likes

Bale and Kroos

Benzema OUT

Bale IN

haymekus:





So that you will go to his house and rape him abi??



All this gay wey full nairaland sef

Mcquine:





If I no hear from you



See Fool.



See Fool.







I'm with you bro.

Good night. I'm with you bro.Good night.