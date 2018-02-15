₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,316 members, 4,085,309 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again (17723 Views)
BBNaija: Vandora's Boob And Nipple Mistakenly Exposed / BBNaija: Vandora "My Ex Used To Slide It In While I Sleep And I Don't Feel It" / Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by londonrivals: 8:58am
Big brother naija housemate, Vandora suffered another wardrobe malfunction again as her boobs pop out of her under wearing during a conversation with head of house, Khloe. Download video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPXug_1ijIQ
http://www.metronaija.ng/video-bbnaija-housemate-vandora-shows-boobs/
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by Aspiregreat: 9:00am
Porn hub part 2.
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by braimeddy: 9:30am
See as BBN kon zoom am so dat dem fit capture d tin well. Now I knw d purpose of dis show
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by Pubichairs(m): 10:36am
mtchew...news?
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by maverickdude(m): 10:37am
Not everything about BBN must grace front page,anybody can view this and the show is rated 18+.How these mods think baffles me
25 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by niggi4life(m): 10:37am
What is with this Bull Shiiit?
How has this become NEWS? Nairaland is becoming a JOKE..
At the Age of 19, Buhari had already Enrolled for the ARMY and at the AGE of 41 he was already ruling this same country me and you are.
So bad again that he is still ruling us again even at Old Age.... While you and me are busy watching an unknown girl flashing her bare chest...
I really Shake my head
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by XXLDICK(m): 10:37am
well done oh. bringing an 18+ rated show to an uncensored forum.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by kolawoleibukun: 10:37am
I no understand how nairaland go day bring this kind topic to frontpage. make we come do wetin with the breast na? is that not encouraging immorality? is this what we should be portraying? person yarsh open instead you go help am cover am you carry am day show the world. what impression are you sending out there?
all these moderators are you trying to turn nairaland to a porn site? why not make this place profitable to everyone than selling nudity?
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by libertyfather(m): 10:37am
Op help foto am pls .....no mb for video
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by teebaxy(m): 10:38am
All because of fame
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by dadebayo1(m): 10:38am
park well.....
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by depezee(m): 10:38am
I know even see the thing well.
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by kolafolabi(m): 10:38am
KING HOC is waiting
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:38am
Noted
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by lifestyle1(m): 10:38am
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by ClintonNzedimma(m): 10:38am
The boobs be like custard wet get seed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Please if you kill any snake, check the stomach because 36 million naira may be inside.
Signed: By lalasticlala (SAN) of Ministry of Reptile Affairs
ps: SAN is Snake Advocate of Nairaland...nor vex
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by Josephjnr(m): 10:39am
Yeye the smell...make I close my nose.
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by snilpall(m): 10:39am
vandora aqain!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by Chrisozone: 10:39am
Real madrid 3 -1 PSG
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by dogstyle007(m): 10:39am
Nice one
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:39am
y is it dat people wey no get boob like todey showcase.
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by joenor(m): 10:39am
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by olowodaran(m): 10:40am
If i want to see boobs i know where to download them, why showing vandora's boobs? Is this news?
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:40am
Life Is Full Of Mysterious Happenings
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by adrian3000(m): 10:40am
whats wrong with PSG
how will they now fare when they meet sunshine stars at the knockout stage?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by obajoey(m): 10:41am
vanity
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by marvin904(m): 10:44am
useless post
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by ekems2017(f): 10:44am
Op download video and do what with it? You sef
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by okoliexpress: 10:45am
A lot of people think claiming they dont watch big brother or are uninterested in the show makes they matured or possess moral aptitude especially on this forum... my brother you are deceiving yourself... if you are uninterested avoid the thread, avoid the show entirely take your banters else where, The bible tells us to take out the speck in our own eyes before thinking of the rod in another persons.. we should stop all this hypocritical and sanctimonious nonsense.... Big brother was not created by a Nigerian, its a global franchise that has given people a platform, aided peoples businesses and made people money.. I am particularly irritated an the people who say this is porn meanwhile this BIG BROTHER Nigeria is the most censored franchise of the show besides what do you see here that people don't advertise freely on social media. Please stop the nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by ipobarecriminals: 10:45am
stop wasting our data on useless video if u don't have useful video to show us
|Re: BBNaija: Vandora Shows Her Boobs Again by biggerboyc(m): 10:46am
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room
'76' Movie Nigerian Premiere: Nollywood Stars Shine (Photos) / Actress Chacha Eke Goes Nude On Set / What's The Aim And Objective Of BBA Stargame ??
Viewing this topic: coolgeorge, Meklex(m), spencekat(m), verygoodguy, ganja06(m), choicesam, CCTeam, Neyochinn, Ayoakinn, fiischer(m), omobemi, tayo69(m), Holuwathosyn(m), Hustoto, peterpeteru, sonofspada(m), olakunleben16, salveoP(m), nonnynonso, tmlewin13(m), PiQi, grabdbull, mt7511, agamali1(m), Moinoni123(m), Nteogwuija(m), Emmyk(m), krystalyne, bacco2000(m), IFearGod(m), Totleowi(m), Mchawi(f), kolacool(m), koolengrtimmy(m), GnyOverlord, cyndylove64(f), adwas00(m), Gamusgamus, SUNDICOS, Harfiizman1, bytes2tera, Timothyabolade, voicelez, henrijin, nero50, Emasel(m), fotist, OgeFather, kcoded(m), Gettreadyy(m), poisegroup7, aniland, uchebe(m), DavidAdeyemo(m), BadBlaize(m), Kennedyiheme, mrmatt(m), codedgalaxy, Akaraiwe(m), Kemuni(m), nairalandbuzz(m), mrnjel1(m), HULSH(m), ennyscongy(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17