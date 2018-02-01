₦airaland Forum

Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Ayodele70: 9:04am
Nigerian singer, Davido took to social media to make a post celebrating the ‘plenty’ women in his life.

His 2 daughters, Imade and Hailey, His sisters, Ashley and Sharon, his baby mamas, Sophia and Amanda, and the current love of his life, Chioma.

https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/valentine-davido-celebrates-the-plenty-women-in-his-life.html

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Josephjnr(m): 9:06am
Na God do am for u.

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by anibirelawal(m): 9:16am
Its a good thing to show & share loves to everyone in your life.

Davido well done !
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Pubichairs(m): 10:40am
angry Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by idrisolaide(m): 10:41am
shocked cool
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Maychang(f): 10:41am
And this is News because....??

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by dogstyle007(m): 10:41am
Nice one

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:41am
Of all d beautiful women in Nigeria why chioma? d juju don dey work on Davido.
Davido nor get good taste at all unlike wizkid.

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ekems2017(f): 10:41am
Davido surrounded by women.
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by mashcent(m): 10:41am
grin
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by mccoy47(m): 10:41am
Lol.
No wonder BM no1 celebrated herself! grin
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by bloomstar: 10:41am
thank jesus with me for his gift of life, bless his name

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by lifestyle1(m): 10:42am
Chioma note that someone was number 1 before you and someone will also be number 1 after you.

Girls, refused to be used.

I don go.

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by AustineCJ: 10:42am
You are blessed among women,but today I pray they don't bring your downfall amen... Godbless
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by AverageAnnie(f): 10:42am
lol...the dude is so callous...
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by krissconnect(m): 10:42am
If stupid news are served as poo, we would be fed with poo every second of the day undecided
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by seunayantokun(m): 10:44am
Omo yen ni isoro

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ncha373(m): 10:44am
And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved[color=#006600][/color][img][/img]
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by LandOwners: 10:44am
This kind of life doesn't pay. Settle down with one woman already and be more responsible!

30yrs from now, He will regret having many baby mama's

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Naturalobserver(m): 10:44am
Chioma chioma! baddest girl .....no igbo girl ever came around until one heard 30 billion for the account and they are still together.Chioma chioma! U sure knw how to .play ur game well.

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ncha373(m): 10:44am
And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by lastchild: 10:44am
Pubichairs:
angry Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention
jealousy

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by sekxyqueen(f): 10:44am
mtchew
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by congo4ka: 10:45am
grin
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by biggerboyc(m): 10:45am
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:46am
Onijagidijagan:
Of all d beautiful women in Nigeria why chioma? d juju don dey work on Davido.
Davido nor get good taste at all unlike wizkid.
No be juju


Igbo babes are the best


They are clean and cook well


They treat us like kings grin

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by luminouz(m): 10:47am
AverageAnnie:
lol...the dude is so callous...
t
N ur average Annie!!!!
Keep ya average opinion to yasef
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by nwakibie3(m): 10:47am
when u are surrounded by your loved ones grin grin

Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Pubichairs(m): 10:47am
lastchild:
jealousy
is u understood my point you wouldn't quote me
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by sheyizy1: 10:47am
Am having feelings that this chioma is using juju on this young man
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by iamwoods(m): 10:47am
Are we suppose to Call this a news
Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:47am
[quote author=ClumsyFlimsy post=65083865][/quote] he's trapped and he needs help

