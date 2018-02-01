Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma (15625 Views)

His 2 daughters, Imade and Hailey, His sisters, Ashley and Sharon, his baby mamas, Sophia and Amanda, and the current love of his life, Chioma.



Na God do am for u. 14 Likes 1 Share

Its a good thing to show & share loves to everyone in your life.



Davido well done !

Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention 2 Likes

And this is News because....?? 3 Likes

Nice one 1 Like

Of all d beautiful women in Nigeria why chioma? d juju don dey work on Davido.

Davido nor get good taste at all unlike wizkid. 1 Like

Davido surrounded by women.



No wonder BM no1 celebrated herself! Lol.No wonder BM no1 celebrated herself!

thank jesus with me for his gift of life, bless his name 1 Like

Chioma note that someone was number 1 before you and someone will also be number 1 after you.



Girls, refused to be used.



I don go. 8 Likes 1 Share

You are blessed among women,but today I pray they don't bring your downfall amen... Godbless

lol...the dude is so callous...

If stupid news are served as poo, we would be fed with poo every second of the day

Omo yen ni isoro 1 Like

And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved[color=#006600][/color][img][/img]

This kind of life doesn't pay. Settle down with one woman already and be more responsible!



30yrs from now, He will regret having many baby mama's 4 Likes

Chioma chioma! baddest girl .....no igbo girl ever came around until one heard 30 billion for the account and they are still together.Chioma chioma! U sure knw how to .play ur game well. 3 Likes

And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved

Pubichairs:

Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention jealousy jealousy 1 Like

mtchew

Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room

Onijagidijagan:

Of all d beautiful women in Nigeria why chioma? d juju don dey work on Davido.

Davido nor get good taste at all unlike wizkid. No be juju





Igbo babes are the best





They are clean and cook well





They treat us like kings No be jujuIgbo babes are the bestThey are clean and cook wellThey treat us like kings 1 Like 1 Share

AverageAnnie:

lol...the dude is so callous... t

N ur average Annie!!!!

Keep ya average opinion to yasef N ur average Annie!!!!Keep ya average opinion to yasef

when u are surrounded by your loved ones 1 Like

lastchild:

jealousy is u understood my point you wouldn't quote me is u understood my point you wouldn't quote me

Am having feelings that this chioma is using juju on this young man

Are we suppose to Call this a news