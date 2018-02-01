₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Ayodele70: 9:04am
Nigerian singer, Davido took to social media to make a post celebrating the ‘plenty’ women in his life.
His 2 daughters, Imade and Hailey, His sisters, Ashley and Sharon, his baby mamas, Sophia and Amanda, and the current love of his life, Chioma.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/valentine-davido-celebrates-the-plenty-women-in-his-life.html
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Josephjnr(m): 9:06am
Na God do am for u.
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by anibirelawal(m): 9:16am
Its a good thing to show & share loves to everyone in your life.
Davido well done !
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Pubichairs(m): 10:40am
Nigga will never mature..at his age everything calls for an attention
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by idrisolaide(m): 10:41am
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Maychang(f): 10:41am
And this is News because....??
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by dogstyle007(m): 10:41am
Nice one
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:41am
Of all d beautiful women in Nigeria why chioma? d juju don dey work on Davido.
Davido nor get good taste at all unlike wizkid.
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ekems2017(f): 10:41am
Davido surrounded by women.
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by mashcent(m): 10:41am
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by mccoy47(m): 10:41am
Lol.
No wonder BM no1 celebrated herself!
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by bloomstar: 10:41am
thank jesus with me for his gift of life, bless his name
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by lifestyle1(m): 10:42am
Chioma note that someone was number 1 before you and someone will also be number 1 after you.
Girls, refused to be used.
I don go.
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by AustineCJ: 10:42am
You are blessed among women,but today I pray they don't bring your downfall amen... Godbless
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by AverageAnnie(f): 10:42am
lol...the dude is so callous...
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by krissconnect(m): 10:42am
If stupid news are served as poo, we would be fed with poo every second of the day
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by seunayantokun(m): 10:44am
Omo yen ni isoro
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ncha373(m): 10:44am
And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved[color=#006600][/color][img][/img]
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by LandOwners: 10:44am
This kind of life doesn't pay. Settle down with one woman already and be more responsible!
30yrs from now, He will regret having many baby mama's
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Naturalobserver(m): 10:44am
Chioma chioma! baddest girl .....no igbo girl ever came around until one heard 30 billion for the account and they are still together.Chioma chioma! U sure knw how to .play ur game well.
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ncha373(m): 10:44am
And how will all this lady feel......well I don't care cos my sister aren't involved
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by lastchild: 10:44am
Pubichairs:jealousy
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by sekxyqueen(f): 10:44am
mtchew
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by congo4ka: 10:45am
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by biggerboyc(m): 10:45am
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:46am
Onijagidijagan:No be juju
Igbo babes are the best
They are clean and cook well
They treat us like kings
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by luminouz(m): 10:47am
AverageAnnie:t
N ur average Annie!!!!
Keep ya average opinion to yasef
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by nwakibie3(m): 10:47am
when u are surrounded by your loved ones
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Pubichairs(m): 10:47am
lastchild:is u understood my point you wouldn't quote me
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by sheyizy1: 10:47am
Am having feelings that this chioma is using juju on this young man
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by iamwoods(m): 10:47am
Are we suppose to Call this a news
|Re: Valentine: Davido Celebrates The Plenty Women In His Life & Number 1, Chioma by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:47am
[quote author=ClumsyFlimsy post=65083865][/quote] he's trapped and he needs help
