₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,319 members, 4,085,317 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence (4253 Views)
|2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by erunz(m): 11:11am
Unlike the Senate, the House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted the harmonised version of the amended Electoral Act without any dissensions.
The amendments, if eventually signed by the president, will make some changes in Nigeria’s electoral act including reorganising the sequence of the forthcoming 2019 elections.
The federal lawmakers want their election to come up first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors, and lastly the presidential election.
Earlier on Wednesday, 10 All Progressives Congress, APC, senators kicked against the adoption of the report, accusing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of influencing it. The APC has a majority in the 109-member Senate. The dissenting view of only 10 senators shows a majority of the party’s lawmakers supported the amendment which was also approved by the Senate.
The report was unanimously adopted by the APC controlled House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives amended Section 25 of the existing law and substituted it with a new section 25 (1) to suit the new order of elections.
It is not clear if President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the new amendment into law. The president is yet to speak on the matter although it is believed to be targeted at him.
However, the electoral commission, INEC, had earlier rolled out an election timetable for 2019. That timetable put the presidential and National Assembly elections first, followed by governorship and state assembly elections.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/258686-2019-unlike-senate-reps-unanimously-adopt-new-election-sequence.html
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Bigii(m): 11:26am
Daura calling
The sh!thole presidiot must go!
Ftc this year must be good
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Tobicrystal(m): 11:26am
Well....whether he likes it or not....He is going back to Daura....who's this EP before me?....
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by olahero(m): 11:26am
That's the fearing of being butt out of power.
Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari,
The most errors we Nigerians always make is that of choosing wrong candidates over rightly guided one to represent us and fighting for their only interest/pocket, I think that has almost ended but some are still in dark-cave to know the right over wrong rep.
Any plots fashivering this country from looter, killers, kidnappers, camouflager-herdsmen, boko-haram, shiites, avengers, Benue-millitia, IPOB and their likes shall be perish before arrival.
Very soon, I and You will witness it, Nigeria will be a country that other Africans, Europeans, Asians etc will be struggling to live and die in.
Your children and mine will be a great landlord of this Great Country. and Trump will be jealous to be a Nigerian Immigrant.
Like and Share to claim this very good Omen.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by SolnergyPower: 11:26am
Better people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by kinibigdeal(m): 11:26am
If the president failed to sign it, the lawmakers can veto it
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Subudu(m): 11:26am
.
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Holywizard(m): 11:27am
I don't even know what to comment here.
Abeg who can help me with a job employment?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by bamoski(m): 11:27am
Thunder fire all zomies insha allah!!!!!!!
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by 1bunne4lif(m): 11:27am
For sure I think the president will feel reluctant to sign it
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by dane15: 11:27am
Ghenghen
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Freshwhyte(m): 11:27am
M
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by valuedammy(m): 11:28am
.
Dot is my comment too
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by qualityovenbake(m): 11:29am
everybody is protecting their interest
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by slimpoppa(m): 11:29am
lets see how this goes.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by okoliexpress: 11:29am
lets see how all these pan out
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by IjeleNwa(m): 11:30am
God has started confusing them ahead of 2019! My prayers will not be in vain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Proudlyngwa(m): 11:31am
I just they laugh them.
Their Criminal governors will so deal with them.
60 percent of the current house won't come back, better for us as a people.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Fuckyoumod: 11:31am
This is a welcome development.....as long as it makes Buhari vulnerable!
With this calculation.... Governors and senator would have the leavarage to work for or against the president without fear of victimization by Buhari
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by simplemach(m): 11:32am
God will punish anybody against any good policy and law in the shithole country
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Pecca: 11:32am
the music has one sound all round: Buhari Must Go!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Danny287(m): 11:32am
Good one there
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by ojobek: 11:33am
good development
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Crossguy: 11:33am
Good moves by the Rep. members, lets see what the 10 senators can do. We are all waiting?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by dunkem21(m): 11:33am
God bless the reps
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by eTECTIVe(m): 11:33am
If d APC senators and party members like, dey can go swallow snake for all we care.
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:34am
APC claim that Mr president still enjoy the love and support he received in 2015 election,so if that is the case, he should have no fear in singning it into law, unless he is now afraid that the pupularity he enjoyed in 2015 has gone down, LETS PUT HIS PUPULARITY TO TEST ONCE MORE.
Sourth-Africa is ahead of us in modern day democracy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by R0ckefeller: 11:37am
everyone is trying to bend the rules to suit themselves
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by Anikulhapo(m): 11:37am
Buhari must go, if he doesn't sign, national assembly will pass it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence by youseuph(m): 11:37am
Pecca:
To be replaced by who?
1 Like
“I Am Not Too Confident About My Memory” - President Buhari / Fearless: Biafrans Protest Despite Being Shot At - Video / 2019: FG Seals Off Atiku Intels Headquarters
Viewing this topic: DonaTee(f), taayourty(m), worlexy(m), badboywizzy, vowel(m), Warldbest(m), HUMPHERY(m), Emmyjah50, ORI1(m), dbabba, BBFE, kens8, samobe, bola4dprec(m), funsho79, Xxx64566x, zebebe, SOLUTION99(m), bigomoh, mckazzy(m), brownny252, ogalanya(m), Chudi99(m), Alexk2(m), Witnesstony28, designfemi(m), Stevenbright(m), princepeter566, rekeson, stnkembu(m), haqun, Nwapst(m), Diamondwriter(m), Bulcqlay(m), Schoolala, visalo, KingCassy(m), stifo2012, clemz85(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9