The amendments, if eventually signed by the president, will make some changes in Nigeria’s electoral act including reorganising the sequence of the forthcoming 2019 elections.



The federal lawmakers want their election to come up first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors, and lastly the presidential election.



Earlier on Wednesday, 10 All Progressives Congress, APC, senators kicked against the adoption of the report, accusing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of influencing it. The APC has a majority in the 109-member Senate. The dissenting view of only 10 senators shows a majority of the party’s lawmakers supported the amendment which was also approved by the Senate.



The report was unanimously adopted by the APC controlled House of Representatives.



The House of Representatives amended Section 25 of the existing law and substituted it with a new section 25 (1) to suit the new order of elections.



It is not clear if President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the new amendment into law. The president is yet to speak on the matter although it is believed to be targeted at him.



However, the electoral commission, INEC, had earlier rolled out an election timetable for 2019. That timetable put the presidential and National Assembly elections first, followed by governorship and state assembly elections.



The sh!thole presidiot must go!



Ftc this year must be good Daura calling

Well....whether he likes it or not....He is going back to Daura....who's this EP before me?.... 3 Likes 2 Shares

That's the fearing of being butt out of power.



Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari,



The most errors we Nigerians always make is that of choosing wrong candidates over rightly guided one to represent us and fighting for their only interest/pocket, I think that has almost ended but some are still in dark-cave to know the right over wrong rep.



Any plots fashivering this country from looter, killers, kidnappers, camouflager-herdsmen, boko-haram, shiites, avengers, Benue-millitia, IPOB and their likes shall be perish before arrival.



Very soon, I and You will witness it, Nigeria will be a country that other Africans, Europeans, Asians etc will be struggling to live and die in.



Your children and mine will be a great landlord of this Great Country. and Trump will be jealous to be a Nigerian Immigrant.



Like and Share to claim this very good Omen.

The most errors we Nigerians always make is that of choosing wrong candidates over rightly guided one to represent us and fighting for their only interest/pocket, I think that has almost ended but some are still in dark-cave to know the right over wrong rep.Any plots fashivering this country from looter, killers, kidnappers, camouflager-herdsmen, boko-haram, shiites, avengers, Benue-millitia, IPOB and their likes shall be perish before arrival.Very soon, I and You will witness it, Nigeria will be a country that other Africans, Europeans, Asians etc will be struggling to live and die in.Your children and mine will be a great landlord of this Great Country. and Trump will be jealous to be a Nigerian Immigrant.Like and Share to claim this very good Omen. 3 Likes

Better people 1 Like 1 Share

If the president failed to sign it, the lawmakers can veto it 4 Likes 2 Shares

I don't even know what to comment here.





Abeg who can help me with a job employment? 1 Like 1 Share

Thunder fire all zomies insha allah!!!!!!!

For sure I think the president will feel reluctant to sign it

Ghenghen 1 Like

Dot is my comment too

everybody is protecting their interest 2 Likes

lets see how this goes. 1 Like

lets see how all these pan out

God has started confusing them ahead of 2019! My prayers will not be in vain 2 Likes 1 Share

I just they laugh them.

Their Criminal governors will so deal with them.

60 percent of the current house won't come back, better for us as a people. 2 Likes

This is a welcome development.....as long as it makes Buhari vulnerable!

With this calculation.... Governors and senator would have the leavarage to work for or against the president without fear of victimization by Buhari 1 Like

God will punish anybody against any good policy and law in the shithole country

the music has one sound all round: Buhari Must Go! 1 Like 1 Share

Good one there

good development

Good moves by the Rep. members, lets see what the 10 senators can do. We are all waiting? 1 Like 1 Share

God bless the reps 1 Like

If d APC senators and party members like, dey can go swallow snake for all we care.

APC claim that Mr president still enjoy the love and support he received in 2015 election,so if that is the case, he should have no fear in singning it into law, unless he is now afraid that the pupularity he enjoyed in 2015 has gone down, LETS PUT HIS PUPULARITY TO TEST ONCE MORE.



Sourth-Africa is ahead of us in modern day democracy. 1 Like 1 Share

everyone is trying to bend the rules to suit themselves

Buhari must go, if he doesn't sign, national assembly will pass it 1 Like 1 Share