|Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Islie: 7:54pm On Feb 15
By Isiaka Wakili
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidency-our-social-investment-programmes-marred-by-fraud.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by omenkaLives(m): 7:59pm On Feb 15
Especially the School feeding programme!
The state governments have turned that scheme into another cesspit of corruption!
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by bgwin2016(m): 8:01pm On Feb 15
Incompetent government always giving excuses for all their failures.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Okoroawusa: 8:03pm On Feb 15
The development of Nigeria is not only a federal affair
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by aminu790(m): 8:06pm On Feb 15
I grew up hearing the same names ruling
Nigeria since Independence. It was like the civics we studied in primary school in some years. Each time Nigeria advertised for new
leadership/managers to manage its states
local and federal political positions the same set of failed political managers and leaders applied and they are given the jobs.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by 2cato: 8:09pm On Feb 15
Even the presidency is a fraud
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by KardinalZik(m): 8:17pm On Feb 15
Nigeria itself is fraud. That's why it is direction-less.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by dogstyle007(m): 8:53pm On Feb 15
Hmmmm
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AishaBuhari: 8:54pm On Feb 15
Nothing will happen - Pretending to care
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by FarahAideed: 8:55pm On Feb 15
There failures have come with their stories again
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Paperwhite(m): 8:55pm On Feb 15
Imagine a government established on fraud talking about fraud And zombies say Buhari is fighting corruption?
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by lawsbanks: 8:55pm On Feb 15
Zuma's party pressured him into resigning to retain integrity of the party and all it stands for cos of the multiple allegations that followed zuma's tenure, somewhere in west Africa, party members are cheering the president on whether he is right or wrong in everything he does.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by ijustdey: 8:55pm On Feb 15
fraud everywhere
presidency is also a fraud
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by TheKingIsHere: 8:55pm On Feb 15
#Back to daura
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by aminu790(m): 8:55pm On Feb 15
2cato:
KardinalZik:
2cato:OK
It would have been an agreeable course of action if there were some benefits that will accrue to you.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by gurunlocker: 8:56pm On Feb 15
The program that some set of useless people have used to turn themselves into millionaires.... We are ourselves problem!
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by sanpipita(m): 8:56pm On Feb 15
So should we blame GEJ or PDP, we all know programs like this are usually used to siphon funds, we are not surprised about reports of fraud, change agents are looting while shouting anti corruption
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by musa234(m): 8:56pm On Feb 15
Nigeria was also built on fraud
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by nairavsdollars(f): 8:57pm On Feb 15
Lies. You have no social investment plan at all
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by TheKingIsHere: 8:57pm On Feb 15
No wonder sarrki and other BMC have not been paid since
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Masanto(m): 8:57pm On Feb 15
At least they are truthful to some extent
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by gift01: 8:57pm On Feb 15
So corruption defeated Buhari and his programs
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AishaBuhari: 8:58pm On Feb 15
bgwin2016:They'll blame it on GEJ soon...
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Funmibi01(f): 8:58pm On Feb 15
Your government has always been a fraud.
Good people, My brother needs a Job, he studied Mechanical Engineering. Please help in any way you can.
Here's my contact: dcostodian at g.mail dot com.
Thank you
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:59pm On Feb 15
Nigeria my country. It is well.
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by millomaniac: 8:59pm On Feb 15
So why are they telling us. Is it not their job to fix it?
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by yesloaded: 8:59pm On Feb 15
I pledge to Nigeria my country
I pledge to Nigeria my country
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by ballerin: 8:59pm On Feb 15
How can you prevent fraud when the government is all about sharing money.
When money running into billions exchange hands within the cronies & their relatives from the FG, the state down to the local government.
shithole country
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by obicentlis: 8:59pm On Feb 15
Akuko
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Frenchfriez: 8:59pm On Feb 15
Another blame yet again. They'll soon blame unborn generations for their failure
|Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AntiWailer: 9:00pm On Feb 15
Dumb idiots.
Always giving excuses for every damn nonsense.
For a Govt that came in on the Strength that they can kill corruption, this is the most stup1d excuse to give.
