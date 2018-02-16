₦airaland Forum

Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud - Politics - Nairaland

Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Islie: 7:54pm On Feb 15
By Isiaka Wakili



The Presidency has identified corrupt practices by some state officials in its Social Investment Programmes.

The Special Adviser to the President on the Social Investment Programmes, Mrs Maryam Uwais, disclosed this to State House correspondents after after her presentation to the National Economic Council.

The presidential aide confessed that the Federal Government was weak in the monitoring of the implementation of the programmes.

She listed those corrupt practices as including shortchanging, racketeering and harassment of beneficiaries as well as exploitation of the vulnerable.

Uwais, who asked state governors for logistics, said the Presidency had engaged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as traditional rulers for monitoring.

Uwais also disclosed that the actual spending on the programmes in 2016 and 2017 was 15.8 percent of the N1 trillion appropriated, explaining: "This is the amount that has been released out of the budget appropriated for Social Investment Programme."

He stated: "We identified seven challenges relating to corrupt practices by some state officials, racketeering, taking advantage of the level of illiteracy of the women who are poor and illiterate. Their vulnerability are exploited. We pleaded with state governors to take more interest in what is going on so they can be protected. We are weak in motoring.

"So, we also asked the state governors to support us with logistics. In some communities, we can only access them through bush paths and see how they can support us with offices for their own staff and all that is required for us to operate seamlessly in the states.

"We mentioned that we are collaborating with certain organisations within the federal government which have presence in the states and are helping us with monitoring. We engaged traditional rulers. We engaged DSS.

"We engaged EFCC where fraud is involved because we really need to monitor and we also engaged the civil defence which has agreed to give us armed policemen and also armed civil defence to guard the women the day they are being paid. We ask for some assistance. For example where some of the state officials act as gate keepers. They charged the beneficiaries who apply for loans certain amount.

"So, we ask the states to take better interest and to stop those malpractices because they are actually cheating these people who are already poor.

"We ask states to facilitate the generation of BVN and opening of accounts for some of these people and also to form cooperative so that they can access our loans. For the school feeding, we ask them to fast track the commencement of the programmes in states where they haven't started.

"We ask them to assist us in screening the cooks and also training them and also strengthening the monitoring and evaluation because we keep seeing or hearing stories of what is happening and we are trying to curtail those, but because of the remoteness of some of these communities, the information doesn't come to us early enough.

"But we are encouraging everybody to give us feedback; to tell us what kind of food is being fed to the children because we have come to agreement to set menu of nutritional content required for children of that age."

She said the programmes required state governments to, among other things, provide micro loan programme ad well as support in fraud detection and prevention by local officials
Uwais said put total direct beneficiaries of the Social Investments Programmes at 7,812,201 with 1,500,000 second beneficiaries mainly as farmers and cooks.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidency-our-social-investment-programmes-marred-by-fraud.html


lalasticlala

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by omenkaLives(m): 7:59pm On Feb 15
Especially the School feeding programme!

The state governments have turned that scheme into another cesspit of corruption! angry angry

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by bgwin2016(m): 8:01pm On Feb 15
Incompetent government always giving excuses for all their failures.

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Okoroawusa: 8:03pm On Feb 15
The development of Nigeria is not only a federal affair

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by aminu790(m): 8:06pm On Feb 15
cry

I grew up hearing the same names ruling
Nigeria since Independence. It was like the civics we studied in primary school in some years. Each time Nigeria advertised for new
leadership/managers to manage its states
local and federal political positions the same set of failed political managers and leaders applied and they are given the jobs.

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by 2cato: 8:09pm On Feb 15
Even the presidency is a fraud

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by KardinalZik(m): 8:17pm On Feb 15
Nigeria itself is fraud. That's why it is direction-less.

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by dogstyle007(m): 8:53pm On Feb 15
Hmmmm
Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AishaBuhari: 8:54pm On Feb 15
Nothing will happen - Pretending to care

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by FarahAideed: 8:55pm On Feb 15
There failures have come with their stories again

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Paperwhite(m): 8:55pm On Feb 15
Imagine a government established on fraud talking about fraud And zombies say Buhari is fighting corruption?

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by lawsbanks: 8:55pm On Feb 15
Zuma's party pressured him into resigning to retain integrity of the party and all it stands for cos of the multiple allegations that followed zuma's tenure, somewhere in west Africa, party members are cheering the president on whether he is right or wrong in everything he does. angry

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by ijustdey: 8:55pm On Feb 15
fraud everywhere


presidency is also a fraud

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by TheKingIsHere: 8:55pm On Feb 15
#Back to daura

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by aminu790(m): 8:55pm On Feb 15
2cato:
Even the presidency is a fraud
KardinalZik:
Nigeria itself is fraud.
That's why it is direction-less.
2cato:
Even the presidency is a fraud
OK
It would have been an agreeable course of action if there were some benefits that will accrue to you.

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by gurunlocker: 8:56pm On Feb 15
The program that some set of useless people have used to turn themselves into millionaires.... We are ourselves problem!
Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by sanpipita(m): 8:56pm On Feb 15
So should we blame GEJ or PDP, we all know programs like this are usually used to siphon funds, we are not surprised about reports of fraud, change agents are looting while shouting anti corruption

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by musa234(m): 8:56pm On Feb 15
Nigeria was also built on fraud

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by nairavsdollars(f): 8:57pm On Feb 15
Lies. You have no social investment plan at all

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by TheKingIsHere: 8:57pm On Feb 15
No wonder sarrki and other BMC have not been paid since grin

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Masanto(m): 8:57pm On Feb 15
At least they are truthful to some extent

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by gift01: 8:57pm On Feb 15
So corruption defeated Buhari and his programs

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AishaBuhari: 8:58pm On Feb 15
bgwin2016:
Incompetent government always giving excuses for all their failures.
They'll blame it on GEJ soon...

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Funmibi01(f): 8:58pm On Feb 15
Your government has always been a fraud.

Good people, My brother needs a Job, he studied Mechanical Engineering. Please help in any way you can.

Here's my contact: dcostodian at g.mail dot com.
Thank you

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:59pm On Feb 15
Nigeria my country. It is well.
Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by millomaniac: 8:59pm On Feb 15
So why are they telling us. Is it not their job to fix it?
Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by yesloaded: 8:59pm On Feb 15
I pledge to Nigeria my country

in other news, join our next importation training where you will learn everything about how to import and sell very fast. Call or whatsapp 0 8 1 3 7 7 5 0 7 4 1 or visit my signature/profile
Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by ballerin: 8:59pm On Feb 15
How can you prevent fraud when the government is all about sharing money.
When money running into billions exchange hands within the cronies & their relatives from the FG, the state down to the local government.
shithole country

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by obicentlis: 8:59pm On Feb 15
Akuko

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by Frenchfriez: 8:59pm On Feb 15
Another blame yet again. They'll soon blame unborn generations for their failure

Re: Presidency: Our Social Investment Programmes Marred By Fraud by AntiWailer: 9:00pm On Feb 15
Dumb idiots.

Always giving excuses for every damn nonsense.

For a Govt that came in on the Strength that they can kill corruption, this is the most stup1d excuse to give.

