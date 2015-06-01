Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari (16551 Views)

Here is a photo of him on his kneels to greet the president.







http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-gov-el-rufai-kneels-to-greet.html As the president of the Federal republic stormed Kaduna To Induct TSAIGUMI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Governor Nsair El-Rufai was full of respect for him.Here is a photo of him on his kneels to greet the president.

Sycophantic gesture. He did same for Atiku but now he calls Turakin all kinds of crazy names 73 Likes 3 Shares

this man is so humble 4 Likes 2 Shares







He only did that for the camera 11 Likes 1 Share





His proximity to the ground is second to none 25 Likes 6 Shares

Useless midget 19 Likes 2 Shares



Eye service 13 Likes

eye service or not.Elders regards young men that show respect.Its to such young men they tell the secrets of the land. eye service or not.Elders regards young men that show respect.Its to such young men they tell the secrets of the land. 4 Likes

Why won't he kneel down? Buhari is his father in-law nah. He is part of the cabal running the affairs of Nigeria. He is enjoying the madness of the country. 9 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes 2 Shares

Still don't understand your definition of Respect.



No Nigerian deserves respect especially our so called politicians okay? Still don't understand your definition ofNo Nigerian deserves respect especially our so called politicians okay? 10 Likes 3 Shares







This people are obsolete, we need to change this change



2 Likes 2 Shares





His son will soon come and call one APC bigshot odé very soon. His son will soon come and call one APC bigshot odé very soon. 5 Likes

Is dat buhar Or atiku 1 Like

Senseless midget 4 Likes

Drama king 1 Like

This midget is something else 4 Likes

The snake called El-rufai.

This midget can do anything for power. 8 Likes

politician are funny. they promise to build bridges even when they are no rivers.

What do u expect? He's so close to d ground. 5 Likes

False humility. 2 Likes





Sai Fulani!



Sai Fulani!Yo bro, did you mean humility or you could tell what the climate was from the picture? 4 Likes

The midget stoops to conquer (metaphorically).



Remember, he did for El zakyzaky.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 2 Likes

Taaaaaaarrrrrrrrhhhhhh

Aboki will surely remain aboki.

Continue kneels down tills 2019 4 Likes

Nigerian politician they know how to do eye service (hypocrites) 1 Like

Whatever rocks his boat... 1 Like