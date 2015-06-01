₦airaland Forum

Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MissEdified(f): 8:45pm On Feb 15
As the president of the Federal republic stormed Kaduna To Induct TSAIGUMI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Governor Nsair El-Rufai was full of respect for him.



Here is a photo of him on his kneels to greet the president.



Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 8:47pm On Feb 15
Sycophantic gesture. He did same for Atiku but now he calls Turakin all kinds of crazy names

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by kettykings: 8:49pm On Feb 15
this man is so humble

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Samleen(m): 8:50pm On Feb 15
He is well known for this


Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by omowolewa: 8:52pm On Feb 15
He only did that for the camera

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by OrestesDante(m): 9:05pm On Feb 15
angry

☣ ☠


This is just some kinda joking stuffz



☣ ☠
Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by babdap: 9:27pm On Feb 15
His proximity to the ground is second to none

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by oloriooko(m): 9:33pm On Feb 15
Useless midget grin

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
Eye service

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Okoroawusa: 9:55pm On Feb 15
TonyeBarcanista:
Eye service
eye service or not.Elders regards young men that show respect.Its to such young men they tell the secrets of the land.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by lonelydora(m): 10:18pm On Feb 15
Why won't he kneel down? Buhari is his father in-law nah. He is part of the cabal running the affairs of Nigeria. He is enjoying the madness of the country.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by OnyeJombo: 10:18pm On Feb 15
undecided

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by AishaBuhari: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Okoroawusa:

eye service or not.Elders regards young men that show respect.Its to such young men they tell the secrets of the land.
Still don't understand your definition of Respect.

No Nigerian deserves respect especially our so called politicians okay?

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by seunlayi(m): 10:18pm On Feb 15



This people are obsolete, we need to change this change

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by BruncleZuma: 10:18pm On Feb 15
grin grin grin grin

His son will soon come and call one APC bigshot odé very soon.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by homosapien002: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Is dat buhar Or atiku

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by BigBrother9ja: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Senseless midget

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Dominiquez: 10:19pm On Feb 15
Drama king

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Blizzy9ja: 10:20pm On Feb 15
This midget is something else

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by lilprinze: 10:20pm On Feb 15
The snake called El-rufai.
This midget can do anything for power.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MrPhD: 10:20pm On Feb 15
Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Paulpeterparker: 10:20pm On Feb 15
politician are funny. they promise to build bridges even when they are no rivers.
Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Moji12(f): 10:21pm On Feb 15
What do u expect? He's so close to d ground.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Subudu(m): 10:21pm On Feb 15
False humility.

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MiyettiAllah: 10:21pm On Feb 15
.

Sai Fulani!

Subudu:
False humidity.

Yo bro, did you mean humility or you could tell what the climate was from the picture?

shocked

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by guterMann: 10:21pm On Feb 15
The midget stoops to conquer (metaphorically).

Remember, he did for El zakyzaky.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by CallMeOO7(m): 10:21pm On Feb 15
[quote author=kettykings post=65098661]this man is so humble[/quote

Taaaaaaarrrrrrrrhhhhhh
Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Xeedorf: 10:21pm On Feb 15
Aboki will surely remain aboki.
Continue kneels down tills 2019

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by SoulB6: 10:22pm On Feb 15
Nigerian politician they know how to do eye service (hypocrites)

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Mariangeles: 10:22pm On Feb 15
Whatever rocks his boat...

Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by careytommy7(m): 10:22pm On Feb 15
Anybody hell-roofai kneels to greet sooner than later experiences political disgrace. Therefore, I like this pic

