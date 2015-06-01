₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MissEdified(f): 8:45pm On Feb 15
As the president of the Federal republic stormed Kaduna To Induct TSAIGUMI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Governor Nsair El-Rufai was full of respect for him.
Here is a photo of him on his kneels to greet the president.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-gov-el-rufai-kneels-to-greet.html
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 8:47pm On Feb 15
Sycophantic gesture. He did same for Atiku but now he calls Turakin all kinds of crazy names
73 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by kettykings: 8:49pm On Feb 15
this man is so humble
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Samleen(m): 8:50pm On Feb 15
He is well known for this
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by omowolewa: 8:52pm On Feb 15
He only did that for the camera
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by OrestesDante(m): 9:05pm On Feb 15
☣ ☠
∆ This is just some kinda joking stuffz ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by babdap: 9:27pm On Feb 15
His proximity to the ground is second to none
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by oloriooko(m): 9:33pm On Feb 15
Useless midget
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
Eye service
13 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Okoroawusa: 9:55pm On Feb 15
TonyeBarcanista:eye service or not.Elders regards young men that show respect.Its to such young men they tell the secrets of the land.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by lonelydora(m): 10:18pm On Feb 15
Why won't he kneel down? Buhari is his father in-law nah. He is part of the cabal running the affairs of Nigeria. He is enjoying the madness of the country.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by OnyeJombo: 10:18pm On Feb 15
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by AishaBuhari: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Okoroawusa:Still don't understand your definition of Respect.
No Nigerian deserves respect especially our so called politicians okay?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by seunlayi(m): 10:18pm On Feb 15
This people are obsolete, we need to change this change
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by BruncleZuma: 10:18pm On Feb 15
His son will soon come and call one APC bigshot odé very soon.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by homosapien002: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Is dat buhar Or atiku
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by BigBrother9ja: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Senseless midget
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Dominiquez: 10:19pm On Feb 15
Drama king
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Blizzy9ja: 10:20pm On Feb 15
This midget is something else
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by lilprinze: 10:20pm On Feb 15
The snake called El-rufai.
This midget can do anything for power.
8 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MrPhD: 10:20pm On Feb 15
.
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Paulpeterparker: 10:20pm On Feb 15
politician are funny. they promise to build bridges even when they are no rivers.
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Moji12(f): 10:21pm On Feb 15
What do u expect? He's so close to d ground.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Subudu(m): 10:21pm On Feb 15
False humility.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by MiyettiAllah: 10:21pm On Feb 15
.
Sai Fulani!
Subudu:
Yo bro, did you mean humility or you could tell what the climate was from the picture?
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by guterMann: 10:21pm On Feb 15
The midget stoops to conquer (metaphorically).
Remember, he did for El zakyzaky.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by CallMeOO7(m): 10:21pm On Feb 15
[quote author=kettykings post=65098661]this man is so humble[/quote
Taaaaaaarrrrrrrrhhhhhh
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Xeedorf: 10:21pm On Feb 15
Aboki will surely remain aboki.
Continue kneels down tills 2019
4 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by SoulB6: 10:22pm On Feb 15
Nigerian politician they know how to do eye service (hypocrites)
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by Mariangeles: 10:22pm On Feb 15
Whatever rocks his boat...
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Almost Kneels To Greet President Buhari by careytommy7(m): 10:22pm On Feb 15
Anybody hell-roofai kneels to greet sooner than later experiences political disgrace. Therefore, I like this pic
5 Likes 1 Share
