|Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by reportnaija(m): 9:54am
Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama is in deep marital crisis with her now estranged husband, Ben Okri, who is a celebrated Nigerian writer and also the author of ‘The Famished Road’.
Victoria Inyama called out her husband in a Facebook post and named him a psychotic beast, who though has a lover in his life, refused to grant her divorce.
She wrote:
“What’s on my mind hmmmmmmmm. Happy to be alive. Healthy……. getting better…brighter….standing up for myself……regardless of d demon in human form that I have to deal with…………… legion lawyer……….. If not for God……..psychotic beast with his Never ending drama……. he wouldn’t even grant her a divorce………… and d poor bitch living with him……..May God give her sense……….. she’s so dumb �……………….miserable pair…..”
One of her friends, Mandy Okosi commented and Victoria Inyama went on to share more details.
She revealed further: ”D bondage is sickening and all his legal antics. They saw the law is fair but not when he manipulates it like he does. He has a live in lover and still wouldn’t divorce me! He asaulted me yesterday and d first time, I called the police on him”.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1839846529367205&id=100000256265981&ref=content_filter
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/16/actress-victoria-inyama-accuses-husband-refusing-divorce/
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by uwa1(m): 11:34am
Hmmm... Must all issues land on social media...
18 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by omocalabar(m): 11:35am
Am still crushing on u till now...come lets get married..but wait, i heard Naija babes dey misbehave when dem reach yankee
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Narldon(f): 11:35am
How can Someone say that MTN 1.5Gb Data lasts longer than Celebrity Marriage?
9 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Goldenheart(m): 11:35am
Nawwa o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Bolustical: 11:36am
Though I'm not married but from examples from the marriages of others, I have decided not to pass judgement about marriage crises (especially when the woman cries foul) before I hear from the husband.
Many women are very wicked to their husbands and in-laws and will be the first to cry foul.
They'd never disclose their own contributory roles to the failure of the marriage.
BTW, some men are very stupid too.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Xisnin(m): 11:36am
The law not your husband grants divorce, get a good lawyer.
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Flamezzz: 11:36am
Safe trip hun'
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Bolustical: 11:36am
So why are you telling us? We should go and beat him ba?
When all the going was good, who did you tell?
If he was that bad, how come you waited till you gave birth to 3 kids for him?
Abeg, shift.
4 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Ishilove: 11:36am
Na real wa. These days a bottle of perfume last longer than marriages.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by abdelrahman: 11:36am
Christians don't divorce,no matter how!
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Cromcruach91: 11:36am
Sad to hear about this story.
Marriage is not an easy business....it involves self sacrifice from both sides....
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Nkwazemakennyj(m): 11:36am
HMMMMMMMMMMMMM........................
Sorry i just booked my space
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by anibirelawal(m): 11:37am
The guy picture looks innocence!
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Tallesty1(m): 11:37am
Why did he assault you?
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Themmy90: 11:37am
Buhari why?
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by TheKingIsHere: 11:37am
Your husband cannot stop you from being divorced. Go and get a good lawyer and stop disturbing us.
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by AishaBuhari: 11:37am
And to think it's some slay queen role model beats me. Celebrities lifestyle is fake
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by abdul4new: 11:38am
From my keen observation she sounds desperate to leave the relationship that's women for you. when a woman is fed up there is nothing you can do about it. she wants freedom to frolicking upandan....... OLOSHO
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Expertpick: 11:38am
It is well
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Blackhawk01: 11:38am
Someone will now start asking me why I don't want to get married... Ish!
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by TheKingIsHere: 11:38am
Ishilove:Honestly, it's seems better to remain single and have a baby mama or daddy than to get married. Too many wahala
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by rabonni(m): 11:38am
Any small thing now,most women go run leave their husband in the name of assault But the truth is, they want to be free to do their olosho work
7 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Slikbae: 11:39am
Lol
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by jaymejate(m): 11:39am
Bastar.d
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Slikbae: 11:39am
Shut up
rabonni:
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by MRAKBEE(m): 11:39am
That picture she posed with her kids was one of my favorites. I admired the bond and the feelings on her face and wud want to have a woman who is proud of motherhood.
However, It's so unfortunate that she's being battered by the hubby.
I wish her quick recovery from the psychological and physical trauma occasioned by what she is going tru in the hands of the husband..
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Mindfulness: 11:40am
Whatever happened between you two, he is the father of your children and this alone is reason enough to shield your family from the public eye instead of playing the drama out for the world to see. Nonsense!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by Writs: 11:40am
abdelrahman:
What hole didst thou crawl out of?
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by ekems2017(f): 11:40am
I will keep on advising people. Pls marriage is not a one person thing. It takes two to tangle. Study the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Forget luxury first. It will all fade away. Ask questions about your spouse before giviing in. Now see how this three beautiful kids will be a product of broken home. Come to think of it, social media is not helping matters this days. Before we get comfort from relations and older people now everything is social media. God help us.
|Re: Victoria Inyama And Ben Okri's Marriage Crashes: I Want Divorce, He Assaulted Me by ezex(m): 11:41am
Marriage this days is like going to school and graduate
