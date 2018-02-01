₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido Dedicates 'Chioma My Lover' Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Blogsphere: 9:55am
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
Davido’s love for his girlfriend, Chioma keeps blossoming as the days go by. He is so gassed about her, he made song entirely for her.
The popstar has a new single on the way titled ‘Chioma my lover’, and it’s dedicated to his one and only love, Chioma Rowland.
How sweet right?
He sings in the verse;
“You’re the one i want o, Before my liver start to fail… You’re the one i need o, Before cassava start to hail…
Girl i’ll never leave o, make water carry me dey go. My lover, finally.”
The chorus;
“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o.
I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me assurance, Assurance”
Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300Level student of Babcock University. According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year.
Davido keeps showing us that he is serious with Chioma as we can recall when they both stepped out together for a family’s private event.
Davido who is already a father of two beautiful daughters and doesn’t fail to show that he loves his girls. From bringing his first daughter, Imade to stage at his #30BillionConcert in Lagos to showing them off on his Snapchat.
Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Amanda May 9, 2017.
Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/davido-set-to-release-new-song-chioma.html
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by OKorowanta: 10:22am
Okija juju dey work dis guy system.
If Chioma knock Davido d guy fit quench.
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by NwaAmaikpe: 11:45am
This poor girl doesn't deserve whatever cacophony Davido is about to dish out in her honour.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by kennynelcon(m): 11:46am
Hmmm nawao, I wonder the kind thing the girl dey give David
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Caprison(m): 11:47am
Nawa oo
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by dollarcoolcat(m): 11:47am
Man leave lyrics make it official, then we gon believe ure in love
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by tayooluwole: 11:47am
Omo, I am sure the girl collect the jazz from India...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by SpareNo1: 11:47am
I'll soon release a poem for my babe. I hope it makes FP
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by MRAKBEE(m): 11:47am
his lyrics are meant for the street and the illiterates..
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Baraqtee: 11:48am
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:48am
Lil man is love struck
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Starboywrites(m): 11:48am
Laveda my lover
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by solochris(m): 11:48am
I just read through the lyrics of the song... made no sense to me... but before you know it now, its already selling.
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:48am
Not a new thing. Meanwhile there
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by abdelrahman: 11:48am
ndi igbo call your daughter to order b4 OBO turned her to babymama
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by IamPopular(m): 11:48am
In kiss daniel's voice; am in love oo... Maybe davido never see puna chop
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by emi12(f): 11:48am
love in the air
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by juliusnobisugo(m): 11:48am
moral of the story:-
Don't
Mess
With
An
Igbo
Girl...
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by cescky(m): 11:49am
NwaAmaikpe:
Our guy is back
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:49am
Not a new thing. Meanwhile there are thousands of OMOGE waiting for him in his HOMETOWN. ADELEKE CHANGE E.
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Promiseisaac(m): 11:50am
davido self don dey do like rochas the governor of imo state
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Divay22(f): 11:50am
Hmmm... Okay
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:51am
petty
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by zionglory(m): 11:53am
I dunno but while I support daddy freeze on nairaland I always act in the opposite in the church, I am always moved to give and give, help mee ooo
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by whytevardy(m): 11:53am
chioma is blessed among all women
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by oshe11: 11:54am
Davido the releaser of HiTs
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Nellizzy(m): 11:54am
Love bird
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by oshe11: 11:54am
watched ine of his song, he featured a girl and dey mentioned shaku shaku
wats the title
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by anibirelawal(m): 11:55am
Chioma don turn Davido to ''Yemi my lover"
1 Like
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Warldbest(m): 11:56am
This girl should just profit from Davido as soon as possible.
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by haymekus: 11:56am
NwaAmaikpe:
HE'S BACK
|Re: Davido Dedicates ‘Chioma My Lover’ Song To His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland by Fesomu(m): 11:57am
Chioma jazz strong gaan o
1 Like
