Source - INOUT9JA.COM



Davido’s love for his girlfriend, Chioma keeps blossoming as the days go by. He is so gassed about her, he made song entirely for her.



The popstar has a new single on the way titled ‘Chioma my lover’, and it’s dedicated to his one and only love, Chioma Rowland.



How sweet right?



He sings in the verse;



“You’re the one i want o, Before my liver start to fail… You’re the one i need o, Before cassava start to hail…

Girl i’ll never leave o, make water carry me dey go. My lover, finally.”



The chorus;

“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o.

I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me assurance, Assurance”



Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300Level student of Babcock University. According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year.



Davido keeps showing us that he is serious with Chioma as we can recall when they both stepped out together for a family’s private event.



Davido who is already a father of two beautiful daughters and doesn’t fail to show that he loves his girls. From bringing his first daughter, Imade to stage at his #30BillionConcert in Lagos to showing them off on his Snapchat.



Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Amanda May 9, 2017.



Source: http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/davido-set-to-release-new-song-chioma.html Davido’s love for his girlfriend, Chioma keeps blossoming as the days go by. He is so gassed about her, he made song entirely for her.The popstar has a new single on the way titled ‘Chioma my lover’, and it’s dedicated to his one and only love, Chioma Rowland.How sweet right?He sings in the verse;“You’re the one i want o, Before my liver start to fail… You’re the one i need o, Before cassava start to hail…Girl i’ll never leave o, make water carry me dey go. My lover, finally.”The chorus;“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o.I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me assurance, Assurance”Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300Level student of Babcock University. According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year.Davido keeps showing us that he is serious with Chioma as we can recall when they both stepped out together for a family’s private event.Davido who is already a father of two beautiful daughters and doesn’t fail to show that he loves his girls. From bringing his first daughter, Imade to stage at his #30BillionConcert in Lagos to showing them off on his Snapchat.Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Amanda May 9, 2017. 1 Like