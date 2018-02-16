₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,862 members, 4,087,250 topics. Date: Friday, 16 February 2018 at 12:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) (2696 Views)
|Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:05am
By Wisdom Nwedene
There is pandemonium at Ebonyi State University over one month power outage.
The students trooped out in mass to protest over the horrible power supply in the campus.
They blocked the road at ishieke junction which leads to the main campus which resulted to the total shut down of school activities. Our correspondent reports that police have arrested many students because of the protest after shooting sporadically.
More Details Later
More photos here : http://www.9newsng.com/breaking-tension-as-police-arrest-ebsu-protesting-students-photos/
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:06am
Uhmm
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by EternalTruths: 10:07am
There is no Registration center at EBSU despite being filled with students that are 18 years and above.
Buhari, we hail thee and thy electoral corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:08am
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by OneCorner: 10:11am
Buhari why
Arresting dem because dey are ibos abi...
Kwontinue
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Qaisar1: 10:21am
No good news in this country
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by heendrix(m): 10:33am
omg when will the embassy issue my Afghanistan visa nw
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by FreddyKruger: 11:07am
So the students just stood there till they were arrested? Are they really alutas?
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by 9jaown(m): 11:41am
Qaisar1:
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 11:59am
Basically, the school cannot afford to pay the power bills Enugu DISCO is putting up....or they cannot afford fuel for school gen.
The problem is...fees have to go up...so that school can pay the light bills...and get light.
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by emeejinsm: 11:59am
De zoo is second to last after yemen in power supply
That is to say , Somalia generates more power than babas cowtocritic government
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 12:01pm
EternalTruths:
What stops students from going to the nearby election registration center then?
Besides....elections most of the time take place during holidays...when students are at home....where they may have registered.
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 12:03pm
emeejinsm:
Newsflash...we need at least $900bn to fix power in Nigeria.
Plus...most of you Nigerians don't pay your bills...and that includes govt agencies....which makes it difficult for DISCOS and GENCOS to build new facilities, and the govt owned transmission company to improve transmission.
And when meters are provided...Nigerians bypass them.
The problem has always been there....so pay your bills too!
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by kolawoleibukun: 12:08pm
na the country way we day. them suppose burn the police station.
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Dollabiz: 12:08pm
Oh
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 12:09pm
so best way to dispatched armless protesting youth is by shoot sporadically Nigeria is indeed a zoo
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by colli247(m): 12:14pm
dollarcoolcat:why are nigeria police so stupid arresting them is not the best option rather you calm the student down
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by VeniJu: 12:14pm
Nairalanddist:Childhood days: We'll simply say "Your Papa! "
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Missanneb(m): 12:14pm
Nairalanddist:
wetin dey do this one
Nairalanddist:
wetin dey do this one...Islamic teachings ke
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by bumi11: 12:15pm
Civilians no longer have voices
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Keywordconcept(m): 12:19pm
No be today
CHECK MY SIGNATURE AND USE YOUR DATA TO MAKE MONEY
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by Dwizeone: 12:25pm
Nigeria Police need to be professional in discharging their duties, A teenager shot dead 17 people in America a few days ago but he was caught a life without injury, imagine what would have become his fate in the hands of Nigeria Police.
Instead of ensuring no life is lost and of cause property preservation, they are busy with arrests.
|Re: Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) by ValentineMary(m): 12:25pm
This is very common in Nigeria schools. The school management prove incompetent and when confronted by students, it's either someone gets rusticated or imprisoned.
And these are the people meant to train us to build the future when they can't even hold the present
(0) (Reply)
The Polyibadan Ibadan Part-time Form Is Out / Scholarships For Nigerians In Usa, Uk, Europe 2012 / Studying Nursing Or Pharmacy:which One Pays More
Viewing this topic: bigwig10(m), uminem02(m), Exciton(m), edlion57(m), Betmaster3, samodoh, Nova01(m), darecool(m), alienation(m), OnyeOGA(m), strangest(m), Abcars4sale, easyfem1 and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25