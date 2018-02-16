Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Police Arrest EBSU Students Protesting A Month Power Outage (Photos) (2696 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





There is pandemonium at Ebonyi State University over one month power outage.



The students trooped out in mass to protest over the horrible power supply in the campus.



They blocked the road at ishieke junction which leads to the main campus which resulted to the total shut down of school activities. Our correspondent reports that police have arrested many students because of the protest after shooting sporadically.



More Details Later



More photos here : By Wisdom NwedeneThere is pandemonium at Ebonyi State University over one month power outage.The students trooped out in mass to protest over the horrible power supply in the campus.They blocked the road at ishieke junction which leads to the main campus which resulted to the total shut down of school activities. Our correspondent reports that police have arrested many students because of the protest after shooting sporadically.More Details LaterMore photos here : http://www.9newsng.com/breaking-tension-as-police-arrest-ebsu-protesting-students-photos/

Uhmm

There is no Registration center at EBSU despite being filled with students that are 18 years and above.



Buhari, we hail thee and thy electoral corruption. 2 Likes

Cc Lalasticlala



Arresting dem because dey are ibos abi...

Kwontinue Buhari whyArresting dem because dey are ibos abi...Kwontinue

No good news in this country

omg when will the embassy issue my Afghanistan visa nw

So the students just stood there till they were arrested? Are they really alutas?

Qaisar1:

No good news in this country

Basically, the school cannot afford to pay the power bills Enugu DISCO is putting up....or they cannot afford fuel for school gen.



The problem is...fees have to go up...so that school can pay the light bills...and get light.



That is to say , Somalia generates more power than babas cowtocritic government De zoo is second to last after yemen in power supplyThat is to say , Somalia generates more power than babas cowtocritic government

EternalTruths:

There is no Registration center at EBSU despite being filled with students that are 18 years and above.



Buhari, we hail thee and thy electoral corruption.

What stops students from going to the nearby election registration center then?



Besides....elections most of the time take place during holidays...when students are at home....where they may have registered. What stops students from going to the nearby election registration center then?Besides....elections most of the time take place during holidays...when students are at home....where they may have registered.

emeejinsm:

De zoo is second to last after yemen in power supply

That is to say , Somalia generates more power than babas cowtocritic government

Newsflash...we need at least $900bn to fix power in Nigeria.



Plus...most of you Nigerians don't pay your bills...and that includes govt agencies....which makes it difficult for DISCOS and GENCOS to build new facilities, and the govt owned transmission company to improve transmission.



And when meters are provided...Nigerians bypass them.



The problem has always been there....so pay your bills too! Newsflash...we need at least $900bn to fix power in Nigeria.Plus...most of you Nigerians don't pay your bills...and that includes govt agencies....which makes it difficult for DISCOS and GENCOS to build new facilities, and the govt owned transmission company to improve transmission.And when meters are provided...Nigerians bypass them.The problem has always been there....so pay your bills too!

na the country way we day. them suppose burn the police station.

Oh

Nigeria is indeed a zoo so best way to dispatched armless protesting youth is by shoot sporadicallyNigeria is indeed a zoo

dollarcoolcat:

Uhmm why are nigeria police so stupid arresting them is not the best option rather you calm the student down why are nigeria police so stupid arresting them is not the best option rather you calm the student down

Nairalanddist:

We Yoruba Muslims are in support of total clamp down on protesters in any form. Protest is illegal in Islam and we will ensure Islamic teachings dominate the whole of Nigeria in the coming years. Childhood days: We'll simply say "Your Papa! " Childhood days: We'll simply say "Your Papa! "

Nairalanddist:

We Yoruba Muslims are in support of total clamp down on protesters in any form. Protest is illegal in Islam and we will ensure Islamic teachings dominate the whole of Nigeria in the coming years.

wetin dey do this one Nairalanddist:

We Yoruba Muslims are in support of total clamp down on protesters in any form. Protest is illegal in Islam and we will ensure Islamic teachings dominate the whole of Nigeria in the coming years.

wetin dey do this one...Islamic teachings ke wetin dey do this onewetin dey do this one...Islamic teachings ke

Civilians no longer have voices

No be today



CHECK MY SIGNATURE AND USE YOUR DATA TO MAKE MONEY

Nigeria Police need to be professional in discharging their duties, A teenager shot dead 17 people in America a few days ago but he was caught a life without injury, imagine what would have become his fate in the hands of Nigeria Police.



Instead of ensuring no life is lost and of cause property preservation, they are busy with arrests.