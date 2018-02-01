Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion (2434 Views)

15yr old Whitney Osuigwe is the reigning ITF Junior World Champion, and first US to win a girl’s singles in 28years.



Her father is Nigerian , learnt to play Long Tennis in Lagos and moved to the states to coach.



He taught Whitney. Talent is indeed everywhere, even though opportunity is not!



BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/whitney-osuigwe/



Wow she’s damn pretty Nice one

Wow.



This girl is going places

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. 1 Like 1 Share

Biafrans we rock.



8 out every 10 first class in anything in Africa is held by us 2 Likes

Another Igbo man daughter, Afonja will be looking at her with bad eyes. 3 Likes





Anybody with a Nigerian name is now a Nigerian, odikwa egwu!



Nigeria does not have that breeding ground to nurture talents.



Nairaland resident tribalists have already divided themselves into East, West, North and South.

Shameless people claiming a girl that doesn't even identify with the roots you claim. Very shameless Nigerians and famzing sefAnybody with a Nigerian name is now a Nigerian, odikwa egwu!Nigeria does not have that breeding ground to nurture talents.Nairaland resident tribalists have already divided themselves into East, West, North and South.Shameless people claiming a girl that doesn't even identify with the roots you claim. Very shameless 2 Likes

IGBO KWENU !!!! to all Igbo brothers and sisters in d house



Although I b Yoruba 2 Likes

But d father uglee

can only be igbo

crestedaguiyi:

Biafrans we rock.

8 out every 10 first class in anything in Africa is held by us



for your mind crestedaguiyi:

Biafrans we rock.

8 out every 10 first class in anything in Africa is held by us



for your mind for your mindfor your mind

Whitney Osuigwe We are proud of You

ok

letusbepieces:

Another Igbo man daughter, Afonja will be looking at her with bad eyes. [img]http://www.reactiongifs.com/samuel-l-jackson-stare/[/img]



Must you put tribalism in everything you say!!!





BTW...



Hmmmn! Am sure God created you the day He created coconut cause your brain is full of water!

IDIOTA! Must you put tribalism in everything you say!!!BTW...Hmmmn! Am sure God created you the day He created coconut cause your brain is full of water!IDIOTA!

Nairalanddist:

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. islam is a religion that broods terrorists islam is a religion that broods terrorists 2 Likes

Talent is indeed everywhere but opportunities isn't. Many people are unable to use their God given talent due to lack of opportunity. Lessons:sometimes change base

Wonderful

Tolbanks:







Must you put tribalism in everything you say!!!





BTW...



Hmmmn! Am sure God created you the day He created coconut cause your brain is full of water!

IDIOTA!

Tranny!



Where was ur detribalised sermon wen Lagos gov decided to force yoruba language on the children of all the other tribes living there and reject dem university education if dey dont get credit in yoruba? Tranny!Where was ur detribalised sermon wen Lagos gov decided to force yoruba language on the children of all the other tribes living there and reject dem university education if dey dont get credit in yoruba? 1 Like

Nairalanddist:

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. You think I don't know that your place is to comment rubbish so that others will come here and argue with your stupid opinion.



Sorry, I will pass. You think I don't know that your place is to comment rubbish so that others will come here and argue with your stupid opinion.Sorry, I will pass. 2 Likes

She is fifteen (15) in case you have other things in mind.

dogstyle007:

Wow she’s damn pretty Nice one

America go claim her now but when she flops dem go turn her to Naija own

Nairalanddist:

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. Shut d f**kup... I prefer scantily dress ladies than hijab wearing terrorist. Shut d f**kup... I prefer scantily dress ladies than hijab wearing terrorist.

Nairalanddist:

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. See how red mud is smelling on your body.

Even wit ur comment, someone can easily detect d shape of ur head See how red mud is smelling on your body.Even wit ur comment, someone can easily detect d shape of ur head

Make she begin compete with WTA, begin drag Grand Slam with Serena and co

Gr8 for her

letusbepieces:

Another Igbo man daughter, Afonja will be looking at her with bad eyes.

An Afonja man will surely marry this one and there is nothing you or anybody can do about it. Unless God says otherwise.



An Afonja, appreciates good things and gives honour to whom honour is due. You can continue to wallow in self-hate and low confidence, all we care.



Women generally, will go for the best available, and whatever that give them a secured future, peace of mind and happiness, and this is what an Afonja entails. Hence, the many more Igbo women marrying an Afonja...Anything that women go for is great, trust me. They know what good life is...hence the specie, being described as shy, but fun loving...



That is why wonderful Igbo women go for an Afonja because of these inherent attributes. their futures are well secured as we appreciate their beauty and hard work. An Afonja will not treat them like trash and piece of property.



Quote me anywhere and I will proof this to you a 1,000,000 times An Afonja man will surely marry this one and there is nothing you or anybody can do about it. Unless God says otherwise.An Afonja, appreciates good things and gives honour to whom honour is due. You can continue to wallow in self-hate and low confidence, all we care.Women generally, will go for the best available, and whatever that give them a secured future, peace of mind and happiness, and this is what an Afonja entails. Hence, the many more Igbo women marrying an Afonja...Anything that women go for is great, trust me. They know what good life is...hence the specie, being described as shy, but fun loving...That is why wonderful Igbo women go for an Afonja because of these inherent attributes. their futures are well secured as we appreciate their beauty and hard work. An Afonja will not treat them like trash and piece of property.Quote me anywhere and I will proof this to you a 1,000,000 times

Nairalanddist:

This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam. God punish you and punish your tenets (terrorism) of Islam. Why can't you let others live their lives and culture without trying to impose your godforsaken bloodletting devilish islam on them? God punish you and punish your tenets (terrorism) of Islam. Why can't you let others live their lives and culture without trying to impose your godforsaken bloodletting devilish islam on them?