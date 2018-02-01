₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Whogoblog: 11:09am
15yr old Whitney Osuigwe is the reigning ITF Junior World Champion, and first US to win a girl’s singles in 28years.
Her father is Nigerian , learnt to play Long Tennis in Lagos and moved to the states to coach.
He taught Whitney. Talent is indeed everywhere, even though opportunity is not!
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by dogstyle007(m): 12:13pm
Wow she’s damn pretty Nice one
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by DivinelyBlessed: 12:13pm
Wow.
This girl is going places
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Nairalanddist: 12:14pm
This is why Islam remains the most morally upright religion in the world. Imagine how scantily dressed she is instead of been covered up or at least used an Hijab. This is why we Yoruba Muslims are pleading to the federal government to please make Islamic teachings compulsory in all school curriculums nationwide so every citizen can be groomed to understand the basic tenets of Islam.
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by crestedaguiyi: 12:14pm
Biafrans we rock.
8 out every 10 first class in anything in Africa is held by us
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by letusbepieces: 12:15pm
Another Igbo man daughter, Afonja will be looking at her with bad eyes.
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by flyca: 12:15pm
Nigerians and famzing sef
Anybody with a Nigerian name is now a Nigerian, odikwa egwu!
Nigeria does not have that breeding ground to nurture talents.
Nairaland resident tribalists have already divided themselves into East, West, North and South.
Shameless people claiming a girl that doesn't even identify with the roots you claim. Very shameless
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by ejosh4(m): 12:16pm
IGBO KWENU !!!! to all Igbo brothers and sisters in d house
Although I b Yoruba
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by ajoyeleke(m): 12:16pm
But d father uglee
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by explorer250(m): 12:17pm
can only be igbo
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Missanneb(m): 12:17pm
crestedaguiyi:
for your mind
crestedaguiyi:
for your mind
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by NORSIYK(m): 12:17pm
Whitney Osuigwe We are proud of You
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by anibi9674: 12:19pm
ok
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Tolbanks(f): 12:19pm
letusbepieces:
Must you put tribalism in everything you say!!!
BTW...
Hmmmn! Am sure God created you the day He created coconut cause your brain is full of water!
IDIOTA!
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Mynightmare: 12:20pm
Nairalanddist:islam is a religion that broods terrorists
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by imstrong1: 12:20pm
Talent is indeed everywhere but opportunities isn't. Many people are unable to use their God given talent due to lack of opportunity. Lessons:sometimes change base
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by bumi11: 12:20pm
Wonderful
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by letusbepieces: 12:20pm
Tolbanks:
Tranny!
Where was ur detribalised sermon wen Lagos gov decided to force yoruba language on the children of all the other tribes living there and reject dem university education if dey dont get credit in yoruba?
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by georgeceekay: 12:22pm
Nairalanddist:You think I don't know that your place is to comment rubbish so that others will come here and argue with your stupid opinion.
Sorry, I will pass.
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by jashar(f): 12:23pm
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by kitaatita: 12:23pm
She is fifteen (15) in case you have other things in mind.
dogstyle007:
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by Homers123(m): 12:24pm
America go claim her now but when she flops dem go turn her to Naija own
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by FIDELITY24(m): 12:25pm
Nairalanddist:Shut d f**kup... I prefer scantily dress ladies than hijab wearing terrorist.
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by OneCorner: 12:25pm
Nairalanddist:See how red mud is smelling on your body.
Even wit ur comment, someone can easily detect d shape of ur head
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by obaataaokpaewu: 12:25pm
Make she begin compete with WTA, begin drag Grand Slam with Serena and co
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by oloriooko(m): 12:27pm
Gr8 for her
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by geosegun(m): 12:30pm
letusbepieces:
An Afonja man will surely marry this one and there is nothing you or anybody can do about it. Unless God says otherwise.
An Afonja, appreciates good things and gives honour to whom honour is due. You can continue to wallow in self-hate and low confidence, all we care.
Women generally, will go for the best available, and whatever that give them a secured future, peace of mind and happiness, and this is what an Afonja entails. Hence, the many more Igbo women marrying an Afonja...Anything that women go for is great, trust me. They know what good life is...hence the specie, being described as shy, but fun loving...
That is why wonderful Igbo women go for an Afonja because of these inherent attributes. their futures are well secured as we appreciate their beauty and hard work. An Afonja will not treat them like trash and piece of property.
Quote me anywhere and I will proof this to you a 1,000,000 times
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by degamemaster(m): 12:33pm
Nairalanddist:God punish you and punish your tenets (terrorism) of Islam. Why can't you let others live their lives and culture without trying to impose your godforsaken bloodletting devilish islam on them?
|Re: Meet Whitney Osuigwe, The Reigning ITF Junior World Champion by lycannightwolf: 12:33pm
Nairalanddist:
Bruuh...stop spewing thrash in all thread....curriculum my foot..mumu
