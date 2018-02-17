Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria (7614 Views)

see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtUV7kPSfTc All those troubling the nation, not allowing peace to reign in the country...i think the end for them is near

Do people really think his curses, which are at odds with the teachings of Jesus in the gospels about blessing your enemies, are effective?



He has decreed death on so many groups of bad people; how many of them have actually died, though? (this is a honest question)

Okay, but he's just wasting his time cursing these bad people because it's not going to work

Seun:

Seun:

His job there is to pray and not to make it to come into fulfillment, that's GOD'S job to do.

The bible says "ask and it shall be given unto you". Matthew 7:7. It didn't say; ask and answer it yourself rather it says ask and it shall be given unto you, in other words ask and I will answer you in other words GOD is saying, your job is to ask, mine is to answer, so it is not his (oyedepo) part to fulfill what he asked rather it is GOD'S part and job.



The Bible also say; "whatsoever ye ask the father in my name, believe, you shall receive it". That passage says it all. A Christian part is to pray and believe while answering it is GOD'S part is to answer so far the one praying has faith as recorded in Mark 11:23, then his or her prayer will be answered.



So in essence, it is not oyedepo's part or job to answer or fulfill his prayer rather that's GOD'S job. His (oyedepo) part is to pray and believe which he has done, answering or fulfilling it is GOD'S, okay.



His job there is to pray and not to make it to come into fulfillment, that's GOD'S job to do.The bible says. Matthew 7:7. It didn't say;rather it says, so it is not his (oyedepo) part to fulfill what he asked rather it is GOD'S part and job.The Bible also say;. That passage says it all. A Christian part is to pray and believe while answering it is GOD'S part is to answer so far the one praying has faith as recorded in Mark 11:23, then his or her prayer will be answered.So in essence, it is not oyedepo's part or job to answer or fulfill his prayer rather that's GOD'S job. His (oyedepo) part is to pray and believe which he has done, answering or fulfilling it is GOD'S, okay.So he (oyedepo) has done his part which is to pray and have faith, now it GOD'S part or job that's remaining.

Sadly, God doesn't kill just like that..



Ritual killers are evil, TRUE.



Ritual killers are evil, TRUE.

But who are those encouraging them? The society and the Church. Asking for tithes and donations from individuals with no known source of income.

Well there's no peace for the wicked. 1 Like

God judgment is about to take place in Nigeria.

Man as indeed created God in his own image.

Do you think God now has the time to be chasing ritualist up and down while your security agency is there collecting "Owo Ona" instead of solving crimes?



Look here,God has given everyone of us what we need, He's not gonna help us use it.So praying that ritualist die in real life or in spiritual realm is nothing.

Man as indeed created God in his own image.Do you think God now has the time to be chasing ritualist up and down while your security agency is there collecting "Owo Ona" instead of solving crimes?Look here,God has given everyone of us what we need, He's not gonna help us use it.So praying that ritualist die in real life or in spiritual realm is nothing.And next time,don't quote Mat 7:7 to support such.

one day i was at ojuelegba, masqurade stopped this lord chosen member and she shouted "i blind you in Jesus name" masqurade said, ogbeni fun mi lowo jor, Evil spirit ko la wa

When they keep banning me saying d truth.....

Is he (Oledepo) not among the ritual killers?

Alariiwo:

Sadly, God doesn't kill

Who killed the two priests who wanted to hold up the ark of the covenant?

whereas,he's one of their God Father!

sh!t fakewhereas,he's one of their God Father!sh!t

Maybe we should channel this energy to the death of the corrupt politicians destroying this country. Just a thought

We pray. But God alone decide. However, the numbers of those killed by hunger, frustration, etc due to bad leadership is unmentionable. Prayers needed in that direction including those been brainwashed by religious leaders in view of getting cash of them.

Before grace. Now the message is centered on love & salvation through Christ.

They should also pray that politicians embezzling our collective wealth should meet instant death...

It may look laughable, but guys just watch as it happens.





"The Miraculous is hidden in the Ridiculous".



God bless you Sir.

Lol.. About 200 people just dropped dead in Nigeria now. 1 Like

And Fulani herdsmen 1 Like

Good one,he should also pray for death of looters,

A million Amen to this.





Awon olopa to Mon ise won

Ti won ready lati fimu finle lo maashe



Not these corrupt posers and pussies police



And then the earlier we instill values to our kids the better

That money doesn't come from thin air

Prayers don't solve anythingAwon olopa to Mon ise wonTi won ready lati fimu finle lo maasheNot these corrupt posers and pussiespoliceAnd then the earlier we instill values to our kids the betterThat money doesn't come from thin airThat juju doesn't work

He's actually right.



Jesus Christ teachings were about love. But here in Nigeria, the pastors have become their own masters.

He's actually right.Jesus Christ teachings were about love. But here in Nigeria, the pastors have become their own masters.They now dictate what God should do and not do. It's laughable

AMEN. plus IPOBS terrorist too.

Many have died. Many may not die physical death but will have their lives to regret.





Many have died. Many may not die physical death but will have their lives to regret.Why do you hate Pa Oyedepo?