|Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by danieljoel759: 6:30pm On Feb 16
All those troubling the nation, not allowing peace to reign in the country...i think the end for them is near
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtUV7kPSfTc
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Seun(m): 8:04pm On Feb 16
Do people really think his curses, which are at odds with the teachings of Jesus in the gospels about blessing your enemies, are effective?
He has decreed death on so many groups of bad people; how many of them have actually died, though? (this is a honest question)
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by hakeem4(m): 8:14pm On Feb 16
Okay, but he’s just wasting his time cursing these bad people because it’s not going to work
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by MuttleyLaff: 8:15pm On Feb 16
Seun:He has decreed death to their antics.
Not death to the person
but death to the principality and/or personality hiding behind the person(s) or group of people behaving badly
I am sure some hearing the damnation,
out of fright would have leapt out from whoever they were squatting in
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by preciousuweh(m): 8:22pm On Feb 16
Seun:
His job there is to pray and not to make it to come into fulfillment, that's GOD'S job to do.
The bible says "ask and it shall be given unto you". Matthew 7:7. It didn't say; ask and answer it yourself rather it says ask and it shall be given unto you, in other words ask and I will answer you in other words GOD is saying, your job is to ask, mine is to answer, so it is not his (oyedepo) part to fulfill what he asked rather it is GOD'S part and job.
The Bible also say; "whatsoever ye ask the father in my name, believe, you shall receive it". That passage says it all. A Christian part is to pray and believe while answering it is GOD'S part is to answer so far the one praying has faith as recorded in Mark 11:23, then his or her prayer will be answered.
So in essence, it is not oyedepo's part or job to answer or fulfill his prayer rather that's GOD'S job. His (oyedepo) part is to pray and believe which he has done, answering or fulfilling it is GOD'S, okay.
So he (oyedepo) has done his part which is to pray and have faith, now it GOD'S part or job that's remaining.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by sonofluc1fer: 9:33pm On Feb 16
MuttleyLaff:wow. insightful. He could as well be doing nothing too. there won't be any difference.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by sonofluc1fer: 9:33pm On Feb 16
preciousuweh:
Oh, okay. interesting.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Alariiwo: 9:38pm On Feb 16
Sadly, God doesn't kill just like that..
Ritual killers are evil, TRUE.
But who are those encouraging them? The society and the Church. Asking for tithes and donations from individuals with no known source of income.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by thorpido(m): 9:38pm On Feb 16
Well there's no peace for the wicked.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by jeroba1(m): 9:39pm On Feb 16
God judgment is about to take place in Nigeria.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Lifebender(m): 9:39pm On Feb 16
preciousuweh:
Man as indeed created God in his own image.
Do you think God now has the time to be chasing ritualist up and down while your security agency is there collecting "Owo Ona" instead of solving crimes?
Look here,God has given everyone of us what we need, He's not gonna help us use it.So praying that ritualist die in real life or in spiritual realm is nothing.
And next time,don't quote Mat 7:7 to support such.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by favourmic(m): 9:39pm On Feb 16
one day i was at ojuelegba, masqurade stopped this lord chosen member and she shouted "i blind you in Jesus name" masqurade said, ogbeni fun mi lowo jor, Evil spirit ko la wa
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by LovethCoded: 9:40pm On Feb 16
When they keep banning me saying d truth.....
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Haric(m): 9:40pm On Feb 16
Is he (Oledepo) not among the ritual killers?
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Dontquit: 9:40pm On Feb 16
Seun:
Seun Seun Seun!!!!!
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Earthquake1: 9:40pm On Feb 16
Alariiwo:
Who killed the two priests who wanted to hold up the ark of the covenant?
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Pharaoh001(f): 9:40pm On Feb 16
fake whereas,he's one of their God Father!
sh!t
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:40pm On Feb 16
Maybe we should channel this energy to the death of the corrupt politicians destroying this country. Just a thought
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by IMASTEX: 9:40pm On Feb 16
We pray. But God alone decide. However, the numbers of those killed by hunger, frustration, etc due to bad leadership is unmentionable. Prayers needed in that direction including those been brainwashed by religious leaders in view of getting cash of them.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by IMASTEX: 9:41pm On Feb 16
Earthquake1:Before grace. Now the message is centered on love & salvation through Christ.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Freshbank: 9:42pm On Feb 16
They should also pray that politicians embezzling our collective wealth should meet instant death...
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by lonelydora(m): 9:42pm On Feb 16
It may look laughable, but guys just watch as it happens.
"The Miraculous is hidden in the Ridiculous".
God bless you Sir.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by anyebedgreat: 9:42pm On Feb 16
Lol.. About 200 people just dropped dead in Nigeria now.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by IYANGBALI: 9:42pm On Feb 16
And Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Baawaa(m): 9:42pm On Feb 16
Good one,he should also pray for death of looters,
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by kingthreat(m): 9:43pm On Feb 16
A million Amen to this.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by buffalowings4: 9:43pm On Feb 16
Prayers don't solve anything
Awon olopa to Mon ise won
Ti won ready lati fimu finle lo maashe
Not these corrupt posers and pussies police
And then the earlier we instill values to our kids the better
That money doesn't come from thin air
That juju doesn't work
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by Alariiwo: 9:43pm On Feb 16
Dontquit:
He's actually right.
Jesus Christ teachings were about love. But here in Nigeria, the pastors have become their own masters.
They now dictate what God should do and not do. It's laughable
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by ipobarecriminals: 9:43pm On Feb 16
AMEN. plus IPOBS terrorist too.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by lonelydora(m): 9:44pm On Feb 16
Seun:
Many have died. Many may not die physical death but will have their lives to regret.
Why do you hate Pa Oyedepo?
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Prays For The Death Of Ritual Killers In Nigeria by vchykp(m): 9:44pm On Feb 16
Haric:watch it bro, dont risk your life for cheap likes..
