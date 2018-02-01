Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home (16732 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/apc-governors-in-group-photo-with.html APC Governors in a group photo with President Buhari at his Daura home. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Painment for some persons 19 Likes 4 Shares

Losers! Photo party and president with hardship and poverty as dividend to the masses. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Where is Governor Ortom?



Man has left the nest of killers. 54 Likes 1 Share

Okorocha is the only one that will put rope round his neck like goat 21 Likes 1 Share

See them!

Troublers of Nigeria! 24 Likes 1 Share

on white!apc confraternity in za brotherhood.na xo una go leave in mass 2019 on white!apc confraternity in za brotherhood.na xo una go leave in mass 2019 6 Likes 1 Share

APC supporters will be like... See humility... Baba is using plastic seats in his house... Ooooo what a humble man baba is.



Meanwhile, where is mamman daura... The dude with red cap 6 Likes

Failures!!!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

I see only 21.



Where are the remaining 3? 2 Likes

Gathering of "All Promises Cancelled" 5 Likes 1 Share

Ohk

Vultures! 18 Likes 2 Shares

Gov Ortom of Benue is missing in that group pics. ... Bubu really fall that guy hand sha 6 Likes 2 Shares

Bunch of thieves 1 Like 1 Share

Ambode nor de, e don go Quilox 18 Likes 4 Shares

Don’t you just wish there was an earthquake in Aso Rock today........ 2 Likes 1 Share

Oyo state and Lagos state governor no dey there



They actually went to his house Duara, to prepare the room for his arrival 2019 Oyo state and Lagos state governor no dey thereThey actually went to his house Duara, to prepare the room for his arrival 2019 2 Likes

Plan to campaign for buhari again abi?





Okay we will wait for you

Jokers...pls go and register and get ur PVC. 5 Likes 1 Share

Another fowl play 1 Like

Trust my Governor. He doesn't have time to attend frivolous meetings of governors seeking favours.



We're in the state house today, planning how to successful execute the Land Use Charge Valuation scheduled to commence 1st of March 2018 5 Likes

Meanwhile Foolani herdsmen are busy killing on daily basis and our governors who are suppose to swing into action to stop this massacre are busy taking selfie with the president. What a country we found ourselves with these crop of leaders.

if I say the picture will be used as their obituary now, they will say I'm wicked. 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm 6 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, where is mamman daura... The dude with red cap Lol is that really plastic? as n.a. apc I can't fittingth believe anything for Naija again Lol is that really plastic? as n.a. apc I can't fittingth believe anything for Naija again

If a bomb can go off in that place, 50% of Nigerian problem is solved.





I dey vex for Shekau 10 Likes 1 Share

Most of Nigeria's problem in one picture 3 Likes

I no see Lagos state gov

Agenda: How & who get what simple? That is all that matters to them. Development & growth of the nation is a secondary issue. 1 Like 1 Share

wetin con concern mi ...make I drink ma garri jejely till 2019. b4 I go send 1 person go hin village ..I no mention name o 1 Like