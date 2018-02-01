₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by 247frolic(m): 7:21pm On Feb 16
APC Governors in a group photo with President Buhari at his Daura home.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/apc-governors-in-group-photo-with.html
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by ikaboy: 7:30pm On Feb 16
Painment for some persons
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by tuniski: 7:43pm On Feb 16
Losers! Photo party and president with hardship and poverty as dividend to the masses.
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Omeokachie: 8:05pm On Feb 16
Where is Governor Ortom?
Man has left the nest of killers.
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Mexzy4sho(m): 8:59pm On Feb 16
Okorocha is the only one that will put rope round his neck like goat
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by greatgod2012(f): 9:03pm On Feb 16
See them!
Troublers of Nigeria!
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by mikejj(m): 9:11pm On Feb 16
on white!apc confraternity in za brotherhood.na xo una go leave in mass 2019
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by naijareferee: 9:14pm On Feb 16
APC supporters will be like... See humility... Baba is using plastic seats in his house... Ooooo what a humble man baba is.
Meanwhile, where is mamman daura... The dude with red cap
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by aolawale025: 9:19pm On Feb 16
Failures!!!!!
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by tesppidd: 9:43pm On Feb 16
I see only 21.
Where are the remaining 3?
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by HopeAlive14(m): 9:46pm On Feb 16
Gathering of "All Promises Cancelled"
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by spikeknight(m): 9:46pm On Feb 16
Ohk
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Mitsurugi(m): 9:47pm On Feb 16
Vultures!
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by obrakaneey(m): 9:47pm On Feb 16
Gov Ortom of Benue is missing in that group pics. ... Bubu really fall that guy hand sha
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by IYANGBALI: 9:47pm On Feb 16
Bunch of thieves
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by OboOlora(f): 9:47pm On Feb 16
Ambode nor de, e don go Quilox
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by RonJeremy: 9:48pm On Feb 16
Don’t you just wish there was an earthquake in Aso Rock today........
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Iseoluwani: 9:48pm On Feb 16
post=65123968:
Oyo state and Lagos state governor no dey there
They actually went to his house Duara, to prepare the room for his arrival 2019
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by thesettingz(m): 9:48pm On Feb 16
Plan to campaign for buhari again abi?
Okay we will wait for you
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Dontquit: 9:48pm On Feb 16
Jokers...pls go and register and get ur PVC.
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Pharaoh001(f): 9:49pm On Feb 16
Another fowl play
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by davodyguy: 9:49pm On Feb 16
Trust my Governor. He doesn't have time to attend frivolous meetings of governors seeking favours.
We're in the state house today, planning how to successful execute the Land Use Charge Valuation scheduled to commence 1st of March 2018
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Newpride(m): 9:49pm On Feb 16
Meanwhile Foolani herdsmen are busy killing on daily basis and our governors who are suppose to swing into action to stop this massacre are busy taking selfie with the president. What a country we found ourselves with these crop of leaders.
if I say the picture will be used as their obituary now, they will say I'm wicked.
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by Dontquit: 9:49pm On Feb 16
Hmmmm
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by colossus91(m): 9:49pm On Feb 16
naijareferee:Lol is that really plastic? as n.a. apc I can't fittingth believe anything for Naija again
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by lonelydora(m): 9:49pm On Feb 16
If a bomb can go off in that place, 50% of Nigerian problem is solved.
I dey vex for Shekau
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by yebzman: 9:50pm On Feb 16
Most of Nigeria's problem in one picture
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by neonly: 9:50pm On Feb 16
I no see Lagos state gov
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by IMASTEX: 9:50pm On Feb 16
Agenda: How & who get what simple? That is all that matters to them. Development & growth of the nation is a secondary issue.
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by castino: 9:50pm On Feb 16
wetin con concern mi ...make I drink ma garri jejely till 2019. b4 I go send 1 person go hin village ..I no mention name o
|Re: APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home by bionixs: 9:51pm On Feb 16
ikaboy:for what?
