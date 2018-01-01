₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Angelanest: 7:30pm On Feb 16
A tragic motor accident took place along Gombi Hong road in Adamawa state on Thursday (yesterday) which reportedly left all the passengers. According to Facebook user Solomon Lass, this fatal accident occurred after a hilux van conveying a white man and others collided with another vehicle on the highway.
The ghastly crash killed all the passengers instantly including the foreigner.
May their souls rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/passengers-dead-including-white-man-accident-adamawa-photos.html
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Angelanest: 7:31pm On Feb 16
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by XhosaNostra(f): 7:33pm On Feb 16
Lol @ "including a white man".
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Jabioro: 7:34pm On Feb 16
May all departed souls rest in peace..
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by TheKingdom: 7:35pm On Feb 16
See villagers all taking pictures...wonder what they plan on doing with them
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Olalan(m): 7:39pm On Feb 16
May God protect us all. Over speeding is the major culprit of accidents, really don't know why many can't resist the temptation to go on a blast while driving a very good vehicle.
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Ekiseme(m): 8:09pm On Feb 16
Why are they emphasizing on the white man? Pathetic
RIP to the lost souls
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by jerryunit48: 8:26pm On Feb 16
The way people die on the road ehh ...we need God , and it has been happening like that for long
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Jakumo(m): 9:36pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:
But our village elders told us that white men do not actually die, because they have the option of flying home by airplane. Is this fake news ?
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by rawpadgin(m): 9:44pm On Feb 16
I decree & i declare
All ye evil powers of my father's house that want me & every body viewing the thread to die b4 their time, hear the word of the most high God..... Die by fire!!!
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Deseo(f): 9:44pm On Feb 16
May they rest in peace, amen.
OP there is no need for "including a white man"!
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Schoolingtips: 9:44pm On Feb 16
I wonder if the words white man were meant to draw attention and give the post more traffic.
Unbelievable
.
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Ogashub(m): 9:44pm On Feb 16
The white mans soul would regret coming to Nigeria and traveling on a Nigerian bad road....failed country
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:45pm On Feb 16
Rip....
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Dontquit: 9:45pm On Feb 16
The black ppu wey dey inside no be human or they aren't relevant?
Papa God help d black man.
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by iambijo(m): 9:45pm On Feb 16
R.I.P to them including the "white man"
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Maranathajo(m): 9:45pm On Feb 16
May their souls rest in peace. Amen!
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by anyebedgreat: 9:45pm On Feb 16
Hmm. This is the first time a White man is dying by road accident in Nigeria.
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by LovethCoded: 9:46pm On Feb 16
Eeyah R. I. P..... Although dey banned me for saying d truth....
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by spikeknight(m): 9:46pm On Feb 16
Chai. .may thier soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by loomer: 9:46pm On Feb 16
So so accidents for this country. And we never get world class roads
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by anyebedgreat: 9:46pm On Feb 16
TheKingdom:No be villager post the thing for here like this?
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by IYANGBALI: 9:46pm On Feb 16
Wetin white man dey find for Nigerian road? I'm sure no be better white man, him go be Chinese or Indian
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm On Feb 16
look at Dat one snapping pinsure with his tecno palasa
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by LovethCoded: 9:47pm On Feb 16
Nigerian roads are not secure at all..... All na death trap
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 9:48pm On Feb 16
I know this road ooo...Chaii
May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by Kenzico(m): 9:48pm On Feb 16
So Does it mean "White men" don't die?? Or are they immune to death
RIP poor souls
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by yeyerolling: 9:51pm On Feb 16
Death in nigeria comes so easy
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by GloryIsaac: 9:51pm On Feb 16
"All passengers, including a black man, die in accident in Qatar."
Amazing headline innit?, y'all better eradicate that slave mentality .
R.I.P to the Dead though.
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by liab: 9:52pm On Feb 16
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by LZAA: 9:53pm On Feb 16
Angelanest:now i did not study journalism but i know a stupid headline when i see one
so a white man dying in accident na news??
smh
|Re: Accident In Adamawa Kills White Man And All Passengers (Graphic Pics) by ConcernedNL: 9:54pm On Feb 16
The way people die in this country is alarming. God help Nigeria.
