The ghastly crash killed all the passengers instantly including the foreigner.



May their souls rest in peace.



A tragic motor accident took place along Gombi Hong road in Adamawa state on Thursday (yesterday) which reportedly left all the passengers. According to Facebook user Solomon Lass, this fatal accident occurred after a hilux van conveying a white man and others collided with another vehicle on the highway.The ghastly crash killed all the passengers instantly including the foreigner.May their souls rest in peace.

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Lol @ "including a white man". 22 Likes

May all departed souls rest in peace.. 4 Likes

See villagers all taking pictures...wonder what they plan on doing with them 3 Likes

May God protect us all. Over speeding is the major culprit of accidents, really don't know why many can't resist the temptation to go on a blast while driving a very good vehicle. 4 Likes

Why are they emphasizing on the white man? Pathetic









RIP to the lost souls 27 Likes

The way people die on the road ehh ...we need God , and it has been happening like that for long 1 Like

XhosaNostra:

Lol @ "including a white man".

But our village elders told us that white men do not actually die, because they have the option of flying home by airplane. Is this fake news ? But our village elders told us that white men do not actually die, because they have the option of flying home by airplane. Is this fake news ? 1 Like

I decree & i declare



All ye evil powers of my father's house that want me & every body viewing the thread to die b4 their time, hear the word of the most high God..... Die by fire!!! 8 Likes 2 Shares

May they rest in peace, amen.





OP there is no need for "including a white man"!

I wonder if the words white man were meant to draw attention and give the post more traffic .

Unbelievable

.

The white mans soul would regret coming to Nigeria and traveling on a Nigerian bad road....failed country 1 Like

Rip....

The black ppu wey dey inside no be human or they aren't relevant?



Papa God help d black man. 10 Likes

R.I.P to them including the "white man" 2 Likes

May their souls rest in peace. Amen!

Hmm. This is the first time a White man is dying by road accident in Nigeria. 1 Like

Eeyah R. I. P..... Although dey banned me for saying d truth....

Chai. .may thier soul rest in perfect peace

So so accidents for this country. And we never get world class roads

TheKingdom:

See villagers all taking pictures...wonder what they plan on doing with them No be villager post the thing for here like this? No be villager post the thing for here like this? 1 Like

Wetin white man dey find for Nigerian road? I'm sure no be better white man, him go be Chinese or Indian

look at Dat one snapping pinsure with his tecno palasa look at Dat one snapping pinsure with his tecno palasa

Nigerian roads are not secure at all..... All na death trap 1 Like

I know this road ooo...Chaii



May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace

So Does it mean "White men" don't die?? Or are they immune to death





RIP poor souls 2 Likes

Death in nigeria comes so easy





Amazing headline innit?, y'all better eradicate that slave mentality .



R.I.P to the Dead though. "All passengers, including a black man, die in accident in Qatar."Amazing headline innit?, y'all better eradicate that slave mentalityR.I.P to the Dead though. 1 Like

Angelanest:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/passengers-dead-including-white-man-accident-adamawa-photos.html now i did not study journalism but i know a stupid headline when i see one

so a white man dying in accident na news??

smh now i did not study journalism but i know a stupid headline when i see oneso a white man dying in accident na news??smh