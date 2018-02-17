₦airaland Forum

Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by 2poundz(m): 8:57pm On Feb 16
Step by step drawing.
@lalasticlala

38 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by 2poundz(m): 8:58pm On Feb 16
More
@lalasticlala promise land please

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Masama: 8:59pm On Feb 16
That's good, you're talented bro

51 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Donald3d(m): 9:04pm On Feb 16
Wow

49 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by coolebux(m): 9:20pm On Feb 16
Pepsi long throat fine for your hand
But na wa o
We don dey fp already with just 3posts undecided
This is what happens when you overfeed sumwon with his favourite snake specie grin grin
Lalasnae' I de hail

3 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by oluwaahmed: 9:20pm On Feb 16
Cool
Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by GODISGREAT123: 9:20pm On Feb 16
Why Dija? Why not Buhari? Or Zuma or Mugabe or their age mates

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Bilabong(m): 9:20pm On Feb 16
U try...

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by ladeb: 9:21pm On Feb 16
u try

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by elgramz: 9:21pm On Feb 16
Wow!! That's beautiful

5 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by WrathOfHadez(m): 9:21pm On Feb 16
Very good but no where near "hyper-realistic".

6 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by CY09: 9:21pm On Feb 16
Beautiful!

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by awoo47: 9:21pm On Feb 16
Useless talent angry
What is d use when i hv a 41megapixel phone cool

Africans living in d past undecided
Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Abbeyme: 9:22pm On Feb 16
Nice work
Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by bush112(m): 9:22pm On Feb 16
ok
Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by ShukuShaker: 9:22pm On Feb 16
Great talent.

6 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by emi12(f): 9:22pm On Feb 16
wow! good work

5 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by lordraiden(m): 9:22pm On Feb 16
This is fücking too good

6 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by mexxmoney: 9:22pm On Feb 16
That's a lovely artwork you have there dude. Nice

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by alphamodel1(m): 9:22pm On Feb 16
Nice piece, what painting medium is this?

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by DozieInc(m): 9:23pm On Feb 16
Beautiful Di'Ja

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Stevengerd(m): 9:23pm On Feb 16
Op, i need my own drawing

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Amirullaha(m): 9:23pm On Feb 16
Good drawings... Kudos...

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:23pm On Feb 16
She go vex for the neck o, the neck is not as long as it is in reality, artist be like

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by visijo(m): 9:23pm On Feb 16
Abeg try draw buhari next time.. They fit award you..

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by Himmler: 9:23pm On Feb 16
It's beautiful

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by barayci(m): 9:24pm On Feb 16
amazing

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by OceanmorganTrix: 9:24pm On Feb 16
Even drawing sef the wear make up

1 Like

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by gqboyy(m): 9:25pm On Feb 16
Deeja Should see this

3 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by lordraiden(m): 9:25pm On Feb 16
Fùcking too good

3 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by VonTrapp: 9:25pm On Feb 16
Luvly art. That dija girl is very beautiful

2 Likes

Re: Hyper-realistic Drawing Of Aphro Dija By Me. by kby: 9:26pm On Feb 16
Lovely artwork..

2 Likes

How To Crop Video In Sony Vegas Pro: Tutorial / [pdf] How To Use Adobe Photoshop Free Ebook / Photography Newbie: Any School Of Photography In Nigeria

