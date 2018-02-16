Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor (7328 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

KINGSLEY IWU



A Kenyan Witchdoctor, Ali Maalim Bakari a.k.a Mganga wa Nyuki has said that women who sleep Unclad are in high risk of becoming barren in Life.



The witchdoctor disclosed to Nairobian that he has involved in the business for the past 10 years.



“Many people don’t know that sleeping Unclad especially for women is not safe. That is how ghosts show up at night and have sex with some ladies making them barren. These women lack sex appetite. I always advise women to wear something, even a panty alone,“ he said.



“For instance, when a client complains of poor performance in bed, I urge them to spice up their bedroom game and also check on diet. Further, women should not throw their pads aimlessly, since that is what people use to block their uterus,” he said.



He also disclosed he inherited his powers from his late dad and made a secret oath that requested the slaughter of two cocks.



“I inherited this gift from my late father. It is a normal thing to pass this gift to your kids. In our case, we are three sons in our family, but my brother refused and I took over. Our ancestors were not happy with him and they made him lose one eye,” the 32-year-old man born and bred in Kwale said.



The witchdoctor also claimed politicians do storm his place seeking powers during rallies.



“They usually come for charms to attract crowds in rallies and beat their competitors. To help them, I smear special oil on their underwear and clothes that they must wear when going to meet rivals or crowd,” he said.



SOURCE: A Kenyan Witchdoctor, Ali Maalim Bakari a.k.a Mganga wa Nyuki has said that women who sleep Unclad are in high risk of becoming barren in Life.The witchdoctor disclosed to Nairobian that he has involved in the business for the past 10 years.“For instance, when a client complains of poor performance in bed, I urge them to spice up their bedroom game and also check on diet. Further, women should not throw their pads aimlessly, since that is what people use to block their uterus,” he said.He also disclosed he inherited his powers from his late dad and made a secret oath that requested the slaughter of two cocks.“I inherited this gift from my late father. It is a normal thing to pass this gift to your kids. In our case, we are three sons in our family, but my brother refused and I took over. Our ancestors were not happy with him and they made him lose one eye,” the 32-year-old man born and bred in Kwale said.The witchdoctor also claimed politicians do storm his place seeking powers during rallies.“They usually come for charms to attract crowds in rallies and beat their competitors. To help them, I smear special oil on their underwear and clothes that they must wear when going to meet rivals or crowd,” he said.SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2018/02/women-who-sleeps-Unclad-visits.html 1 Like 2 Shares

maganga you are on your own maganga you are on your own 2 Likes

A donkey is more intelligent than this dimwit. 15 Likes

In this heat!! radarada 3 Likes





Africans are always experts in religion and superstition.



No wonder we are behind in development Where do Africans get these stuffs from?Africans are always experts in religion and superstition.No wonder we are behind in development 13 Likes 1 Share

Hahaha...

another story from the east

Why are Africans so superstitious?

Anyway if true it means a lot of Uniben girls are barren. 1 Like

Lol, wetin man no go hear finish?

Bobo Kenya get a better job.

matrix199:

A donkey is more intelligent than this dimwit. Savage matrix199:

A donkey is more intelligent than this dimwit. Savage SavageSavage 3 Likes

Which profession is witch doctor? So this wan also follow dey answer Dr.. 2 Likes





matrix199:

A donkey is more intelligent than this dimwit. Keep sleeping Unclad you hear 1 Like

The witchdoctor disclosed to Nairobian that he has involved in the business for the past 10 years.

It must be Kenya



More On This

Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Southern University

http://schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-australia-for-free.html It must be KenyaMore On This

A proud witchdoctor

Proudly doing his job,

even boast about it

Mmmmmmmh I dab ooooo 1 Like

Aiii this people have come again am not suprise,its friday its time for nkanbe indeed this life is mysterious. Chai aye le

Did the ghost also have sex with idiots that believe this poo hence making them brainless too

Aiii this people have come again am not suprise.its friday night, its time for nkanbe indeed this life is mysterious. Singing ahhh nkan be

People don't usually tell their true life Stories and their activities of the Night where battles of life are fought won or lost&everyone is Unclad& their hidden world activities, those evil activity stories which dominate human existence and make them who they truly are,? rather they pretend and tell people stories that are sweet to hear whereas in their closet they swallow sorrow and have no PEACE and can't even sleep at Night, so many people who tell sweet stories and newspapers and television houses see them as celebrities and popular don't have Peace or what we call spiritual peace at all and can't sleep at NIGHT and so many people we call human chameleons hide in bornagain, pentecostalism and quote bible from Genesis to Revelation without genuine Jesuschrist power and that's why night vigils and programmes upon programmes have taken over night clubs if you like choose night clubs competiting With night vigils and programmes upon programmes of churches often and yetl they humanbeigns hear our truth and reject our truth even when we say investigate what we declare to the world that Jesus Christ kingdom has comeback to revenge and judge people unknown to those claiming to know Jesus Christ #Don't forget our hallmark. POWER talks not empty CRITICS and we are able to share peace and Light to the whole world those who accepts because truthfully is a free friend of very few people and enemy of majority of people if only they agree and accept this unbelievable truth and revelation,reminding you that in the realm of the spirit there is no distance so those who have eyes to see read us and understand who is talking powerfully about Jesus Christ Kingdom in this generation which we declare and say test and see# Mathew 13,13-14 1 Like

Hmmmm

Aficans and their superstitious beliefs

Nothing i no hear, every night they wake up and start looking for women sleeping unclad

Amazinpeace:

Aficans and their superstitious beliefs seems like you sleeping unclad in the 9 o clock position seems like you sleeping unclad in the 9 o clock position

Amazinpeace:

Aficans and their superstitious beliefs say Kenya u can't hear such news in Nigerian say Kenya u can't hear such news in Nigerian 1 Like 1 Share

A

Smh...and some people will believe this crap.

Hmmm

No wonder some African women dey wear like 4 pants / trousers before going to bed

Until we have an albino as a Nigerian president, nothing in this world can surprise me anymore. 1 Like