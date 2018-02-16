₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by markode777: 8:59pm On Feb 16
KINGSLEY IWU
A Kenyan Witchdoctor, Ali Maalim Bakari a.k.a Mganga wa Nyuki has said that women who sleep Unclad are in high risk of becoming barren in Life.
The witchdoctor disclosed to Nairobian that he has involved in the business for the past 10 years.
“Many people don’t know that sleeping Unclad especially for women is not safe. That is how ghosts show up at night and have sex with some ladies making them barren. These women lack sex appetite. I always advise women to wear something, even a panty alone,“ he said.
“For instance, when a client complains of poor performance in bed, I urge them to spice up their bedroom game and also check on diet. Further, women should not throw their pads aimlessly, since that is what people use to block their uterus,” he said.
He also disclosed he inherited his powers from his late dad and made a secret oath that requested the slaughter of two cocks.
“I inherited this gift from my late father. It is a normal thing to pass this gift to your kids. In our case, we are three sons in our family, but my brother refused and I took over. Our ancestors were not happy with him and they made him lose one eye,” the 32-year-old man born and bred in Kwale said.
The witchdoctor also claimed politicians do storm his place seeking powers during rallies.
“They usually come for charms to attract crowds in rallies and beat their competitors. To help them, I smear special oil on their underwear and clothes that they must wear when going to meet rivals or crowd,” he said.
SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2018/02/women-who-sleeps-Unclad-visits.html
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by mikejj(m): 9:02pm On Feb 16
maganga you are on your own
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by matrix199(m): 9:16pm On Feb 16
A donkey is more intelligent than this dimwit.
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by desreek9(f): 11:03pm On Feb 16
In this heat!! radarada
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by eleojo23: 11:04pm On Feb 16
Where do Africans get these stuffs from?
Africans are always experts in religion and superstition.
No wonder we are behind in development
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Flexyfluxy: 11:04pm On Feb 16
Hahaha...
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Abbeyme: 11:04pm On Feb 16
another story from the east
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Benwems(m): 11:05pm On Feb 16
Why are Africans so superstitious?
Anyway if true it means a lot of Uniben girls are barren.
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by mayskit4luv(m): 11:06pm On Feb 16
Lol, wetin man no go hear finish?
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by kollinpowel(m): 11:06pm On Feb 16
Bobo Kenya get a better job.
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by OlaSpeaker(m): 11:07pm On Feb 16
matrix199:Savage
matrix199:Savage
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Qsscruz(m): 11:07pm On Feb 16
Which profession is witch doctor? So this wan also follow dey answer Dr..
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by brightgreat(m): 11:07pm On Feb 16
Keep sleeping Unclad you hear
matrix199:
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Schoolingtips: 11:08pm On Feb 16
The witchdoctor disclosed to Nairobian that he has involved in the business for the past 10 years.
It must be Kenya
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by pennywys: 11:08pm On Feb 16
A proud witchdoctor
Proudly doing his job,
even boast about it
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Phajoelee: 11:09pm On Feb 16
Mmmmmmmh I dab ooooo
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by maxwell767(m): 11:09pm On Feb 16
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by fifty5: 11:09pm On Feb 16
Aiii this people have come again am not suprise,its friday its time for nkanbe indeed this life is mysterious. Chai aye le
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Puzzypleazer: 11:10pm On Feb 16
Did the ghost also have sex with idiots that believe this poo hence making them brainless too
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by fifty5: 11:10pm On Feb 16
Aiii this people have come again am not suprise.its friday night, its time for nkanbe indeed this life is mysterious. Singing ahhh nkan be
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by nwakaibeya1: 11:11pm On Feb 16
People don't usually tell their true life Stories and their activities of the Night where battles of life are fought won or lost&everyone is Unclad& their hidden world activities, those evil activity stories which dominate human existence and make them who they truly are,? rather they pretend and tell people stories that are sweet to hear whereas in their closet they swallow sorrow and have no PEACE and can't even sleep at Night, so many people who tell sweet stories and newspapers and television houses see them as celebrities and popular don't have Peace or what we call spiritual peace at all and can't sleep at NIGHT and so many people we call human chameleons hide in bornagain, pentecostalism and quote bible from Genesis to Revelation without genuine Jesuschrist power and that's why night vigils and programmes upon programmes have taken over night clubs if you like choose night clubs competiting With night vigils and programmes upon programmes of churches often and yetl they humanbeigns hear our truth and reject our truth even when we say investigate what we declare to the world that Jesus Christ kingdom has comeback to revenge and judge people unknown to those claiming to know Jesus Christ #Don't forget our hallmark. POWER talks not empty CRITICS and we are able to share peace and Light to the whole world those who accepts because truthfully is a free friend of very few people and enemy of majority of people if only they agree and accept this unbelievable truth and revelation,reminding you that in the realm of the spirit there is no distance so those who have eyes to see read us and understand who is talking powerfully about Jesus Christ Kingdom in this generation which we declare and say test and see# Mathew 13,13-14
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by jesicajonna(f): 11:11pm On Feb 16
Hmmmm
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Amazinpeace(f): 11:11pm On Feb 16
Aficans and their superstitious beliefs
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by lordraiden(m): 11:13pm On Feb 16
Nothing i no hear, every night they wake up and start looking for women sleeping unclad
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by lordraiden(m): 11:14pm On Feb 16
Amazinpeace:seems like you sleeping unclad in the 9 o clock position
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Jesse01(m): 11:15pm On Feb 16
Amazinpeace:say Kenya u can't hear such news in Nigerian
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by amani63(m): 11:16pm On Feb 16
A
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Burger01(m): 11:16pm On Feb 16
Smh...and some people will believe this crap.
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by obafemee80(m): 11:16pm On Feb 16
Hmmm
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by deji17: 11:17pm On Feb 16
No wonder some African women dey wear like 4 pants / trousers before going to bed
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by nuesednutlofa: 11:17pm On Feb 16
Until we have an albino as a Nigerian president, nothing in this world can surprise me anymore.
|Re: "Ghosts Have Sex With Women Who Sleep Unclad, Making Them Barren" - Witchdoctor by Meksumnoiz: 11:17pm On Feb 16
brightgreat:it actually mek sence,my ex actually taught me to sleep unclad,becos she does too nd i notice she has low sex drives despite she was so inlove with me,it was very unusual.it adds up!
