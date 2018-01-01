₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,143 members, 4,088,304 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018 at 12:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) (9534 Views)
|Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Islie: 9:26pm On Feb 16
http://thenationonlineng.net/xenophobia-nigerian-stabbed-in-south-africa/
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by juanjo2: 9:34pm On Feb 16
this south Africans be like another Hausa_fulani
12 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by amani63(m): 10:22pm On Feb 16
Praise be to master Jesus
No need for all this jagoon because He's alive
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Articul8(m): 10:22pm On Feb 16
Shebi he no die...make he start to dey come home
9 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by koksybrown: 10:23pm On Feb 16
You say?
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by ladeb: 10:23pm On Feb 16
its happening again
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Schoolingtips: 10:23pm On Feb 16
“Desmond is a Nigerian hair piece hawker in Rustenberg, North West Province of South Africa.
WHAT KIND OF THING IS THIS
Study In France For Free - International Scholarship At Paris-sud University
http://schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-france-for-free-international.html
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:23pm On Feb 16
Oga o
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Soulless: 10:23pm On Feb 16
Articul8:
Make him come back make una kuku kill am finish
8 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by ThisIsFlashh: 10:23pm On Feb 16
juanjo2:Not something you joke of.
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Gracespecial101(m): 10:24pm On Feb 16
My brother please find your way back home
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Asowari(m): 10:24pm On Feb 16
they should leave south Africa if they are not needed there
4 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by anyimontana(m): 10:25pm On Feb 16
Dis one be like snake bite....
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Xanarchy: 10:26pm On Feb 16
And still Nigerians would be travelling there. There's no place better than home
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Deolaw: 10:26pm On Feb 16
Where's the stab?
2 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by depeminishi(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
Eeyyah...
. Dey stabbed him on valentine day..
.
.LemmeComeAndBeGoing
���
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by princeemcee(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
guy abeg do come back to dis shithole country make we feel Buhariya together
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by musty1147(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
Xo dis xenophobia poo is still....?
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by theapeman: 10:26pm On Feb 16
Islie:who send them?
Come ya country and make money you won't here!
Let them kill you guys finish before ya eyes will clear
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by grbgrb4(m): 10:27pm On Feb 16
i think this is a way of testing the new government constraint.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by lilyfaith(f): 10:27pm On Feb 16
Let the Nigerians living there come back nah. Isit a must to live in another person's country?
2 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by HarryDuce(m): 10:28pm On Feb 16
I don't get it...
Is it that Nigerians are carrying tags on their fore heads saying 'stab me', 'shoot me' 'lynch me'?
Why always Nigerians? na wa
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Jesse01(m): 10:28pm On Feb 16
leave South Africa it's not a must that u guys should live there.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Hunter22: 10:28pm On Feb 16
When Buhari sees these he'ld be like 'Am not out of benue Fulani herdsmen and your bringing an international case, Na me carry you go there'.. I weep for Nigeria because I don't know what's left for our next generation.. Other countries air force re designing and building drones, you guyz will not all my television rest because of this toy that looks like the one I bought for my kid cousin during xmas. Shitholes
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by pennywys: 10:30pm On Feb 16
Sorry, we can't even handle cases of Fulani massacre here
Take heart
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by guywitzerogal(m): 10:30pm On Feb 16
Xanarchy:pls remind where that BBnaija is air from
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by LUGBE: 10:30pm On Feb 16
Is high time we start to retaliate here in Nigeria.
The earlier the better.
This South Africa useless people don't know what they are feeling
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by guywitzerogal(m): 10:31pm On Feb 16
Asowari:abi nw na only BBnaija them wan
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Asowari(m): 10:33pm On Feb 16
guywitzerogal:maybe
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by tofunmiakintunde(m): 10:34pm On Feb 16
Gosh!
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by neonly: 10:35pm On Feb 16
Bro no place like home oooo were u can busy abusing buhari anyhow
I blame buhari for dis
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by jesicajonna(f): 10:40pm On Feb 16
Articul8:dem no go here word nay
2 Likes
Police Seek Secret Trial Of Yunusa Dahiru / Soldiers In Abia Seize 50,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil / Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released
Viewing this topic: kulex2k1(m), Nonychinonso(m), Scanfrost, ladeb, AKIN2720, sholarb(m), Asowari(m), Dayvhid(m), chr123, tobeson(m), bytes2tera, Tamuno2(m), BlackAdam55(m), Henryt6 and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17