₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,143 members, 4,088,304 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018 at 12:34 AM

Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) (9534 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Islie: 9:26pm On Feb 16



The Nigerian Community in South Africa said on Friday that a member was stabbed during a xenophobic attack in Rustenberg, North-West Province area.

The President of Nigerian Union, South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, told our reporter on telephone that the victim, identified as Desmond, was attacked on Feb. 14.

“Desmond is a Nigerian hair piece hawker in Rustenberg, North West Province of South Africa.

“He was attacked on Feb. 14 and sustained multiple injuries. He was rescued when he was about to be set ablaze after being wet with petrol,’’ Olubajo said.

He said that the Nigerian community in Rustenburg was currently living in fear as tension has heightened in the area.

Olubajo said that the union’s executive had visited the city on a fact finding tour and had already spoken to Nigerians in the area.

“Nigerians and their families told us that the situation is very dangerous and that their lives are not safe.

“They also alleged that some group of people were abducting Nigerians and requesting money to bail themselves.

“A Nigerian who couldn’t pay was murdered last month. This same group also looted businesses of foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular,’’ the president said.

Olubajo said the union could not continue to keep quiet on this criminality and xenophobic act meted to Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that there was need for the mission and government to intervene in the matter to avoid further loss of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“There is need for the Nigerian government to engage with its counterpart in South Africa. It’s not correct that those who were attacked and killed are criminals.

“Such statements are misinformation and misleading,’’ he said.
NAN


http://thenationonlineng.net/xenophobia-nigerian-stabbed-in-south-africa/
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by juanjo2: 9:34pm On Feb 16
this south Africans be like another Hausa_fulani grin grin grin

12 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by amani63(m): 10:22pm On Feb 16
Praise be to master Jesus

No need for all this jagoon because He's alive

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Articul8(m): 10:22pm On Feb 16
Shebi he no die...make he start to dey come home

9 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by koksybrown: 10:23pm On Feb 16
You say?
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by ladeb: 10:23pm On Feb 16
its happening again
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Schoolingtips: 10:23pm On Feb 16
“Desmond is a Nigerian hair piece hawker in Rustenberg, North West Province of South Africa.

WHAT KIND OF THING IS THIS

More On This
Study In France For Free - International Scholarship At Paris-sud University
http://schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-france-for-free-international.html

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:23pm On Feb 16
Oga o
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Soulless: 10:23pm On Feb 16
Articul8:
Shebi he no die...make he start to dey come home



Make him come back make una kuku kill am finish

8 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by ThisIsFlashh: 10:23pm On Feb 16
juanjo2:
this south Africans be like another Hausa_fulani grin grin grin
Not something you joke of.

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Gracespecial101(m): 10:24pm On Feb 16
My brother please find your way back home

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Asowari(m): 10:24pm On Feb 16
they should leave south Africa if they are not needed there

4 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by anyimontana(m): 10:25pm On Feb 16
Dis one be like snake bite....
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Xanarchy: 10:26pm On Feb 16
And still Nigerians would be travelling there. There's no place better than home

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Deolaw: 10:26pm On Feb 16
Where's the stab?

2 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by depeminishi(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
Eeyyah...
. Dey stabbed him on valentine day..
.
.LemmeComeAndBeGoing

���
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by princeemcee(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
guy abeg do come back to dis shithole country make we feel Buhariya together

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by musty1147(m): 10:26pm On Feb 16
Xo dis xenophobia poo is still....?
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by theapeman: 10:26pm On Feb 16
Islie:




http://thenationonlineng.net/xenophobia-nigerian-stabbed-in-south-africa/



who send them?


Come ya country and make money you won't here!

Let them kill you guys finish before ya eyes will clear

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by grbgrb4(m): 10:27pm On Feb 16
i think this is a way of testing the new government constraint.
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by lilyfaith(f): 10:27pm On Feb 16
Let the Nigerians living there come back nah. Isit a must to live in another person's country?

2 Likes

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by HarryDuce(m): 10:28pm On Feb 16
I don't get it...

Is it that Nigerians are carrying tags on their fore heads saying 'stab me', 'shoot me' 'lynch me'?

Why always Nigerians? na wa
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Jesse01(m): 10:28pm On Feb 16
leave South Africa it's not a must that u guys should live there.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Hunter22: 10:28pm On Feb 16
When Buhari sees these he'ld be like 'Am not out of benue Fulani herdsmen and your bringing an international case, Na me carry you go there'.. I weep for Nigeria because I don't know what's left for our next generation.. Other countries air force re designing and building drones, you guyz will not all my television rest because of this toy that looks like the one I bought for my kid cousin during xmas. Shitholes

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by pennywys: 10:30pm On Feb 16
Sorry, we can't even handle cases of Fulani massacre here

Take heart
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by guywitzerogal(m): 10:30pm On Feb 16
Xanarchy:
And still Nigerians would be travelling there. There's no place better than home
pls remind where that BBnaija is air from

1 Like

Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by LUGBE: 10:30pm On Feb 16
Is high time we start to retaliate here in Nigeria.

The earlier the better.

This South Africa useless people don't know what they are feeling
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by guywitzerogal(m): 10:31pm On Feb 16
Asowari:
they should leave south Africa if they are not needed there
abi nw na only BBnaija them wan
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by Asowari(m): 10:33pm On Feb 16
guywitzerogal:
abi nw na only BBnaija them wan
maybe
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by tofunmiakintunde(m): 10:34pm On Feb 16
Gosh!
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by neonly: 10:35pm On Feb 16
Bro no place like home oooo were u can busy abusing buhari anyhow
I blame buhari for dis
Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) by jesicajonna(f): 10:40pm On Feb 16
Articul8:
Shebi he no die...make he start to dey come home
dem no go here word nay undecided

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Police Seek Secret Trial Of Yunusa Dahiru / Soldiers In Abia Seize 50,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil / Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released

Viewing this topic: kulex2k1(m), Nonychinonso(m), Scanfrost, ladeb, AKIN2720, sholarb(m), Asowari(m), Dayvhid(m), chr123, tobeson(m), bytes2tera, Tamuno2(m), BlackAdam55(m), Henryt6 and 21 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.