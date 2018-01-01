Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Xenophobia: Nigerian Stabbed In South Africa (photo) (9534 Views)

The Nigerian Community in South Africa said on Friday that a member was stabbed during a xenophobic attack in Rustenberg, North-West Province area.



The President of Nigerian Union, South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, told our reporter on telephone that the victim, identified as Desmond, was attacked on Feb. 14.



“Desmond is a Nigerian hair piece hawker in Rustenberg, North West Province of South Africa.



“He was attacked on Feb. 14 and sustained multiple injuries. He was rescued when he was about to be set ablaze after being wet with petrol,’’ Olubajo said.



He said that the Nigerian community in Rustenburg was currently living in fear as tension has heightened in the area.



Olubajo said that the union’s executive had visited the city on a fact finding tour and had already spoken to Nigerians in the area.



“Nigerians and their families told us that the situation is very dangerous and that their lives are not safe.



“They also alleged that some group of people were abducting Nigerians and requesting money to bail themselves.



“A Nigerian who couldn’t pay was murdered last month. This same group also looted businesses of foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular,’’ the president said.



Olubajo said the union could not continue to keep quiet on this criminality and xenophobic act meted to Nigerians in South Africa.



He said that there was need for the mission and government to intervene in the matter to avoid further loss of lives and properties of Nigerians.



“There is need for the Nigerian government to engage with its counterpart in South Africa. It’s not correct that those who were attacked and killed are criminals.



“Such statements are misinformation and misleading,’’ he said.

NAN



http://thenationonlineng.net/xenophobia-nigerian-stabbed-in-south-africa/

this south Africans be like another Hausa_fulani 12 Likes

Praise be to master Jesus



No need for all this jagoon because He's alive 1 Like

Shebi he no die...make he start to dey come home 9 Likes

You say?

its happening again

“Desmond is a Nigerian hair piece hawker in Rustenberg, North West Province of South Africa.

WHAT KIND OF THING IS THIS



Oga o

Make him come back make una kuku kill am finish Make him come back make una kuku kill am finish 8 Likes

My brother please find your way back home 1 Like

they should leave south Africa if they are not needed there 4 Likes

Dis one be like snake bite....

And still Nigerians would be travelling there. There's no place better than home 1 Like

Where's the stab? 2 Likes

Eeyyah...

. Dey stabbed him on valentine day..

.

.LemmeComeAndBeGoing



���

guy abeg do come back to dis shithole country make we feel Buhariya together 1 Like

? Xo dis xenophobia poo is still....

who send them?





Come ya country and make money you won't here!



Let them kill you guys finish before ya eyes will clear who send them?Come ya country and make money you won't here!Let them kill you guys finish before ya eyes will clear 1 Like

i think this is a way of testing the new government constraint.

Let the Nigerians living there come back nah. Isit a must to live in another person's country? 2 Likes





Is it that Nigerians are carrying tags on their fore heads saying 'stab me', 'shoot me' 'lynch me'?



Why always Nigerians? na wa I don't get it...Is it that Nigerians are carrying tags on their fore heads saying 'stab me', 'shoot me' 'lynch me'?Why always Nigerians? na wa

leave South Africa it's not a must that u guys should live there. 4 Likes 1 Share

When Buhari sees these he'ld be like 'Am not out of benue Fulani herdsmen and your bringing an international case, Na me carry you go there'.. I weep for Nigeria because I don't know what's left for our next generation.. Other countries air force re designing and building drones, you guyz will not all my television rest because of this toy that looks like the one I bought for my kid cousin during xmas. Shitholes 1 Like

Sorry, we can't even handle cases of Fulani massacre here



Take heart

Is high time we start to retaliate here in Nigeria.



The earlier the better.



This South Africa useless people don't know what they are feeling

Gosh!

Bro no place like home oooo were u can busy abusing buhari anyhow

I blame buhari for dis