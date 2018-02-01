₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Pussitto: 3:05am
Nigerian high life singer popularly known as flavor nabania has been bashed by a lady for shooting his gospel track with a Unclad girl but flavor's fans rushed her . See shots below,
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/02/lady-attacks-flavor-for-using-Unclad.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by nikkypearl(f): 3:09am
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Baroque: 3:35am
He is keeping the word of God... Go to the world and multiple!
He that keeps the word of God shall make heaven
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Fweshspice(m): 3:49am
i no know who like yarnsh pass between this guy and timaya
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:50am
What's her problem? If she's not careful Flavor will impregnate her too and there's nothing she can do about that
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:52am
nikkypearl:Fine girl say something
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:55am
We all know hypocrisy is everywhere...Those who act saints publicly are the one who secretly love to do lustful thing more than u can imagine...
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by careytommy7(m): 4:59am
Flavor should impregnate her to shut her trap up
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by sirusX(m): 5:33am
ishowdotgmail:
careytommy7:She’s not a beauty queen...so she is safe
Why do you think Chidinma never pot bellefull?
Lol...don’t mind me joor
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by hurumnanya: 5:37am
She is actually right.
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by pyyxxaro: 5:42am
Flavor's third leg is always busy
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by TimeMod1: 6:34am
Are you dedicating this ass to God or something?
The Lady is right. You do not flaunt an unclad ass in a video dedicated to God.
This is rightly intolerable in Islam but Christianity is fast losing its sanctity in place of modernisation..
This ass looks ready to be fuçked before and after the video.
#NoBitchAttitude
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by femi4: 6:39am
Flavour can't be "look warm"
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by TimeMod1: 6:43am
QueenSuccubus:What's the message of an unclad ass in a gospel video?
#NoBitchAttitude
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by nikkypearl(f): 7:10am
ishowdotgmail:
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Nizguy(m): 7:37am
exhibitionism
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Rigel95(m): 7:53am
is it your body?
isi it your song?
is it your salvation?
if the answer to the above questions is no, then ....
Bi.tch mind your business!
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by RadicallyBlunt: 8:20am
QueenSuccubus:Yeah I agree.
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by wayne4loan: 8:50am
She have potential to be a great baby mama
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by judgedredd22(m): 8:58am
wonderful english in those comments!!
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by judgedredd22(m): 9:00am
QueenSuccubus:
i know you are speaking from experience... continue!
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:02am
judgedredd22:
I do what i say..
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by judgedredd22(m): 9:09am
QueenSuccubus:
i know baby, i know.... except coming to SA with me!
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:12am
judgedredd22:
Again?
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Maria100(f): 9:12am
she may be right, but i really admire her being vocal about it
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by judgedredd22(m): 9:18am
QueenSuccubus:
which one be 'again?' yu done come with me before?
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:20am
judgedredd22:
Babe..babe..babe...You always go to SA eehn? But i tot u said u coming down here
So, i wont have a chance to see u then
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by judgedredd22(m): 9:26am
QueenSuccubus:
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by millionboi2: 11:28am
IYou can buy d Audio and leave d video
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by Venice789(f): 11:29am
ok
|Re: Lady Blasts Flavour: "Repent Hell Is Real, Now You Sing Gospel Tomorrow Worldly" by amani63(m): 11:30am
A
