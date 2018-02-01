Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. (2967 Views)

According to the source, the passenger\'s movement from one seat to another, around the exit door which was not originally assigned to him confirmed that he had something up his sleeves.

On landing in Lagos, Mr Ahmed a Lebanese national was relaxed and did not event express any fear. While other passengers were taking pictures, the passenger looked carefree. ‎

The is a clear lesson to all air travellers. always watch the person beside you because safety and security is everyone's business.

I have said it times without number, that Dana Air remains the safest airline in Nigeria having had some experience in the past and improved its safety rating for the past 6 years since 2012.

Dana Air has however refused to issue a statement so it deosnt seem its still accusing its passenger.

The man is presently on the run and has refused to honour NCAA's invite for questioning. The airline is on the other hand considering a legal option.

‎http://www.abujapress.com/2018/02/the-passenger-that-caused-dana-air.html?m=1

Still don't get it was the airplane door an egg shell that can be easily dismounted? 6 Likes

I'm still not satisfied. 2 Likes

Just 3 comments....its on FP



Now I know some moderators depend on Nairaland to make ends meet 2 Likes

Just imagine

So instead of this old airline to focus on fixing its dilapidated aircraft, they are busy looking for someone to put the blame on and thought their innocent passenger should carry their cross.



The Lebanese man obviously left the seat out of fear on seeing the soon to come off door shaking you m0rons.



If after this attitude anyone deems it fit to mount Dana aircraft with a recent crash history.

Good luck to them 2 Likes

Engineers over to you... 1 Like

Rubbish excuse!!! God will punish Buhari even in Daura for making this country useless like this





It's either Boko Haram may have just taken to terrorism of the skies.



Or Mr Ahmed simply opened the door so he could urinate. It's either Boko Haram may have just taken to terrorism of the skies.Or Mr Ahmed simply opened the door so he could urinate. 2 Likes 1 Share

The is a clear lesson to all air travellers. always watch the person beside you because safety and security is everyone's business.

Damage control. Is the door condom that can easily be removed? 2 Likes

Nansense!



an aircraft is a highly computerized machine that there is no way the emergency door would have been tampered with without an alarm coming up at least in the cockpit.

baseless excuses...



fix up your poo





So nairaland decided to modify my comments..hmm it's well 1 Like

Well cooked to cover up

Mr Ahmed well done o

Picture of the passenger or will never believe this nonsense news.

lies from the pit of hell.

phrancys001:

Still don't get it was the airplane door an egg shell that can be easily dismounted? Its an emergency exit, anyone assigned to sit next to it is usually taught how to open it in case of an emergency and people need to get out. Its not so difficult to open once its explained to you. Its an emergency exit, anyone assigned to sit next to it is usually taught how to open it in case of an emergency and people need to get out. Its not so difficult to open once its explained to you. 2 Likes

ONLY IN NIGERIA! The company or individual in trouble is NEVER wrong, it's always the fault of someone else. Dana Air behaving like Naija politicians

na dem dem na, if u talk now, some of dem in Nigeria will criticise u.



may God deliver us from all dis aboki people.

Shithole country

Dana Airline and bad news re like bread and butter 1 Like

pls d man didnt anything...airplane exit doors shuld be very strong...

Poor damage control.

Don't understand. Does he has screwdriver and chisel to comot the door.Dana air has query to answer

Story still dont make any sense..

useless tale useless tale

kaffyadeakeem:

Don't understand. Does he has screwdriver and chisel to comot the door.Dana air has query to answer help me ask them help me ask them

Na to slap the shitty creepy devil on the balls with a baton.



That man is a demon and should be killed. Na to slap the shitty creepy devil on the balls with a baton.That man is a demon and should be killed.

