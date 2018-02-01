₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by publish200: 8:00am
Preliminary investigations revealed that, the Dana Air crew did not assign the emergency door to him but the man Mr David Ahmed insisted on sitting at the emergency exit and after a while, knowing what he had done, called the crew and changed his seat.
According to the source, the passenger\'s movement from one seat to another, around the exit door which was not originally assigned to him confirmed that he had something up his sleeves.
On landing in Lagos, Mr Ahmed a Lebanese national was relaxed and did not event express any fear. While other passengers were taking pictures, the passenger looked carefree.
The is a clear lesson to all air travellers. always watch the person beside you because safety and security is everyone's business.
I have said it times without number, that Dana Air remains the safest airline in Nigeria having had some experience in the past and improved its safety rating for the past 6 years since 2012.
Dana Air has however refused to issue a statement so it deosnt seem its still accusing its passenger.
The man is presently on the run and has refused to honour NCAA's invite for questioning. The airline is on the other hand considering a legal option.
We are watching
http://www.abujapress.com/2018/02/the-passenger-that-caused-dana-air.html?m=1
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by phrancys001(m): 8:30am
Still don't get it was the airplane door an egg shell that can be easily dismounted?
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by tukdi: 9:05am
I'm still not satisfied.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by cbrezy(m): 12:18pm
..
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Kenzico(m): 12:19pm
Just 3 comments....its on FP
Now I know some moderators depend on Nairaland to make ends meet
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by jerryunit48: 12:19pm
Just imagine
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by slightlyMad(f): 12:19pm
So instead of this old airline to focus on fixing its dilapidated aircraft, they are busy looking for someone to put the blame on and thought their innocent passenger should carry their cross.
The Lebanese man obviously left the seat out of fear on seeing the soon to come off door shaking you m0rons.
If after this attitude anyone deems it fit to mount Dana aircraft with a recent crash history.
Good luck to them
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by misterchris(m): 12:19pm
Engineers over to you...
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Kellz193: 12:19pm
Rubbish excuse!!! God will punish Buhari even in Daura for making this country useless like this
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by NwaAmaikpe: 12:19pm
It's either Boko Haram may have just taken to terrorism of the skies.
Or Mr Ahmed simply opened the door so he could urinate.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Onyinye15(f): 12:20pm
The is a clear lesson to all air travellers. always watch the person beside you because safety and security is everyone's business.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Bonaventura(m): 12:20pm
Damage control. Is the door condom that can easily be removed?
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by overall90: 12:20pm
Nansense!
an aircraft is a highly computerized machine that there is no way the emergency door would have been tampered with without an alarm coming up at least in the cockpit.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by lastdonib: 12:20pm
baseless excuses...
fix up your poo
So nairaland decided to modify my comments..hmm it's well
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by pejuakinab: 12:20pm
Well cooked to cover up
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by holupisayor: 12:20pm
Mr Ahmed well done o
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Newpride(m): 12:20pm
Picture of the passenger or will never believe this nonsense news.
lies from the pit of hell.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by kaylo31(m): 12:20pm
phrancys001:Its an emergency exit, anyone assigned to sit next to it is usually taught how to open it in case of an emergency and people need to get out. Its not so difficult to open once its explained to you.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by BabaAlabi: 12:20pm
ONLY IN NIGERIA! The company or individual in trouble is NEVER wrong, it's always the fault of someone else. Dana Air behaving like Naija politicians
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Gkay1(m): 12:21pm
na dem dem na, if u talk now, some of dem in Nigeria will criticise u.
may God deliver us from all dis aboki people.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Buharimustgo: 12:21pm
Shithole country
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by babdap: 12:21pm
Dana Airline and bad news re like bread and butter
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by crismark(m): 12:22pm
pls d man didnt anything...airplane exit doors shuld be very strong...
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Iambehorlah(m): 12:23pm
Poor damage control.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by kaffyadeakeem(f): 12:23pm
Don't understand. Does he has screwdriver and chisel to comot the door.Dana air has query to answer
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by obailala(m): 12:23pm
Story still dont make any sense..
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by ipobarecriminals: 12:24pm
useless tale
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Asowari(m): 12:25pm
kaffyadeakeem:help me ask them
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by royalamour(m): 12:25pm
Na to slap the shitty creepy devil on the balls with a baton.
That man is a demon and should be killed.
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by Chivasex: 12:25pm
Dana and mishaps are like
|Re: Passenger That Caused The Dana Air Emergency Door Incident Has Been Identified. by buffalowings4: 12:25pm
M
