|N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by goldcoinhub: 7:47pm On Feb 17
Officers of the Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recovered a 2018 model Range Rover SUV in a forest in Ifo Local Government Area after it was abandoned by smugglers during a chase by the customs officer.
In just a period of two weeks the Command has seized a total number of 13 smuggled vehicles.
The Controller of the command, Sani Madugu, said this on Thursday at the Idiroko border while briefing journalists about the seizures made in the area within the period under review.
He said the SUV, which he described as ‘the seizure of the month’, has a total duty payable value of N51.2m.
Madugu said the operatives of the command intercepted the jeep along one of the smugglers’ routes around Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.
He said the smugglers abandoned the vehicle and fled when they realised the Customs operatives had already closed in on them.
He explained that the jeep has a keyless entry, accessible only through a remote control mode.
Madugu said on sighting Customs operatives the smugglers abandoned the vehicle and ran into the forest.
“This is the seizure of the month. This keyless entry vehicle has a duty payable value of N51.2m,” he said. Apart from the 13 impounded vehicles, there are other seizures made from smugglers within the period and they are 1,168 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 221 kegs of vegetable oil, five sacks of second-hand shoes, and two sacks of second-hand bags"he said
He added that 12 additional vehicles and 21 motorcycles used as means of conveyance of the bags of rice were also seized.
The Customs boss put the combined duty payable value of all the seizures at N153.86m.
Speaking on the attack on one of the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, serving in Idiroko border, who was attacked with machete last week by smugglers, he warned that the command would not relent in its efforts to curb smuggling in the state.
He said,
“We will continue to make seizures. We will not fold our arms while the smugglers kill or maime our operatives.
http://lailasnews.com/see-n51million-range-rover-suv-abandoned-smugglers-ogun/
2 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by micfoley: 7:59pm On Feb 17
Wow
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:01pm On Feb 17
I'M SURPRISED IT WASN'T ABOUT HUMAN HEAD FOUND IN OGUN STATE CAUSE OGUN AND HUMAN HEAD = 5 AND 6
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by warlordz(m): 8:04pm On Feb 17
No prob....sha no dey shoot anyhow when u enter town.
2 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by warlordz(m): 8:05pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:I bet you are not from a better state
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by ProWalker: 8:07pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:
Which state are you from ? Tell us, don't be ashamed to tell us
5 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by papoudaupolos: 8:20pm On Feb 17
Only in Nigeria people are buying vehicle and try to evade paying for duty.
You can't try that with pack of toothpick even in our neighbouring countries talkless of European countries.
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
Auction that white benz to us abeg
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by lordraiden(m): 9:16pm On Feb 17
From the way I see things... It seem paying for the duty cost more than the car.. Me no sabi, wetin concern me.... Bia keke you dey go front
4 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Dottore: 9:24pm On Feb 17
chai
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by trouper9(m): 9:25pm On Feb 17
abeg free man jur
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 9:25pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:Ode leleyi sha
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by introvertedsoul: 9:26pm On Feb 17
Ironically just this morning, there were reports of people carrying rice across the border unchecked in the North.
7 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Dwayndlight: 9:27pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:
I’m from Ogun and you’re not entirely wrong
It’s unfortunate
5 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by updateacademics: 9:27pm On Feb 17
In a country of so many unemployed and where people who get their wealth through dubious means receive praises, this is expected.
IT IS WELL O
.
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:27pm On Feb 17
They should search that car very well o, there might be human heads hidden in it
I don't gerrit
Why will you abandon such a car because of duty
How much is the duty compare to the value of the car
2 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 9:27pm On Feb 17
I want to be a custom officer when I grow up
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by trouper9(m): 9:27pm On Feb 17
use this thing now
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:28pm On Feb 17
51m import duty?.....how much come be the motor?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 9:28pm On Feb 17
51m just to clear a car? I thought it was 35% of the total Worth?
4 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by busky101(m): 9:28pm On Feb 17
Hope it's not that one that lady importer brought it from Yankee, what's her name again..... Adesuwa or so, on instagram!
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Jayson1: 9:28pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:Same here... Lol.
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 9:28pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:
abeg go siddon ......ur yeye dey stink
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:28pm On Feb 17
Velar!
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Virus777: 9:29pm On Feb 17
Why is it that heads of Nigerian custom units across the country are always Hausa people or northerners, Sani Madugu. Does it mean that people from SS or SE are not capable of attaining a top rank in the Nigerian customs? Is the customs service meant for only corrupts ab0kis?
Mtchewwwww!!! Shithole!!!
5 Likes
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by GODAKPAN(m): 9:30pm On Feb 17
when you closed in on him, he abandoned the range and ran wit his feet and yet u couldn't reach him after taking the car. APC: something aint adding up except that car is faulty.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Baroba(m): 9:31pm On Feb 17
Duty of 51m... And you wonder why smuggling thrives..
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by kingreign(m): 9:32pm On Feb 17
How much be motor how much he duty?
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by max009(f): 9:32pm On Feb 17
Hmmmm..... Investment
Events unfolds as time fly's...... Top notch event planning and management.
1 Like
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by InfernoNig(m): 9:32pm On Feb 17
My dream ride.
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by Gungnir: 9:33pm On Feb 17
Mehn these customs dey enjoy big time!
|Re: N51M Range Rover SUV Abandoned By Smugglers In Ogun (Photos) by kaycyor: 9:34pm On Feb 17
Ehh... Why dem no abandon am for front of my house...
