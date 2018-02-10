₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by lilkudos(m): 7:52pm On Feb 17
There’s nothing so worrisome than having a partner and still feel lonely or bored even when they are around you.
Or that stage in a relationship you almost get tired of your partner and really need some space.
The worst part is not being able to help the situation, because you keep losing interest in each other day by day, but you still want to make things work out because you love and always want your partner around.
A lot of couples have asked this questions so many times and in so many ways and still find it difficult to maintain a relationship with their partners, they always want to be away from each other because they can’t find nothing to do together, I want to let you know that there is no specific solution to your boring relationship, but there are things you can do to revive it and rekindle the fire of love between you two, and secondly when it comes to love, you don’t force things to happen, you just let it happen naturally and that’s the best way to LOVE someone.
I’m going to lay down some tricks that have worked for me in reviving my almost dead relationship, it might be the solutions you are looking for, just know that this trick is not a piece of magic but something you have to devote your time in doing all for the sake of your marriage or relationship.
1.Plan A Trip – Plan a trip to an exciting place. This trick always works, it refreshes us and gives us a new idea and things to talk about, ladies can go on and on and on about this exciting trip they went on and how it felt like their honeymoon all over again, yes it always works like magic don’t neglect the power of changing environment or having an adventure together, it’s a necessity in everyday life apart from relationships, it refreshes our mind, soul and body.
2. Nostalgic Feelings – You might wonder what I’m really talking about. LOL yeah!! I’m talking about that love at first sight feelings. You might want to recreate that feelings all over again, you can take her to that right spot where you met her and try to remember all you said to her before she fell in love with you. This have often times worked a miracle in rekindling the fire of love, it brings back a lot of memories that makes you see the beauty in your partner right-away like sparks of light. Take that trip down your memory lane.
3. Movie – It’s also the best way to relax and get the best of entertainment, you don’t have to sit at home, same cushion, same TV watching some old movie, maybe you need that sparks, that crowd, that bucket of popcorn and a can of diet coke to put you guys back in line.
4. Write A Diary – Remember that diary we always write together with our best friend when we were kids, you can also have fun writing a diary with your partner, about a lot of adventures you had growing up or when you guys met.
5. Dinner with friends – you might have this friend who is also married, with kids maybe or not, you can always have a scheduled dinner with them, call it “Couples Friday Dinner”, it can be hosted at their place or your place, just get together and have a fun time together.
6. Learn Something Together – it’s always fun learning new things with your partner, let’s say you don’t know how to cook as a man, well it’s time to learn how to cook one or two meals from your wife. Let’s say your wife doesn’t know how to do some dirty jobs, work the generator or fix a minor car fault, you can plant an orchard together at your backyard, all for the fun and gain.
7. Visit Your Old Parents – it’s always fun at the village, that stream you fetched water from as a kid, you can go sightseeing, relax with your old parents and feel at home once more.
8. Couples Night Out – There’s always this show going on at one love garden or the other, night of thousand laughs, Friday shows, weekend getaway, there’s a lot happening out there, just get yourself hooked up it worth it.
9. Think About Having Babies – Babies are the light and happiness of every marriage, with no doubt, you should make plans of having babies, they always have a way of bringing the family together and devoted.
10. Always Pray Together – A family that prays together always stays together, without God in your marriage or relationship, you are bound to failure. It’s God that keeps everything in place not I or you. God-Over-Everything #GOE.
Well with all those list up there, you are free to try anyone or all of them. But always have in mind that being devoted is the key to every happy marriage, and always communicate, it’s necessary.
Wish you all the best and a Happy Home. -Austine Martins (Hi5ivtech.com)
http://www.hi5ivtech.com/2018/02/10-ways-to-keep-boring-relationship.html
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by GloriaNinja(f): 7:58pm On Feb 17
BEST THING IS TO WALK OUT FROM A BORING RELATIONSHIP, NOTHING WORSE THAN FEELING LONELY AND BORED IN A RELATIONSHIP
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Olawale118(m): 8:07pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:u seem to be on every thread on nairaland...don't u av a job? Besides the OP didn't seek for ur opinion. nawa for u oooo
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by momodub: 9:40pm On Feb 17
Nice one
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:40pm On Feb 17
10 ways to make money is more important
Have plenty money and d relationship will never be boring
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by dejavubobo1(m): 9:40pm On Feb 17
introvert b.f dating introvert g.f ... O.P wearing undies around like in d pix is a turn off for me.
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by updateacademics: 9:40pm On Feb 17
i cant believe the writer praying together there, when most Nigerian dating couples have sex against God wish.
LOL for which country?
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by dimeji877(m): 9:40pm On Feb 17
Up Chelsea
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by samtinx(m): 9:41pm On Feb 17
Glorianaija,Olawale118 just killed you with savagery pls return the favour
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Stevengerd(m): 9:41pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:E like say seun deh pay u salary ehn.. Yo everywhr like Bet9ja. #Awon Nairaland Salary Earners
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Sirventor01(m): 9:41pm On Feb 17
Surprises also work like magic
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Ejiakusmith: 9:41pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:Can't u learn from this Post
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Chuukwudi(m): 9:41pm On Feb 17
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Simeony007(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by icebird25(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
Olawale118:
What is this one saying... So you that took your time observing her on every thread.so is you that have job ni
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by phantonce(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
A relationship can only be boring in Nigeria if the man can't pay the bills.....
If you no get money,
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Enmas078(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
OP I think money should be added
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by DrMustafa(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by King990: 9:43pm On Feb 17
Mehn. This piece really touched me. I lost a girl who really loved me about 4 months ago cos of my boring life style. She was really in love with me but had to call it a quit when i wasn't doing anything to make the relationship fun filled.
I'm bleeping tired of my boring lifestyle, always indoors with my gadgets, sleeping, reading and masturbating
Mahn, I'm not comfortable seeing a girl except at night. I really do need help, i can't continue this way. I have lost so many girls because of this bleeped lifestyle.
I just don't know what's wrong with me, today I tend to act confident approaching strangers and starting conversations with random people and tomorrow I'm back to my shell, dammit.
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Mutuwa(m): 9:43pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:
Seconded.
Although no relationship is a waste of time.The bad ones often prepare one for the best to come.
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by greatgod2012(f): 9:43pm On Feb 17
Olawale118:
So, it's now a crime for someone to have a contrary opinion on a matter
You're a man, stop being petty over issues! Live and let others live!
Shalom!
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by kaycyor: 9:44pm On Feb 17
Money
Money
Money
More Money
Money
Money
Plenty Money
Excess Money
Over dose of money
Then tell me why the relationship will be boring.. In fact na the girl go make am lively...
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by mykemiley(f): 9:44pm On Feb 17
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:44pm On Feb 17
You hav a point from ur number 1 to 9,but u spoil everything with that number 10
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by G007(m): 9:46pm On Feb 17
11. Playing PES together
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by praiseneofingz(m): 9:46pm On Feb 17
mtchww me that am expecting that snake to come to my house and vomit that money wetin concern me with relationship
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by justiniyke29(m): 9:46pm On Feb 17
hmm, if a relationship is boring, then u re with d wrong patner
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Boyooosa(m): 9:47pm On Feb 17
kaycyor:
Some people will pretend as if it doesnt matter,,even when the truth is staring at them.
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by bobokeshington: 9:47pm On Feb 17
Any relationship wey money no dey dey always boring. But if money dey na to dey flenjo dey go nah
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by stainless239(f): 9:48pm On Feb 17
OK oo
I pray he reads this
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by churchee(m): 9:49pm On Feb 17
Apart from number 10, all others boil down to *make money* simple.
Re: 10 Ways To Keep A Boring Relationship Alive by Stevengerd(m): 9:52pm On Feb 17
stainless239:Am kuku reading. bae i will change, the piece touch me olohun!
