PRAYER FOR ANIMALS

As we prepare for Sunday service tomorrow, let's all pray specially for three animals in Nigeria.

1. Pray against cows. That government should begin to value the lives of Nigerians more than that of cows. And that they should develop hatred for the grasses growing in the southern parts of Nigeria.

2. Pray against rats. That they should not have the power to sack the president or any Nigerian leader from office again.

3. Pray against snakes. That they should loose the appetite to swallow our money and instead focus on swallowing stubborn rats that sack the president from office.

PLEASE, if you truly love Nigeria, pray strongly against these 3 stubborn animals that have being causing problems for us in Nigeria! Happy Sunday ahead. 2 Likes