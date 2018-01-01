₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Tessyama1: 9:05pm On Feb 17
Controversial big brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has showed off her hot bikini body in a black swimsuit on Instagram.
“Your Enemies Will See You And They Go Dapppppp��.
PS: i’m always standing.
PS: I AM A god.” she captioned it.
She is a staunch fan of Kim’s, so this photo doesn’t come as a surprise.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by royalamour(m): 9:06pm On Feb 17
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by NelsonNeo(m): 9:14pm On Feb 17
she's gifted with beauty no doubt
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by iGISTM0RE: 9:15pm On Feb 17
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by 24sqm: 9:17pm On Feb 17
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by AntiWailer: 9:19pm On Feb 17
So gifted .
It is juz brain dt iz remaining.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by InfernoNig(m): 9:20pm On Feb 17
She try. Truly sexy
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by lildush(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
scrap
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Nobody: 9:33pm On Feb 17
Nairaland has become something else.
FP and I'll deactivate my account
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by henritinecy(m): 10:25pm On Feb 17
DeAvenger:
OYA
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Nobody: 10:26pm On Feb 17
henritinecy:
I'm a man of my words
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by mureday: 10:26pm On Feb 17
She try
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by praiseneofingz(m): 10:26pm On Feb 17
OK dear
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Feranmicharless: 10:26pm On Feb 17
Another one!!!
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:27pm On Feb 17
The curves in d second picture looks edited though
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by wisdom042(m): 10:27pm On Feb 17
Ok we ve heard, next
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by princepeter566: 10:27pm On Feb 17
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by 6pax: 10:27pm On Feb 17
Fine babe with good curves
Will you Mary me?
Got some six paxs and six cars if you card to know
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:28pm On Feb 17
This one is looking for customers
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by fedrick4god: 10:28pm On Feb 17
I can't blame her, when the system promote entertainment beyond academic prospect, what do you expect.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Buckubuck: 10:29pm On Feb 17
When will my swimsuit pic make FP
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by princepeter566: 10:29pm On Feb 17
4 kinds of people u should never trust. (1) women (2) ladies (3) female (4) girls
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by ABU24: 10:29pm On Feb 17
Assholer
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by updateacademics: 10:30pm On Feb 17
As long as people keep showing interest in her blogggers will keep posting about her... its that simple.
Nice One
.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by princepeter566: 10:31pm On Feb 17
I think she meant goat and not God
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by SuccesYear: 10:34pm On Feb 17
Disgusting
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by JamaicanLove(f): 10:36pm On Feb 17
Nice.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by ajoyeleke(m): 10:38pm On Feb 17
Nairaland has become something else.Nairaland is loosing value.
Seun dis is an example
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Idrismusty97(m): 10:38pm On Feb 17
This lady face looks like a box.
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:44pm On Feb 17
up till nowi dontknow what this lady is trying to portray each time she comes online or pist any stuff on her social media pages....well let her know everyone has its time and role to stage n play.....I hope she is thinking of marriage also...
|Re: Gifty Shares Her Swimsuit Photos by Emerikoss: 10:45pm On Feb 17
FP, nawaa oo
