Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned (20758 Views)

Deeper Life Church Completes Headquarters After 15 Years (Photos) / Why Do Nigerian Girls Complain About Deeper Life Weddings? / LAGBUS Carrying Deeper Life Members From Easter Retreat Catches Fire (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thank God the man of God is still standing for holiness and righteousness. But here are some old beliefs of WF kumuyi in which he latter sent into oblivion.



1) TELEVISION- In the early days of Deeper life church. Television and anything that relates to it was seen as a taboo. The gadget was tagged "the box of the devil" and members of the church were strictly warned against Tv, video cameras in wedding and so on.Repairing of TV was also abomination. But today, the church itself, I.e Deeper life Bible Church now have over Ten thousands television in their various church for live transmissions. Video cameras are also now been used during events by members of the church



2) BE HAPPY WHEN YOU ARE SICK: In one of the old messages of pastor kumuyi. He made mention that saints and Christians should be happy when they are sick because it should be a thing of joy when it is time to cross over to the other side of eternity I.e heaven. But today, Pastor kumuyi now pray against death of members of the church and even organizes monthly programs and crusades against every form of sickness and disorders. He equally encourages his pastors to have some time to rest to prevent deaths and illness from overstress.



3) WEARING OF SUITS: Although he was not against wearing of suit. But he said he preferred wearing his Shirt and trousers.That was majorly his mode of dressing until the early 2000' when Pastor kumuyi suddenly changed to suit and Tie which has hence became his permanent mode of dressing.



4) BUILDING OF SCHOOLS BY THE CHURCH: It was believed that the church never intended to build any university or schools in the past so that Members can spread and shine as salts in the world rather than been confined in a given location. But today the church now has many secondary schools (Deeper life high schools) and a university (anchor university)



5) USE OF HANDKERCHIEF IN HEALING: In the late 80's or early 90's handkerchief was said to have been used by the man of God during miracle services, but this was latter abolished. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I see nothing wrong in those teachings. Well na deeper live I beg who drink beer remain for me 4 Likes

Ehn ehn?







wehdone sir 1 Like

U forget to add, Buying expensive cars or cloth

But nw things don change

Them dey even dey use Venza nw 11 Likes 1 Share

It takes humility to admit you were wrong.. Many people would av still held on to their dogma. Ur post is misleading though, did he even say his members should not seek medical care wen dey are sick? At least i know alot of deeperlife doctors and nurses. The bible says in all things we should give thanks, him saying wen u are sick you should still thank God doesnt mean you shouldn't seek medical attention or divine healing.. Wat would you do wen u r sick? Curse God like Job's wife suggested? 54 Likes 2 Shares

Change is constant 2 Likes

salvation101:

It takes humility to admit you were wrong.. Many people would av still held on to their dogma. Ur post is misleading though, did he even say his members should not seek medical care wen dey are sick? At least i know alot of deeperlife doctors and nurses. The bible says in all things we should give thanks, him saying wen u are sick you should still thank God doesnt mean you shouldn't seek medical attention or divine healing.. Wat would you do wen u r sick? Curse God like Job's wife suggested? please don't add to what I posted. I didn't say he say no to medication or whatever you added to it. He only encouraged them to be happy and was not a "strict" doctrine. Why would you add to my post? please don't add to what I posted. I didn't say he say no to medication or whatever you added to it. He only encouraged them to be happy and was not a "strict" doctrine. Why would you add to my post? 27 Likes 1 Share

that's why it is important not to follow the doctrines of men !!! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Deeper life people are extremists. They should be banned in Nigeria 6 Likes

I think most of those instituted rules and the reasons why they were established were misunderstood by many. They were just preventive. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Churches evolve with time and that's ok. The most important thing is not to evolve out of your message of Christ. Christ must be center and in focus. Every other thing is in debate. 11 Likes

007author:

Deeper life people are extremists. They should be banned in Nigeria Gbam! U av said it all. How can u be a Christian and think other Christians are ‘evil’ just because they don’t practice your doctrine?! Gbam! U av said it all. How can u be a Christian and think other Christians are ‘evil’ just because they don’t practice your doctrine?! 9 Likes

Ephesians 4:14-15 NKJV

that we should no longer be children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, in the cunning craftiness of deceitful plotting, but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head-Christ- 6 Likes 1 Share

salvation101:

It takes humility to admit you were wrong.. Many people would av still held on to their dogma. Ur post is misleading though, did he even say his members should not seek medical care wen dey are sick? At least i know alot of deeperlife doctors and nurses. The bible says in all things we should give thanks, him saying wen u are sick you should still thank God doesnt mean you shouldn't seek medical attention or divine healing.. Wat would you do wen u r sick? Curse God like Job's wife suggested?

We will be waiting for the prosperity preachers to be humble enough to confess that they had been perverting the gospel of Christ for pecuniary gains. We will be waiting for the prosperity preachers to be humble enough to confess that they had been perverting the gospel of Christ for pecuniary gains. 7 Likes

I lost a friend in the 90s because of this teaching about sickness. his parents refused to take him to the hospital and he died at home. God will judge some people. how can a church play with someone emotions and life all the name of saying "God said this God said that ". the damages caused in the lost of so. many lives who will pay for it? the lost of appointments which some members of the church lost as a result of not watching TV to hear the nta 9'o news who will pay for them? 16 Likes 1 Share

What a doctrine

and it made front page

These pastors are making money out of the ignorance of the people ...



They are not God and should not be worshipped

Only Jesus Christ can save 1 Like

Bunch of delusional folks.

BluntBoy:





We will be waiting for the prosperity preachers to be humble enough to confess that they had been perverting the gospel of Christ for pecuniary gains.



Believe me it will happen

I don't know the kind of gullible followers these pastors have....

You see them become so rich and brag about how God made them rich out of tithes and offerings from his congregation ooh



I don't understand Pentecostalism anymore Believe me it will happenI don't know the kind of gullible followers these pastors have....You see them become so rich and brag about how God made them rich out of tithes and offerings from his congregation oohI don't understand Pentecostalism anymore 4 Likes 2 Shares

he is still a scammer no one pure 1 Like

Hypocrisy from the highest level.

when u grow old, it's either u abandon some things/believes or those things abandon you.

Whatever the case may be. I am a Catholic but this is one of the good pastors I respect so much. 13 Likes 1 Share

Empredboy:

I lost a friend in the 90s because of this teaching about sickness. his parents refused to take him to the hospital and he died at home. God will judge some people. how can a church play with someone emotions and life all the name of saying "God said this God said that ". the damages caused in the lost of so. many lives who will pay for it? the lost of appointments which some members of the church lost as a result of not watching TV to hear the nta 9'o news who will pay for them? They are man worshipers so the cross is theirs to carry alone. They are man worshipers so the cross is theirs to carry alone. 1 Like

I'm not a true Christian right now but let me say this.

I don't think Deeper Life was ever against medical care. It's perhaps the church with the highest number of doctors as members in Nigeria.

There are even clinics at the camp during retreats.

Kumuyi believes in faith healing just like all pentecostals which is understandable.

If you mention churches like CAC that use "omi adura" (prayer water) or Synagogue that uses that their water then I'll agree.

Nothing beyond laying of hands (as commanded in the Bible) is acceptable in Deeper Life, not even the use of olive oil.

I need to go to church one of these days, I don miss am.





NB: Truth is, many people prefer churches where they'll go on Sunday, have their spirits lifted, then come back home very comfortable in their sins.

Most churches these days are like that.

Deeper Life isn't. You either feel remorse and repent or you become rebellious and tag living a life of holiness as "extremism". 33 Likes 2 Shares

Meetu my guy no worry that money wey u need for the makurdi trip I go borrow from someone give u

Tell Priscilla make she jxt the prepare

The only constant thing in life is change that why am always against that word 'is our tradition' I believe law are made because of circumstances then so are bound to change 1 Like

Hmm

Na so

frosbel2:

that's why it is important not to follow the doctrines of men !!!



Real Christians follow Christ

And not pastors who changes like weather



Initially TV was the devils box

Now they have a channel on Dstv



Real Christians follow ChristAnd not pastors who changes like weatherInitially TV was the devils boxNow they have a channel on Dstv 7 Likes

OboOlora:



Gbam! U av said it all. How can u be a Christian and think other Christians are ‘evil’ just because they don’t practice your doctrine?!

This is a blatant lie. Deeper life never saw other Christians as evil. I attended that church in my childhood and formative years. I attended that church in the 80s and 90s. They never said television was evil but they were against it cos they felt it could corrupt the mind(depending on what you watch),and believed it was better to abstain from watching TV to prevent temptations that could arise from immoral acts seen on TV,especially for children. Over the years,a lot of people have twisted the whole thing. Deeper life never said nobody should go to hospital. Way back,we used to have retreats and in those retreats,there were medical centres for treating people who took I'll during the retreat. My friend's mother whose father was a pastor then in the church, was a nurse and she was always at the medical centres. I don't know where most of you usually get your fables from. This is a blatant lie. Deeper life never saw other Christians as evil. I attended that church in my childhood and formative years. I attended that church in the 80s and 90s. They never said television was evil but they were against it cos they felt it could corrupt the mind(depending on what you watch),and believed it was better to abstain from watching TV to prevent temptations that could arise from immoral acts seen on TV,especially for children. Over the years,a lot of people have twisted the whole thing. Deeper life never said nobody should go to hospital. Way back,we used to have retreats and in those retreats,there were medical centres for treating people who took I'll during the retreat. My friend's mother whose father was a pastor then in the church, was a nurse and she was always at the medical centres. I don't know where most of you usually get your fables from. 10 Likes