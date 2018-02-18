₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by INTERMAN: 10:59pm On Feb 17
Thank God the man of God is still standing for holiness and righteousness. But here are some old beliefs of WF kumuyi in which he latter sent into oblivion.
1) TELEVISION- In the early days of Deeper life church. Television and anything that relates to it was seen as a taboo. The gadget was tagged "the box of the devil" and members of the church were strictly warned against Tv, video cameras in wedding and so on.Repairing of TV was also abomination. But today, the church itself, I.e Deeper life Bible Church now have over Ten thousands television in their various church for live transmissions. Video cameras are also now been used during events by members of the church
2) BE HAPPY WHEN YOU ARE SICK: In one of the old messages of pastor kumuyi. He made mention that saints and Christians should be happy when they are sick because it should be a thing of joy when it is time to cross over to the other side of eternity I.e heaven. But today, Pastor kumuyi now pray against death of members of the church and even organizes monthly programs and crusades against every form of sickness and disorders. He equally encourages his pastors to have some time to rest to prevent deaths and illness from overstress.
3) WEARING OF SUITS: Although he was not against wearing of suit. But he said he preferred wearing his Shirt and trousers.That was majorly his mode of dressing until the early 2000' when Pastor kumuyi suddenly changed to suit and Tie which has hence became his permanent mode of dressing.
4) BUILDING OF SCHOOLS BY THE CHURCH: It was believed that the church never intended to build any university or schools in the past so that Members can spread and shine as salts in the world rather than been confined in a given location. But today the church now has many secondary schools (Deeper life high schools) and a university (anchor university)
5) USE OF HANDKERCHIEF IN HEALING: In the late 80's or early 90's handkerchief was said to have been used by the man of God during miracle services, but this was latter abolished.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by 2cato: 11:11pm On Feb 17
I see nothing wrong in those teachings. Well na deeper live I beg who drink beer remain for me
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by timwudz(m): 11:16pm On Feb 17
Ehn ehn?
wehdone sir
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by ugwusunday(m): 11:18pm On Feb 17
U forget to add, Buying expensive cars or cloth
But nw things don change
Them dey even dey use Venza nw
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by salvation101(f): 11:26pm On Feb 17
It takes humility to admit you were wrong.. Many people would av still held on to their dogma. Ur post is misleading though, did he even say his members should not seek medical care wen dey are sick? At least i know alot of deeperlife doctors and nurses. The bible says in all things we should give thanks, him saying wen u are sick you should still thank God doesnt mean you shouldn't seek medical attention or divine healing.. Wat would you do wen u r sick? Curse God like Job's wife suggested?
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by PharmaGirl(f): 11:28pm On Feb 17
Change is constant
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by INTERMAN: 11:38pm On Feb 17
salvation101:please don't add to what I posted. I didn't say he say no to medication or whatever you added to it. He only encouraged them to be happy and was not a "strict" doctrine. Why would you add to my post?
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by frosbel2: 1:56am
that's why it is important not to follow the doctrines of men !!!
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by 007author(m): 3:19am
Deeper life people are extremists. They should be banned in Nigeria
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by debolayinka(m): 6:48am
I think most of those instituted rules and the reasons why they were established were misunderstood by many. They were just preventive.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by HigherEd: 7:06am
Churches evolve with time and that's ok. The most important thing is not to evolve out of your message of Christ. Christ must be center and in focus. Every other thing is in debate.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by OboOlora(f): 9:19am
007author:Gbam! U av said it all. How can u be a Christian and think other Christians are ‘evil’ just because they don’t practice your doctrine?!
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by CandidSeeker(m): 9:25am
Ephesians 4:14-15 NKJV
that we should no longer be children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, in the cunning craftiness of deceitful plotting, but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head-Christ-
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by BluntBoy(m): 9:34am
salvation101:
We will be waiting for the prosperity preachers to be humble enough to confess that they had been perverting the gospel of Christ for pecuniary gains.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Empredboy(m): 9:35am
I lost a friend in the 90s because of this teaching about sickness. his parents refused to take him to the hospital and he died at home. God will judge some people. how can a church play with someone emotions and life all the name of saying "God said this God said that ". the damages caused in the lost of so. many lives who will pay for it? the lost of appointments which some members of the church lost as a result of not watching TV to hear the nta 9'o news who will pay for them?
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by MhizAJ(f): 10:25am
What a doctrine
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Asowari(m): 10:26am
and it made front page
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by ZombieBuster: 10:26am
These pastors are making money out of the ignorance of the people ...
They are not God and should not be worshipped
Only Jesus Christ can save
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Xisnin(m): 10:27am
Bunch of delusional folks.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by ZombieBuster: 10:29am
BluntBoy:
Believe me it will happen
I don't know the kind of gullible followers these pastors have....
You see them become so rich and brag about how God made them rich out of tithes and offerings from his congregation ooh
I don't understand Pentecostalism anymore
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by nairalanduseles: 10:29am
he is still a scammer no one pure
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Newpride(m): 10:30am
Hypocrisy from the highest level.
when u grow old, it's either u abandon some things/believes or those things abandon you.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:30am
Whatever the case may be. I am a Catholic but this is one of the good pastors I respect so much.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by AishaBuhari: 10:30am
Empredboy:They are man worshipers so the cross is theirs to carry alone.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Chartey(m): 10:30am
I'm not a true Christian right now but let me say this.
I don't think Deeper Life was ever against medical care. It's perhaps the church with the highest number of doctors as members in Nigeria.
There are even clinics at the camp during retreats.
Kumuyi believes in faith healing just like all pentecostals which is understandable.
If you mention churches like CAC that use "omi adura" (prayer water) or Synagogue that uses that their water then I'll agree.
Nothing beyond laying of hands (as commanded in the Bible) is acceptable in Deeper Life, not even the use of olive oil.
I need to go to church one of these days, I don miss am.
NB: Truth is, many people prefer churches where they'll go on Sunday, have their spirits lifted, then come back home very comfortable in their sins.
Most churches these days are like that.
Deeper Life isn't. You either feel remorse and repent or you become rebellious and tag living a life of holiness as "extremism".
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by SEMO007(m): 10:30am
Meetu my guy no worry that money wey u need for the makurdi trip I go borrow from someone give u
Tell Priscilla make she jxt the prepare
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by satowind(m): 10:31am
The only constant thing in life is change that why am always against that word 'is our tradition' I believe law are made because of circumstances then so are bound to change
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by noughatti(m): 10:31am
Hmm
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by Dottore: 10:32am
Na so
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by ZombieBuster: 10:33am
frosbel2:
Real Christians follow Christ
And not pastors who changes like weather
Initially TV was the devils box
Now they have a channel on Dstv
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by chronique(m): 10:33am
OboOlora:
This is a blatant lie. Deeper life never saw other Christians as evil. I attended that church in my childhood and formative years. I attended that church in the 80s and 90s. They never said television was evil but they were against it cos they felt it could corrupt the mind(depending on what you watch),and believed it was better to abstain from watching TV to prevent temptations that could arise from immoral acts seen on TV,especially for children. Over the years,a lot of people have twisted the whole thing. Deeper life never said nobody should go to hospital. Way back,we used to have retreats and in those retreats,there were medical centres for treating people who took I'll during the retreat. My friend's mother whose father was a pastor then in the church, was a nurse and she was always at the medical centres. I don't know where most of you usually get your fables from.
|Re: 5 Old Beliefs Of Pastor Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Which He Latter Abandoned by correctguy101(m): 10:36am
Empredboy:
Why blame the church for a person's own stupidity?
If a man can tell you to drink poison and you did, I would personally not blame the man when you end up dead cos he never forced the poison down your throat.
I blame your friend and his family for being silly. Imagine how a grown man can be so foolish .... $mh
