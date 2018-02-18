Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Have You Ever Heard God Speak? (3952 Views)

I grew up from the background of Priests preaching sermons only; but when I joined Pentecostal, interjectedly I will the Lord says there is someone here..... I will open my eyes if it was during prayers and try to see who is with the Pastor at the altar.

After sometimes, I get use to it and when testimonies began to come out, I began to be filled with expectations.

Later, I began to pray to God to speak to me too and God answered my prayers.

I can tell you God does speak, but will need to pray to God to give us hearing hears. 4 Likes

Yea. Clearly

Lmao. It's your mind doing the trick. Once you are expecting something, your whole brain becomes addicted to thinking of it. Since your brain cells doesn't sleep, it replays your thoughts in a non organized manner at sleep or in your subconscious. Then you wake up and boom! God has spoken. You start a church. Since great motivation is needed to excel at anything, you start excelling at the church. It's a further prove to you that 'God' sent you. The numbers attract more crowds and you are made. Prophecy becomes easy when there is a large crowd now. 'somebody here will receive an important call before next week that will catapult his destiny'. Law of large numbers help you. Someone gets a call. He runs to the church to pay you handsomely for that 'miraculous prophecy'. The word spreads that a great man of God is somewhere. You become a General Overseer of many branches with just a normal dream you had. Is God not wonderful? 71 Likes 19 Shares

I hear God speak. Well, we defer in sensitivity, so lemme speak and let another speak, bye

let's see...

Nonsense. You hear a small still voice because u have been told God speaks in a small still voice. I am sure that if u were indoctrinated into thinking that it was a baritone voice with girly harmonics, u will be hearing a baritone voice with girly harmonics.



All these people calling their intuition the voice of God yet their lives have nothing special to show for it. If what their intuition advises works, then the will climb the next alter and give testimony about how it was God they heard. If it fails, they don't even record it in their minds so as not to shatter their own delusions that an omnipotent deity cares enough to converse with them.



Can anyone tell me why God is always speaking in a small still voice to these clowns? Why not a high pitched commanding voice that sounds like it is in the same room with u? Could it be because it is just their imagination? Most of the voices in one's head is almost always small and still. I mean I can't count how many times a small still voice have told me, "look at that fine ass walking in front of u".



And what is the point of speaking to them in these voice yet their lives in no better than that of Muslims, Buddhists and atheists on the average?



Why not just speak in this same voice to people in ISIS so they hear him clearly enough to stop causing havoc on earth?



God speaks to everybody using every means possible. It is not always a still small voice and neither does He speak to Christians alone. Get off your shitty horse. Nonsense. You hear a small still voice because u have been told God speaks in a small still voice. I am sure that if u were indoctrinated into thinking that it was a baritone voice with girly harmonics, u will be hearing a baritone voice with girly harmonics.All these people calling their intuition the voice of God yet their lives have nothing special to show for it. If what their intuition advises works, then the will climb the next alter and give testimony about how it was God they heard. If it fails, they don't even record it in their minds so as not to shatter their own delusions that an omnipotent deity cares enough to converse with them.Can anyone tell me why God is always speaking in a small still voice to these clowns? Why not a high pitched commanding voice that sounds like it is in the same room with u? Could it be because it is just their imagination? Most of the voices in one's head is almost always small and still.And what is the point of speaking to them in these voice yet their lives in no better than that of Muslims, Buddhists and atheists on the average?Why not just speak in this same voice to people in ISIS so they hear him clearly enough to stop causing havoc on earth?God speaks to everybody using every means possible. It is not always a still small voice and neither does He speak to Christians alone. Get off your shitty horse. 26 Likes 6 Shares

This is it 7 Likes

And this 1 Like

@OP,what was his voice like?

4 Likes

I have been meaning to ask this same question.

Yes, Since Snake starts swallowing Millions in Nigeria,



He actually told me that One Day Shark will Swallow Our Centre Bank

Just watch how atheist will take over this thread with arguments. 2 Likes 1 Share

people can decieve themselves nobody has heard nada

Yes.. as clearly as you would hear your audio system speak. God is real. Whether you believe it or not. Infact your believing that God speaks does not add anything to what God is doing and your disbelief does not remove anything. 9 Likes 1 Share

yea many times tru inner witnessing just that have fallen away now. God help me

yes

Yes..

when am hungry and my eyes are turning. 5 Likes

What does God tell you?

Yes

Revelation has been concluded. This God speak negates the scripture and subject to evil manipulation.

The sign gifts were only in operation during the apostolic era to give special revelation until the completion of the New Testament. Before early Christians had the whole New Testament, they had to rely on words of knowledge, PROPHECY, and tongues to give them the full revelation of God. Once the church had possession of the full New Testament (the completeness), these gifts faded away as unnecessary. Faith, hope, and love continue to be in operation.

For more on real Bible teaching,fellowship with The Church of Christ near you.

I've never. But Ive had Him show me things. More like visions about things that will happen.

YES, Many times...



@ one Time he called me by my name and said to me, stop worrying, your case is settled... and that was it, my problems were over, I experienced many miracles, interesting testimonies...



another time he said to me, write again



And when I wrote, my application was approved..



I can go on and on, the list is endless.... 1 Like