Date: Monday, 19 February 2018 at 12:39 AM
|BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by 360metrosports: 8:32pm On Feb 18
Former big brother naija housemate, Dee One confirmed to Ebuka shortly after he was evicted with his pair, Vandora from the Big Brother Naija house. Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHUCjR0Us4o
http://www.metronaija.ng/video-dee-one-confirms-married/
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Adepet222(f): 8:35pm On Feb 18
Hmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by MiaB(f): 8:38pm On Feb 18
100% certain no one cares
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Dutchey(m): 9:37pm On Feb 18
this picture below is news not small brother 9ja
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Emulti(m): 9:37pm On Feb 18
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Flexherbal(m): 9:37pm On Feb 18
It is his life.
Him and his partner decided to keep it that way.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by jamael(m): 9:37pm On Feb 18
When you think you have an option, no matter how small it is, you package your reputation. What people see you as.
But when the chips are down, you become as plain as a blank answer sheet. Who you really are.
It's too late man, we didn't care when you were in the house.
Go back to your wife, live in your home and get your life back. You are lucky to be out of that madhouse.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by AbaNgele: 9:37pm On Feb 18
How is this news?
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Schoolingtips: 9:38pm On Feb 18
so this young man was married and he was busy rubbing other peoples wife...
wow wow wow
.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by jetz: 9:38pm On Feb 18
all this FTC nawa o i fear una some time even fast past mine chai
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by cbngov01(m): 9:38pm On Feb 18
How does this stop buhari from returning to daura?
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by nifemi20(f): 9:39pm On Feb 18
Awon werey
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by asscb(m): 9:39pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by lonelydora(m): 9:40pm On Feb 18
I knew Dee-1 is married.
Meanwhile, I heard Diezani has refunded $90 billion. How true is this?
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:41pm On Feb 18
Is that why Madrid are misbehaving
My ticket
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by yommitte00(m): 9:41pm On Feb 18
D
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by tayo4ng(m): 9:42pm On Feb 18
who Care
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Amirullaha(m): 9:45pm On Feb 18
Next confession please...
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by youngreezy(m): 9:45pm On Feb 18
MiaB:u Care, If Nt U For Ignore D Post.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by yesloaded: 9:47pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by victorazy(m): 9:48pm On Feb 18
Schoolingtips:I be siren?
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Tjohnnay: 9:48pm On Feb 18
Married men act funny
OLOSHO
HOW U TAKE KNOW
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Homers123(m): 9:48pm On Feb 18
Who cares?
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by popyea(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
Talkative, mostly rubbish yarn sef, good riddance!
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by HeyCorleone(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
I don't blame married folks who come on BBN and misbehave.
I blame their spouses for allowing them come shame themselves on TV for money.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by gypsey(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
please can i buy colanut here?.
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Mitsurugi(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
So? His wife forfeited him to breasts, BJs and hot showers with meaty chics for 3 months in exchange for N24 million and a ride. I guess its shitty he's returning without fulfilling his own part of the deal! Awkward!
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Pilot4Airbus(m): 9:51pm On Feb 18
Boring people dey the house now
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by IjeleNwa(m): 9:54pm On Feb 18
Viewing this topic:
Hunger
Wants
Stupidity
Waywards
Bastards
Idiots
Nudist/pornsters/perverts
Jobless
Foolish/brainless
10mb subscribers for nairalands
Prostitutes (commercially)
Students (with no future)
Pastor (no God)
Wife (pervert)
Husband (infidel)
Derailers
Kill joy
YOU!
|Re: BBNaija: I Am Married - Dee One Confirms by Wepublicisenaij: 9:57pm On Feb 18
Hmm not suprise
Viewing this topic: Tobsmany(m), popplm(m), ehnok(m), adesesan89, sparkle10(m), olayinmol, jorhney(m), IGBADUNSQUAD(m), plus1ne(m), Olutola88(m), francesawesome(f), Calsito, phyktor(m), UD101(m), Irises(m), enyinna4(m), frankie2K(m) and 25 guest(s)
