After 90 minutes



LEI 1-1 CHE



Next is 30 minutes of extra time 1 Like

E T

beetown:

chelsea exiting the champions league and FA cup in the same week

iluvpomo:

Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford

But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to...

Edoblakky:

If you have an android phone, why not download mobdro

What does mobdro do please? What does mobdro do please?

e no go better for Pple wey no make Nepa work..... And pple wey dey sell fake Gen spare parts.... 3 Likes

iluvpomo:

My Brother, I know you are frustrated but really Chelsea is not the reason your darling Man U lost to "small boys Sevilla" hahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahaha

senchris:





My brother, thanks for recogninzing my frequent request for a link. I always petronized viewing centers whenever I run out of subscription for my DSTV but right now I am not in Nigeria. Where I am, I pay so much for accommodation and that's because it comes with unlimited internet. So, streaming live matches is just one of the means of making the best of the money I pay for rent here. I will always be asking like this for the next three years. So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci. I also stream matches live online.

Go to streamspn.info

I also stream matches live online.

Go to streamspn.info

FS2 is showing this match

Coldfeets:





But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to...

iluvpomo:

My Brother, I know you are frustrated but really Chelsea is not the reason your darling Man U lost to "small boys Sevilla" what's really wrong with ur team? The team is going down performance wise.

Every other match gave out clean sheet but Chelsea seems to be under a speĺl. They can go ahead and lose. Na their way and we are used to it

iluvpomo:

Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga". just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga".

iluvpomo:

and you people that fućked up away to Barça...what special price did they give you?





My team is doing me proud so far.

My team is doing me proud so far.

Up Leicester. 1 Like

senchris:





Mobdro is an app that gives you access to all things tv from sports to news and from movies to documentary. Try it, you will so love it

My people, have you seen a Moses that can't cross 1 Like

Pedro scores



LEI 1-2 CHE

Pedro!!

senchris:





vipbox.nu

goooaaalll

beetown:



and you people that fućked up away to Barça...what special price did they give you? No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla

Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)

No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla

Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)

Sevilla players salaries : $150 million (less than half of Man U's wages)

Slackness from goalkeeper and his defence line just handed shepe an undeserved lead

***So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci.[/quote]

Hi bro, just download MOBDRO and you can be sure to watch live matches on your phone (you only need to browse from goggle the channel that would stream the match you desire). It's the best I've seen just that I usually use about 350-450mb to watch a full match.

Note that it's not on playstore you have to download it on goggle.

mikron:

just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga". Now you are blaming the coach

When you win, why do you praise him??

Now you are blaming the coach

When you win, why do you praise him??

You lost for the same reason your Man U cannot win an EPL title for the past 5 years .... Loading Manchester Gunners United

Olaolufred:

Really?

abimbawealth:

My people, have you seen a Moses that can't cross

Nice pun

Coldfeets:





Say what?

You have to give it up for the Spanish league. Barça for shizzie

mikron:

My dear Chelsea are an un-explainable anomaly. Fantastic one season and totally hopeless the next .... (same coach, same players). I cannot wait for this season to end ....

iluvpomo:

No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla

Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)

Sevilla players salaries : $150 million (less than half of Man U's wages) is that a yardstick for measuring strong teams now? Ur comparison don dey make me dey yawn. So how much does watford players earn compared to ur Chelsea players but they disgraced ur team 4-2 not long ago. What do u say about that? Enlighten me pls is that a yardstick for measuring strong teams now? Ur comparison don dey make me dey yawn. So how much does watford players earn compared to ur Chelsea players but they disgraced ur team 4-2 not long ago. What do u say about that? Enlighten me pls