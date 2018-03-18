₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 7:21pm
After 90 minutes
LEI 1-1 CHE
Next is 30 minutes of extra time
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by philipstanley(m): 7:21pm
E T
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:24pm
beetown:Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford
3 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Coldfeets: 7:26pm
iluvpomo:
But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to...
4 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by senchris(m): 7:26pm
Edoblakky:
What does mobdro do please?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Talknochip(m): 7:27pm
e no go better for Pple wey no make Nepa work..... And pple wey dey sell fake Gen spare parts....
3 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:27pm
iluvpomo:hahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by olujastro: 7:27pm
senchris:I also stream matches live online.
Go to streamspn.info
FS2 is showing this match
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by MorataFC: 7:27pm
Coldfeets:
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:28pm
iluvpomo:what's really wrong with ur team? The team is going down performance wise.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Edoblakky(m): 7:34pm
Every other match gave out clean sheet but Chelsea seems to be under a speĺl. They can go ahead and lose. Na their way and we are used to it
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:34pm
iluvpomo:just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga".
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by beetown(m): 7:34pm
iluvpomo:and you people that fućked up away to Barça...what special price did they give you?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:36pm
[quote author=Coldfeets post=65949841]
But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... [/quote ]
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Olaolufred(m): 7:37pm
My team is doing me proud so far.
Up Leicester.
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Edoblakky(m): 7:38pm
senchris:Mobdro is an app that gives you access to all things tv from sports to news and from movies to documentary. Try it, you will so love it
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 7:39pm
My people, have you seen a Moses that can't cross
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 7:39pm
Pedro scores
LEI 1-2 CHE
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by NwaJozi: 7:39pm
Pedro!!
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by gcof(m): 7:39pm
senchris:vipbox.nu
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by DannyJ19(m): 7:40pm
goooaaalll
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:41pm
beetown:No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla
Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)
Sevilla players salaries : $150 million (less than half of Man U's wages)
4 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Olaolufred(m): 7:42pm
Slackness from goalkeeper and his defence line just handed shepe an undeserved lead
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by AdiDami: 7:43pm
***So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci.[/quote]
Hi bro, just download MOBDRO and you can be sure to watch live matches on your phone (you only need to browse from goggle the channel that would stream the match you desire). It's the best I've seen just that I usually use about 350-450mb to watch a full match.
Note that it's not on playstore you have to download it on goggle.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:43pm
mikron:Now you are blaming the coach
When you win, why do you praise him??
You lost for the same reason your Man U cannot win an EPL title for the past 5 years .... Loading Manchester Gunners United
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by gretblue: 7:43pm
Olaolufred:Really?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by yemi15(m): 7:44pm
abimbawealth:
Nice pun
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by zicoraads(m): 7:44pm
Coldfeets:Say what?
3 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by krushdripper(m): 7:45pm
You have to give it up for the Spanish league. Barça for shizzie
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:45pm
mikron:My dear Chelsea are an un-explainable anomaly. Fantastic one season and totally hopeless the next .... (same coach, same players). I cannot wait for this season to end ....
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:46pm
iluvpomo:is that a yardstick for measuring strong teams now? Ur comparison don dey make me dey yawn. So how much does watford players earn compared to ur Chelsea players but they disgraced ur team 4-2 not long ago. What do u say about that? Enlighten me pls
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:47pm
Coldfeets:So now the highest paid football team in the world is celebrating FA Cup??
Loading the new Manchester Gunners-United
