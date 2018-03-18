₦airaland Forum

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 7:21pm
After 90 minutes

LEI 1-1 CHE

Next is 30 minutes of extra time

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by philipstanley(m): 7:21pm
E T
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:24pm
beetown:
chelsea exiting the champions league and FA cup in the same week
Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford grin

3 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Coldfeets: 7:26pm
iluvpomo:
Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford grin

But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... tongue

4 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by senchris(m): 7:26pm
Edoblakky:
If you have an android phone, why not download mobdro

What does mobdro do please?
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Talknochip(m): 7:27pm
e no go better for Pple wey no make Nepa work..... And pple wey dey sell fake Gen spare parts....

3 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:27pm
iluvpomo:
My Brother, I know you are frustrated but really Chelsea is not the reason your darling Man U lost to "small boys Sevilla" grin grin grin
hahahahahahahahaha
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by olujastro: 7:27pm
senchris:


My brother, thanks for recogninzing my frequent request for a link. I always petronized viewing centers whenever I run out of subscription for my DSTV but right now I am not in Nigeria. Where I am, I pay so much for accommodation and that's because it comes with unlimited internet. So, streaming live matches is just one of the means of making the best of the money I pay for rent here. I will always be asking like this for the next three years. So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci.
I also stream matches live online.
Go to streamspn.info
FS2 is showing this match
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by MorataFC: 7:27pm
Coldfeets:


But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... tongue
lipsrsealed
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:28pm
iluvpomo:
My Brother, I know you are frustrated but really Chelsea is not the reason your darling Man U lost to "small boys Sevilla" grin grin grin
what's really wrong with ur team? The team is going down performance wise. undecided undecided
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Edoblakky(m): 7:34pm
Every other match gave out clean sheet but Chelsea seems to be under a speĺl. They can go ahead and lose. Na their way and we are used to it
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:34pm
iluvpomo:
Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford grin
just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga".
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by beetown(m): 7:34pm
iluvpomo:
Just like your Man U clowns f'ked up against all teams like Sevilla at Old Trafford grin
and you people that fućked up away to Barça...what special price did they give you?
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:36pm
[quote author=Coldfeets post=65949841]

But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... tongue[/quote cheesy cheesy cheesy]
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Olaolufred(m): 7:37pm
My team is doing me proud so far.
Up Leicester.

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Edoblakky(m): 7:38pm
senchris:


What does mobdro do please?
Mobdro is an app that gives you access to all things tv from sports to news and from movies to documentary. Try it, you will so love it
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by abimbawealth(f): 7:39pm
My people, have you seen a Moses that can't cross

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 7:39pm
Pedro scores

LEI 1-2 CHE
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by NwaJozi: 7:39pm
Pedro!!
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by gcof(m): 7:39pm
senchris:


My brother, thanks for recogninzing my frequent request for a link. I always petronized viewing centers whenever I run out of subscription for my DSTV but right now I am not in Nigeria. Where I am, I pay so much for accommodation and that's because it comes with unlimited internet. So, streaming live matches is just one of the means of making the best of the money I pay for rent here. I will always be asking like this for the next three years. So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci.
vipbox.nu
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by DannyJ19(m): 7:40pm
goooaaalll
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:41pm
beetown:

and you people that fućked up away to Barça...what special price did they give you?
No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla
Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)
Sevilla players salaries : $150 million (less than half of Man U's wages) grin grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by Olaolufred(m): 7:42pm
Slackness from goalkeeper and his defence line just handed shepe an undeserved lead
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by AdiDami: 7:43pm
***So if you have the link always share with me and don't make it look like I am asking for so much. Merci.[/quote]
Hi bro, just download MOBDRO and you can be sure to watch live matches on your phone (you only need to browse from goggle the channel that would stream the match you desire). It's the best I've seen just that I usually use about 350-450mb to watch a full match.
Note that it's not on playstore you have to download it on goggle.
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:43pm
mikron:
just like Chelsea losing to a burnley or watford in d epl. Nothing special, we lost cos of our coachs' tactics not that Seville were stronger or better. So forget about this ur "Seville of all teams toga".
Now you are blaming the coach grin grin grin
When you win, why do you praise him??
You lost for the same reason your Man U cannot win an EPL title for the past 5 years .... Loading Manchester Gunners United grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by gretblue: 7:43pm
Olaolufred:
Slackness from goalkeeper and his defence line just handed shepe an undeserved lead
Really?
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by yemi15(m): 7:44pm
abimbawealth:
My people, have you seen a Moses that can't cross

Nice pun
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by zicoraads(m): 7:44pm
Coldfeets:


But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... tongue
Say what? tongue grin

3 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by krushdripper(m): 7:45pm
You have to give it up for the Spanish league. Barça for shizzie grin
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:45pm
mikron:
what's really wrong with ur team? The team is going down performance wise. undecided undecided
My dear Chelsea are an un-explainable anomaly. Fantastic one season and totally hopeless the next .... (same coach, same players). I cannot wait for this season to end .... cry

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by mikron(m): 7:46pm
iluvpomo:
No shame losing to Barca but Sevilla
Man U players salaries : $350 million (highest in the world)
Sevilla players salaries : $150 million (less than half of Man U's wages) grin grin grin
is that a yardstick for measuring strong teams now? Ur comparison don dey make me dey yawn. So how much does watford players earn compared to ur Chelsea players but they disgraced ur team 4-2 not long ago. What do u say about that? Enlighten me pls
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea : FA Cup (1 - 2) On 18th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 7:47pm
Coldfeets:


But at least, man U did not exit the FA Cup like your useless Chelsea is about to... tongue
So now the highest paid football team in the world is celebrating FA Cup??
Loading the new Manchester Gunners-United grin grin grin

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

