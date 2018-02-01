₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Aminat508(f): 9:43pm On Feb 18
@AMILOADED
What a man can do, a woman can do better" says a popular adage. This saying best describes Hon. Fateema Muhammed, the Director-General of Atikunation Independent Campaign Group (ICG), who, though a woman, is championing a tough course that most men may not even dare to undertake.
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2018/02/uncommon-strategist-meet-feteema.html
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by headhunter1: 9:49pm On Feb 18
she's really FATeema indeed
but
she looks forkable
i love busty milfs
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Narldon(f): 10:33pm On Feb 18
Once upon a time a politician died and found himself in front of heavens gate,
st. peter: hello good day, (after checking the book)
ur a politician?
Politician: right i am.
St. Peter: due to the new upgrade in heaven, we will send to hell, u will stay there for 24hrs den u will choose hell or heaven.
Politician: hmmm no problem.
St. Peter takes his thumb print and takes him to hell.
But as he enters hell, he saw wat he didn't expect.
instead of fire, heat amd everlasting torture. He saw five star hotels, good road, exotic lifestyle, in fact he was living d life.
Later took him to his room.... A/c chilling the room. Then he saw a man in d room and asked
Politician: who are u?
Man: i am satan
satan: welcome to hell. Here is ur room.
Ur servant is dat ur enemy on earth.
Satan took him on a walk round hell. He saw hiz fellow politician on the field enjoying and playing golf. They were hailing him amd waving at him. He was so happy.
later dat day he came back to his room, fell asleep, den wen he qoke up finally, st. Peter was with him.
St. Peter: ur 24hrs has elapsed, now u should choose.
politician: pls don't be angry i have to choose hell.
St. Peter: is dat ur final answer?
Politician: so dat i will go to heaven and be singing all day with angels. Nope i prefer hell.
He slept back and woke up in the morning. Went outside to enjoy, but he met the real hell. Where there was unending flames suffering and smashing of teeth.
Politician: satan pls wat happened to the hell of yesterday?
satan: yesterday we were campaigning, and today u voted.
moral:
this is how dis politicians show us the lie through campaign and we go ahead to vote.
So dis yr, lets go and get our pvc and vote wisely and not blindly.
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by maverickdude(m): 10:33pm On Feb 18
Strategize all u want,borrow brains from d best.If people don't want your boss,they don't want him noni
Atikunation ko
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Primusinterpares(m): 10:33pm On Feb 18
She's beautiful...
Hope she reps well...
anyway...
Curvy babes are for men like us...
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by unikprince(m): 10:33pm On Feb 18
Ok
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Ayodejioak(m): 10:33pm On Feb 18
pretty and sweet!
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by pejuakinab: 10:34pm On Feb 18
Atik?
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by trouper9(m): 10:34pm On Feb 18
preety
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by millionboi2: 10:35pm On Feb 18
Sai baba
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Aieboocaar(m): 10:35pm On Feb 18
FATeema The aTICkunation campaign DG!!
Nature really destined this one to be a BBW
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by maxjax(m): 10:35pm On Feb 18
make we hear word jare
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by ibroopeyemi(m): 10:35pm On Feb 18
Okay
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Updatez: 10:36pm On Feb 18
BEAUTIFUL
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by labake1(f): 10:36pm On Feb 18
���
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by TwentyOnePilots(m): 10:36pm On Feb 18
Till then...
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by madridguy(m): 10:37pm On Feb 18
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by reality17(m): 10:38pm On Feb 18
Aminat508. The only blogger that specializes on news in and around osogbo.... Abeg how much this woman pay u? Cos am surprised this news isnt from Osogbo
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by LBK1: 10:38pm On Feb 18
all I know is that I will only vote for the party that will share money
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Meti99(m): 10:39pm On Feb 18
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Reeberry: 10:39pm On Feb 18
headhunter1:You head is not correct.
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by Euouae: 10:40pm On Feb 18
The losing team!
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by MrMcJay(m): 10:40pm On Feb 18
Atiku has started his quadrennial bonanza which holds every 4 years. He gathers wannabe bloggers, photographers, graphic designers and cyber clowns and gives them money to launder his image.
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by soberdrunk(m): 10:42pm On Feb 18
The fact that there are Nigerians supporting Atiku shows that the problem isn't with the 'government' but "the people"
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by EmmyDJourno: 10:43pm On Feb 18
This is dead on arrival
Atiku is not sellable
She should just, hustle, build her resumee, earn good money
Atiku, if he makes the polls, is going to give Buhari in 2019, the sort of throughball Fabregas would give Morata on Tuesday
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by ipobarecriminals: 10:44pm On Feb 18
waste of time/stolen money.Atiku is going nowhere
|Re: Feteema Mohammed, Meet The DG Of 'Atikunation' Group by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:47pm On Feb 18
Everybody dey Atikulate and the Atiku himself say he no dey contest 2019. all of you are MAD!!
