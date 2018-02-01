Once upon a time a politician died and found himself in front of heavens gate,



st. peter: hello good day, (after checking the book)

ur a politician?



Politician: right i am.



St. Peter: due to the new upgrade in heaven, we will send to hell, u will stay there for 24hrs den u will choose hell or heaven.



Politician: hmmm no problem.



St. Peter takes his thumb print and takes him to hell.



But as he enters hell, he saw wat he didn't expect.

instead of fire, heat amd everlasting torture. He saw five star hotels, good road, exotic lifestyle, in fact he was living d life.

Later took him to his room.... A/c chilling the room. Then he saw a man in d room and asked



Politician: who are u?



Man: i am satan



satan: welcome to hell. Here is ur room.

Ur servant is dat ur enemy on earth.



Satan took him on a walk round hell. He saw hiz fellow politician on the field enjoying and playing golf. They were hailing him amd waving at him. He was so happy.



later dat day he came back to his room, fell asleep, den wen he qoke up finally, st. Peter was with him.



St. Peter: ur 24hrs has elapsed, now u should choose.



politician: pls don't be angry i have to choose hell.



St. Peter: is dat ur final answer?



Politician: so dat i will go to heaven and be singing all day with angels. Nope i prefer hell.



He slept back and woke up in the morning. Went outside to enjoy, but he met the real hell. Where there was unending flames suffering and smashing of teeth.



Politician: satan pls wat happened to the hell of yesterday?



satan: yesterday we were campaigning, and today u voted.



moral:

this is how dis politicians show us the lie through campaign and we go ahead to vote.

So dis yr, lets go and get our pvc and vote wisely and not blindly.