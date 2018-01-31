₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Amagite2: 9:18am
A Nigerian man has narrated how a Jehovah's Witness refused blood transfusion for his pregnant wife and watched her die in the hospital.
According to Ajayi Afolabi, he gave the man a slap for the act. Read the story below...
"So, I was at a General Hospital in Lagos while an heavily pregnant woman was rushed in on child labour. She was immediately taken to the theater and after some mins, one ofthe lead doctors came out to request for the husband ofthe pregnant lady.
DOC: Your wife is short of blood. She needs an immediate blood transfusion.
Husband: Same thing they said from the hospital she has been in the last 3 days of labour. We are Jehovah witness, we don't accept unknown blood.
DOC: This is highly important to save your wife's life and the unborn baby.
Husband: We have worked for the lord with all our strength, he can't fail us, she can't die.
DOC: I may need to proceed forcefully if you don't accept.
Husband: Then be ready to face the law in court.
So the doctor went back to the theater, asked the woman if she has another relative close by who can sign to receive blood while she was wheeled out of the theater. The woman cried with her pale eyes and begged the husband to allow the doctors transfuse but he refused bluntly. I was so angry and I walked up to him. Tried convincing but he was so adamant and stubborn.
Some mins later, the doctors asked him to take his wife to LUTH, for better health care facilities that could condole non blood transfusion. He was requested to get an ambulance for transportation. To my surprise, this nigga got a Volvo stretcher ambulance meant for dead people. Gosh, so angry at this point.
Called a couple of people around and I aided a quick release of a proper life saving ambulance. While wheeling this woman to the ambulance after wasting about 4hours, she gave up in tears and was later confirmed that the unborn baby also died.
Wow! What a wicked world in the name of a borrowed religion. Then the husband bursted into tears. I didn't do much, I moved close, looked straight into his eyes, slapped and gave him a couple kicks which later threw the whole general hospital into chaos.
I later reminisced over it the following day and asked myself this questions; why would I allow my loved one die in the name of a religion? Should the religion save lives or kill?"
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Zonacom(m): 9:21am
Some people can be really fanatical. Strange beliefs everywhere
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by HausaOverlord: 9:23am
Chai, naija people and religion wic day their mumu go end, emancipate ur self from mental slavery bikonu.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Evablizin(f): 9:25am
I really love the slap and kick part.
God that made doctors and nurses is not stupid.
He is a murderer.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by mikejj(m): 9:25am
what is this?that man they need to chop him father...his father has to be chopped.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Treasure17(m): 9:40am
These people with their weird beliefs. Don't know when transfusion of blood is now a crime.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by kennybelle: 9:42am
this story looks cooked. are u saying you followed the doctor back to the theatre where the pregnant woman was, and u were there when she was asked of her other relatives? Jehovah's witnesses dnt accept blood but they're are not as heartless and brutal as you just described.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by phoexix: 10:22am
The way some people interpret and . understand religion is baffling.
''Wisdom is profitable to direct''
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by DONSMITH123(m): 11:39am
mumuni
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Josh44s(m): 11:39am
The worst is how they knock on your gate. You will think Buhari has finally seen all the insults you have been insulting him on social media and has sent DSS directly to your doorstep. That was how some almost gave me heart attack on Sunday with their knocking.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by stephen109(m): 11:40am
I WON'T JUDGE THIS MAN ON THIS..I PREFER TO LEAVE THIS STORY TO GOD....JUDGE NO MAN!!!!
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by soberdrunk(m): 11:40am
This one just killed his wife, probably has his eyes on another 'walker'
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Haggui: 11:40am
Stupidity
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Pidginwhisper: 11:40am
The man been dey wait for Jehovah to witness and takeover from the doctor
Cmon sense no too Cmon
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Jayson1: 11:40am
You think I have anything to say to the idiot? Nothing, Absolutely Nothing.
I will allow the controversial dude below me do the talking.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by NwaAmaikpe: 11:40am
So wrong of the woman to try to usurp her husband's powers as the head of the house.
At least she died for what her husband believed in.
Thank God for her husband that he did not lose faith even at a difficult time.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by lilyheaven: 11:40am
Yes! Her soul will enter new Jerusalem because she didn't break the rule, and her husband will marry another wife.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by jashar(f): 11:40am
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Akshow: 11:41am
nonsense from religion
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by superior1: 11:41am
results of false doctrines
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Lilimax(f): 11:41am
'Ndu Uka akpa' aka Jehova witness will never cease to amaze me
This man just decided to kill his wife for no reason
It's high time they looked into these their archaic beliefs and doctrines...
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by pejuakinab: 11:41am
If I see him now
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Yankee101: 11:42am
Thanks for kicking him. I don't condone violence, but in this case kick him some more.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Denko2721987(m): 11:42am
Religion and so-called beliefs has done humans so much incomprehensible, unrepairable and unmeasurable damage...
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by timsbee(f): 11:42am
Dats their own taboo.
Dey don't take infusions...
Now a deliberate act dat led to someone 's death.
Isn't dat''!?
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by Desire01(f): 11:42am
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by idu1(m): 11:42am
It's their choice. But the woman herself can consent to her treatment whether the husband likes it or not.
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by sportfolder: 11:42am
kennybelle:
You are Jehovah witness, bro receive sense
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by cold(m): 11:42am
kennybelle:They don't accept blood up to the point of death. What could be more heartless and brutal than that?
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by texazzpete(m): 11:42am
kennybelle:
perhaps one of the doctors or nurses disclosed the woman's pleas?
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by lincs25(m): 11:42am
NO NO, this is not stupidity but faith of a mustard seed. A very big CONGRATULATION for losing your wife!
|Re: Jehovah's Witness Refused Blood Transfusion For His Pregnant Wife Till She Died by fpeter(f): 11:43am
Why do you people lift stories from Facebook and other groups, this particular post came from Rant HQ on facebook.
LAZY BLOGGERS!
