According to Ajayi Afolabi, he gave the man a slap for the act. Read the story below...



"So, I was at a General Hospital in Lagos while an heavily pregnant woman was rushed in on child labour. She was immediately taken to the theater and after some mins, one ofthe lead doctors came out to request for the husband ofthe pregnant lady.

DOC: Your wife is short of blood. She needs an immediate blood transfusion.



Husband: Same thing they said from the hospital she has been in the last 3 days of labour. We are Jehovah witness, we don't accept unknown blood.



DOC: This is highly important to save your wife's life and the unborn baby.



Husband: We have worked for the lord with all our strength, he can't fail us, she can't die.



DOC: I may need to proceed forcefully if you don't accept.

Husband: Then be ready to face the law in court.



So the doctor went back to the theater, asked the woman if she has another relative close by who can sign to receive blood while she was wheeled out of the theater. The woman cried with her pale eyes and begged the husband to allow the doctors transfuse but he refused bluntly. I was so angry and I walked up to him. Tried convincing but he was so adamant and stubborn.



Some mins later, the doctors asked him to take his wife to LUTH, for better health care facilities that could condole non blood transfusion. He was requested to get an ambulance for transportation. To my surprise, this nigga got a Volvo stretcher ambulance meant for dead people. Gosh, so angry at this point.

Called a couple of people around and I aided a quick release of a proper life saving ambulance. While wheeling this woman to the ambulance after wasting about 4hours, she gave up in tears and was later confirmed that the unborn baby also died.



Wow! What a wicked world in the name of a borrowed religion. Then the husband bursted into tears. I didn't do much, I moved close, looked straight into his eyes, slapped and gave him a couple kicks which later threw the whole general hospital into chaos.



I later reminisced over it the following day and asked myself this questions; why would I allow my loved one die in the name of a religion? Should the religion save lives or kill?"



Some people can be really fanatical. Strange beliefs everywhere 9 Likes

Chai, naija people and religion wic day their mumu go end, emancipate ur self from mental slavery bikonu. 2 Likes







I really love the slap and kick part.





God that made doctors and nurses is not stupid.

He is a murderer. I really love the slap and kick part.God that made doctors and nurses is not stupid.He is a murderer. 40 Likes 2 Shares

what is this?that man they need to chop him father...his father has to be chopped. 1 Like

These people with their weird beliefs. Don't know when transfusion of blood is now a crime. 2 Likes

this story looks cooked. are u saying you followed the doctor back to the theatre where the pregnant woman was, and u were there when she was asked of her other relatives? Jehovah's witnesses dnt accept blood but they're are not as heartless and brutal as you just described. 14 Likes 1 Share

The way some people interpret and . understand religion is baffling.









''Wisdom is profitable to direct'' 5 Likes

The worst is how they knock on your gate. You will think Buhari has finally seen all the insults you have been insulting him on social media and has sent DSS directly to your doorstep. That was how some almost gave me heart attack on Sunday with their knocking. 23 Likes 1 Share

I WON'T JUDGE THIS MAN ON THIS..I PREFER TO LEAVE THIS STORY TO GOD....JUDGE NO MAN!!!! 1 Like

This one just killed his wife, probably has his eyes on another 'walker' 4 Likes

The man been dey wait for Jehovah to witness and takeover from the doctor



Cmon sense no too Cmon 3 Likes

You think I have anything to say to the idiot? Nothing, Absolutely Nothing.







I will allow the controversial dude below me do the talking. 4 Likes





So wrong of the woman to try to usurp her husband's powers as the head of the house.

At least she died for what her husband believed in.



Thank God for her husband that he did not lose faith even at a difficult time. So wrong of the woman to try to usurp her husband's powers as the head of the house.At least she died for what her husband believed in.Thank God for her husband that he did not lose faith even at a difficult time. 10 Likes 1 Share

Yes! Her soul will enter new Jerusalem because she didn't break the rule, and her husband will marry another wife.

results of false doctrines 1 Like



This man just decided to kill his wife for no reason

It's high time they looked into these their archaic beliefs and doctrines... 'Ndu Uka akpa' aka Jehova witness will never cease to amaze meThis man just decided to kill his wife for no reasonIt's high time they looked into these their archaic beliefs and doctrines... 2 Likes

If I see him now

Thanks for kicking him. I don't condone violence, but in this case kick him some more. 1 Like

Religion and so-called beliefs has done humans so much incomprehensible, unrepairable and unmeasurable damage...



Dey don't take infusions...

Now a deliberate act dat led to someone 's death.

Isn't dat''! ? Dats their own taboo.Dey don't take infusions...Now a deliberate act dat led to someone 's death.Isn't dat''!

It's their choice. But the woman herself can consent to her treatment whether the husband likes it or not.

this story looks cooked. are u saying you followed the doctor back to the theatre where the pregnant woman was, and u were there when she was asked of her other relatives? Jehovah's witnesses dnt accept blood but they're are not as heartless and brutal as you just described.

You are Jehovah witness, bro receive sense You are Jehovah witness, bro receive sense 12 Likes

this story looks cooked. are u saying you followed the doctor back to the theatre where the pregnant woman was, and u were there when she was asked of her other relatives? Jehovah's witnesses dnt accept blood but they're are not as heartless and brutal as you just described. They don't accept blood up to the point of death. What could be more heartless and brutal than that? They don't accept blood up to the point of death. What could be more heartless and brutal than that? 7 Likes

this story looks cooked. are u saying you followed the doctor back to the theatre where the pregnant woman was, and u were there when she was asked of her other relatives? Jehovah's witnesses dnt accept blood but they're are not as heartless and brutal as you just described.

perhaps one of the doctors or nurses disclosed the woman's pleas? perhaps one of the doctors or nurses disclosed the woman's pleas? 3 Likes

NO NO, this is not stupidity but faith of a mustard seed. A very big CONGRATULATION for losing your wife! 1 Like