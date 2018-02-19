Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police (1734 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



The Nigerian police has announced the arrest of 3 major suspects responsible for the gruesome Zamfara killings. Below is a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by force PRO, Jimoh Moshood;



THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:



i. Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs



ii. Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs



iii. Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs



The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.



2. The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.



3. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.



https://politicsngr.com/police-arrest-3-principal-suspects-zamfara-killings/ The Nigerian police has announced the arrest of 3 major suspects responsible for the gruesome Zamfara killings. Below is a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by force PRO, Jimoh Moshood;THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:i. Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrsii. Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrsiii. Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrsThe above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.2. The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.3. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Halilu Garba et al,



Believe you me, that by sunset these dudes will be taken back home by the same hilux that brought them to the station...



Nigeria is efd-up.... 6 Likes

Are there any Igbo in NPF?

















What am I even saying....













Can a criminal arrest a criminal?

6

WIA IS DEM?



AMMIN, DIA PISHURES?



DIS TORY NA TRUE SO?

Good...

Enough of this bad naija news...we need positive change

Muslims can't you people be in peace with your neighbours? I have never seen a country that have many Muslims and still be in peace. They can't just tolarate others.why.

The principals only ??...they should arrest the student join too naa







Nice one from the police.

They arrested only 3 people

So only 3 people committed that massacre?



But in the south,

Ordinary gunshot on the street and police will carry out mass arrests in the whole community; picking even children, grandparents and cripples.



So they don't mass arrest in the North?



Which way Nigeria? Nice one from the police.They arrested only 3 peopleSo only 3 people committed that massacre?But in the south,Ordinary gunshot on the street and police will carry out mass arrests in the whole community; picking even children, grandparents and cripples.So they don't mass arrest in the North?Which way Nigeria? 3 Likes 1 Share

If the security really want to do justice to those victims they are very capable but politicians and nepotism have eaten deep into their consciousness. Hope Benue and Kaduna killers will be fish out too.

Just 3 principals outta how many principals so far

africansunite:

Are there any Igbo in NPF?

















What am I even saying....













Can a criminal arrest a criminal? All is no





Nigerian leaders are very deceptive All is noNigerian leaders are very deceptive

stephanie11:

@POLITICSNGR



The Nigerian police has announced the arrest of 3 major suspects responsible for the gruesome Zamfara killings. Below is a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by force PRO, Jimoh Moshood;



THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:



i. Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs



ii. Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs



iii. Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs



The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.



2. The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.



3. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.



https://politicsngr.com/police-arrest-3-principal-suspects-zamfara-killings/



I'm beginning to notice a trend about this muvafuqers from the North. Anytime something unfortunate or a terrible event happens down in the South, 'specially the SS, these goons would try to replicate that in the North albeit in a grander fashion just to prove they're tougher and meaner. I'm beginning to notice a trend about this muvafuqers from the North. Anytime something unfortunate or a terrible event happens down in the South, 'specially the SS, these goons would try to replicate that in the North albeit in a grander fashion just to prove they're tougher and meaner.

OfficialAwol:

Halilu Garba et al,



Believe you me, that by sunset these dudes will be taken back home by the same hilux that brought them to the station...



Nigeria is efd-up....

How about the killers of Benue people? How about the killers of Benue people?

We youruba Muslims like the killings 1 Like

africansunite:

Are there any Igbo in NPF?



















What am I even saying....















Can a criminal arrest a criminal? if other tribes call Hausa criminals, Igbo are not qualified to. They are d champions of all leagues of criminality. It runs in dia blood. if other tribes call Hausa criminals, Igbo are not qualified to. They are d champions of all leagues of criminality. It runs in dia blood.

When will police arrest 3 principal suspects on Benue killings