|Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by stephanie11: 9:50am
The Nigerian police has announced the arrest of 3 major suspects responsible for the gruesome Zamfara killings. Below is a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by force PRO, Jimoh Moshood;
THREE (3) PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS:
i. Halilu Garba (Alias Mabushi) ‘M’ 45 yrs
ii. Zubairu Marafa (Alias Wakili) ‘M’ 45yrs
iii. Nafi’u Badamasi (Alias Zakiru) ‘M’ 40yrs
The above mentioned three (3) principal suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for participating in the recent Zamfara Killings.
2. The suspects who are now in Police custody are assisting the Police in the investigation into the Crime.
3. Further findings follows and all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by OfficialAwol(m): 9:53am
Halilu Garba et al,
Believe you me, that by sunset these dudes will be taken back home by the same hilux that brought them to the station...
Nigeria is efd-up....
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by africansunite(f): 11:53am
Are there any Igbo in NPF?
What am I even saying....
Can a criminal arrest a criminal?
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Talkingboy: 12:10pm
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Jeezuzpick(m): 12:13pm
WIA IS DEM?
AMMIN, DIA PISHURES?
DIS TORY NA TRUE SO?
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by TwentyOnePilots(m): 12:13pm
Good...
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by swissobed: 12:13pm
Enough of this bad naija news...we need positive change
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Stethaine: 12:13pm
Muslims can't you people be in peace with your neighbours? I have never seen a country that have many Muslims and still be in peace. They can't just tolarate others.why.
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by addikt(m): 12:13pm
The principals only ??...they should arrest the student join too naa
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by NwaAmaikpe: 12:16pm
Nice one from the police.
They arrested only 3 people
So only 3 people committed that massacre?
But in the south,
Ordinary gunshot on the street and police will carry out mass arrests in the whole community; picking even children, grandparents and cripples.
So they don't mass arrest in the North?
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Luckylife(m): 12:16pm
If the security really want to do justice to those victims they are very capable but politicians and nepotism have eaten deep into their consciousness. Hope Benue and Kaduna killers will be fish out too.
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by bigwig10(m): 12:16pm
Just 3 principals outta how many principals so far
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by magiki(m): 12:17pm
africansunite:All is no
Nigerian leaders are very deceptive
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by dragunov: 12:18pm
stephanie11:
I'm beginning to notice a trend about this muvafuqers from the North. Anytime something unfortunate or a terrible event happens down in the South, 'specially the SS, these goons would try to replicate that in the North albeit in a grander fashion just to prove they're tougher and meaner.
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by cyril10(m): 12:19pm
OfficialAwol:
How about the killers of Benue people?
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Angelawhite(f): 12:19pm
We youruba Muslims like the killings
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Bnladan(m): 12:21pm
africansunite:if other tribes call Hausa criminals, Igbo are not qualified to. They are d champions of all leagues of criminality. It runs in dia blood.
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by SpecialAdviser(m): 12:27pm
When will police arrest 3 principal suspects on Benue killings
|Re: Zamfara Killings: 3 Suspects Arrested By Police by Expertpick: 12:29pm
