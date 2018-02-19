₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by 360metrosports: 11:00am
President Buhari receives in audience Katsina State Senior Citizen's Forum in his Daura Home on 18th Feb 2018
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-katsina-state-senior-citizens-forum-visit-buhari/
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Odunsco01(m): 12:22pm
my side chick and main chick would be playing tomorrow.
who should I support?
though, it's obvious the side chick would win
FTC
since 2015
can someone tell me what's special about Ftc?
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 12:22pm
So make I fry beans?
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by olokeluv: 12:22pm
OK
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Stethaine: 12:22pm
What is senior citizens again. The way the Muslims play politics is what I don't Like they keep teasing other to react. Until things got out of hand.
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by ruggedised: 12:22pm
senior wetin this is why Nigeria will never develop. A case of animal farm were some animals are higher than the other
shithole country
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by slimpoppa(m): 12:22pm
Thats the group that fits Baba perfectly.
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by fizzile(m): 12:22pm
Eye service everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:23pm
One day somebody go man up tell the emperor say nah nakéd e nakéd so...
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by FA13: 12:23pm
Propanga....
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 12:23pm
360metrosports:Who are they?
Trying to be relevant
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by bush112(m): 12:23pm
this one na news
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:23pm
I hope they implored him to return back home and join them in sipping Kunu and telling tale of the past because the Buhari belongs no where in future of Nigeria after may 29 2019
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by neveryou: 12:23pm
you have to build a new presidential guess house in katsina state. .. mr buhari is the sariki of katsina state.
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 12:24pm
Always surrounded with old and out dated men! Little wonder this country cannot move forward.
Next thing he'll appoint one of his class mate to sensitive position based on tribal and religious bigotry.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 12:24pm
Buhari has nothing to offer except propaganda and taking pictures
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 12:24pm
xcolanto:
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by hubtiva: 12:25pm
j
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 12:25pm
xcolanto:
The sad thing is that the person might have even died a long time ago...
Buhari is a punishment to the nation
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by mrpeter010(m): 12:26pm
The junior citizens are only important during election
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by joecook11: 12:27pm
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by tukdi: 12:28pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by 12submarine(m): 12:30pm
FarahAideed:Very good. They should advise the octogenarian to remain in his state with his cows and be telling them stories of the good old days, not disturbing our development. He should be holding a traditional chieftaincy title in daura, not a president that requires dynamism.
1 Like
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:32pm
mrpeter010:
Junior and underaged cirizens
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by Greatzeus(m): 12:35pm
Are there no female senior katsina citizens
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:35pm
GOD BLESS PMB. GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) by DrToche: 12:37pm
hunger is killing your brothers and sisters and I wonder the essence of power when u can use it to change the life of your own people...
tufiakwa
(0) (Reply)
