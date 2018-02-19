Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Katsina Senior Citizens Visit Buhari (Photos) (1954 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-katsina-state-senior-citizens-forum-visit-buhari/ President Buhari receives in audience Katsina State Senior Citizen's Forum in his Daura Home on 18th Feb 2018

What is senior citizens again. The way the Muslims play politics is what I don't Like they keep teasing other to react. Until things got out of hand.

shithole country senior wetinthis is why Nigeria will never develop. A case of animal farm were some animals are higher than the othershithole country

Thats the group that fits Baba perfectly. 1 Like

Eye service everywhere 1 Like





One day somebody go man up tell the emperor say nah nakéd e nakéd so...

Propanga.... 1 Like

Who are they?

Trying to be relevant Who are they?Trying to be relevant 1 Like

this one na news 1 Like

I hope they implored him to return back home and join them in sipping Kunu and telling tale of the past because the Buhari belongs no where in future of Nigeria after may 29 2019 1 Like





Always surrounded with old and out dated men! Little wonder this country cannot move forward.

Next thing he'll appoint one of his class mate to sensitive position based on tribal and religious bigotry. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari has nothing to offer except propaganda and taking pictures 1 Like

The sad thing is that the person might have even died a long time ago...



Buhari is a punishment to the nation The sad thing is that the person might have even died a long time ago...Buhari is a punishment to the nation 1 Like

The junior citizens are only important during election

Very good. They should advise the octogenarian to remain in his state with his cows and be telling them stories of the good old days, not disturbing our development. He should be holding a traditional chieftaincy title in daura, not a president that requires dynamism.

Are there no female senior katsina citizens

GOD BLESS PMB. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. 1 Like 1 Share