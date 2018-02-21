₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,438 members, 4,096,181 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 12:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song (5574 Views)
Harrysong Signs Lami Phillips To Alter Plate Music / Lami Phillips & Husband, Olabowole Gbadamosi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary / Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by PcNnews(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Nigerian Music Mogul/Mother of One, Tiwa Savage shared stunning photos today on Instagram with Fast Rising Artist, Lami Phillips.
The singer revealed that Lami Phillips will be featuring her (Tiwa Savage) in one of her soon to be released track, sure we can't wait to hear it.
This came after Tiwa Savage shared a video of her son, Jamil dancing his own version of Shaku Shuku and its awesome.
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG: https://joelsblog.com.ng/tiwa-savage-and-lami-phillips-stuns-in-new-photos/
See photos below:
Cc:Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
MissyB3
Fynestboi
Lalasticlala
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
MissyB3 Fynestboi
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Chrisbeks: 10:38pm On Feb 19
That's nice
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Pappyto: 10:38pm On Feb 19
Melanin Magic!
Up north glow, body looking like cinnamon
I'm running shii right now, I think I pulled a ligament
Fashion killer, Alaia assassin, Veteman villian, Balenciaga bastard
Got that melanin magic, Brown skin popping
Always fly, I stay in a cockpit
I want it I cop it open the door the door then locked it
Everytime Remy touch the city, stop it!
REMY MA!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by OneCorner: 10:40pm On Feb 19
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by PcNnews(m): 10:47pm On Feb 19
See More photos from the shoot shared by the photographer: https://joelsblog.com.ng/tiwa-savage-and-lami-phillips-stuns-in-new-photos/
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by PcNnews(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
MissyB3
Fynestboi
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by itspzpics(m): 2:28am On Feb 20
Anticipatin
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by 007author(m): 3:19am On Feb 20
See her flat Ass
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:51am
Next no azz
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by yemajiteru(m): 11:53am
Mke dm drop the song first nw...
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by phranklyn92(m): 11:54am
All I see are two extremely kpanshable, milfy looking, flat arrsed women
Quote me not
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Bitterleafsoup: 11:55am
Tiwa that blonde wig, don't looks silly.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Zeeony: 11:56am
Lami isn't actually fast rising she has been around for sometime now
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Egein(m): 11:58am
OneCorner:You see two Yoruba women for picture, you dey shout Igbo kwenu like lizard.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by mexxmoney: 11:59am
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by bobokeshington: 11:59am
Nonsense
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by kikiwendy(f): 12:00pm
Classy Tiwa
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Mferah: 12:00pm
This is grand
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by lenghtinny(m): 12:01pm
That Lami girl has been fast rising for some years now long before the likes of mayorkun ....
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by itchie: 12:02pm
Beautiful ladies
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by coluka: 12:06pm
Absolutely gorgeous
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by busytones(m): 12:06pm
Looking for a professional printing company in Lagos, Nigeria who can help with brochures, flyers, business cards, stickers, logo creation, or brand ID? Iroko Media360 is based in surulere, Lagos and has the capacity to handle all your Printing needs and help you achieve all your design goals.
Iroko Media360 owns a high-tech printing press in Lagos that provides you with specialized printing solutions to meet your printing needs. We print on virtually any surface and offer the intimate one on one customer service that ensures your satisfaction. We believe in continuous investment in top of the range print industry expertise and technology. Call us to know more. 08175492587, 08164023856
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by coluka: 12:08pm
OneCorner:Mumu, we know you're not Igbo. cone head!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Neminc: 12:14pm
Pretty women. I hope the song they drop will be as beautiful as they are
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Chrisbeks: 12:16pm
Melanin queens may God continue to bless your hustle
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Masama: 12:18pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Rexnegro(m): 12:19pm
Hiss I thought I read tiwa savage and Phillip lamb ....waste of data
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by elgramz: 12:19pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by Vinstel: 12:21pm
That's good, go girls!!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by carrepairs: 12:22pm
We service, repair and implement maintenance on ALL KINDS OF CARS At POISE AUTO CLINIC and our services:
Alignments
Alternator
Damage Brakes Check
Engine ringing, installations and repairs
Clutches repairs
Collision repairs
Fleet Service maintenance
Fuel System repairs
Glass Heating and Cooling Hoses Inspections
Overhauls
Maintenance Mechanic
Mufflers
Power Steering issues fixing
Radiators repairs…
And Kinds of Auto Repairs, Maintenance and servicing
Call us today: O 9 O 6 1 6 2 3 2 9 9……
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Lami Phillips Stun In New Photos As They Set To Drop A New Song by aysuprano(m): 12:24pm
Rubbish
I thought it's Phillip Lham
Rick Ross Gets Paid $100k To Surprise 10 Year Old Boy On His Birthday In Abuja! / PHOTO: Rihanna Celebrates Her Grand Pa's 85th Birthday + See Rihanna's Gran Pa / Checkout What These "Home Alone" Stars Now Look Like
Viewing this topic: 8kingz(m), Pivot, tobbydippy(m), dnoblest(m), Dclique(m), ElPadrino007(m), Me4Gees, DevelopNaija, puncha, abayoy2k(m), Horlaidex(m), Chisco0561, ionsman, bundlez and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24