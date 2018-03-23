Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife (24707 Views)

The incident happened at Muyili Ashode Street in the Pipeline area of Ejigbo, Lagos where Oke resided and ran a drinking joint.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs. Akubor had insisted on having her husband, Sadiq back as she had two children for him. She reportedly went to Oke’s house in search of Sadiq around 10pm in the night but met the shock of her life. She was brutally attacked and injured on her left eye. Even her sister who followed her to Oke’s house was not spared.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Akubor and her husband, Sadiq had been living together peacefully and had children until he met the single lady, Oke. His behaviours changed thereafter and he shifted focus to Oke. He was said to have been spending his time and money on Oke which his wife attempted to stop but was brutally attacked by the suspect.



The assault was reported to the police at Ejigbo Division, Oke was arrested and charged before the court for the alleged assault.



She pleaded not guilty.



The counsel to Oke, Barrister Chris Osemezie informed the court that the matter was a case of affray because the two women were fighting over a man and both of them were supposed to be charged before the court.



However, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. F.K.J. Layeni noted that the matter before the court was a case of assault and he granted Oke bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke who hails from Ogun State was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 23 March, 2018.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that while Oke was being taken to the prison, she said that Abiola was just wasting her time as she and Sadiq were already in love and she will soon be pregnant for him.



she will not go unpunished husband snachershe will not go unpunished 7 Likes

Pesin with her husband again ? Dating him no do her she still beat the woman follow join? Well, all i have to say is " what goes around comes around" 7 Likes







Naija men are the only humans who after shagging a girl will give their friends her number and say 'go try your luck'.



Why can't women learn from men and share a preek in peace?



Well, I stand with the single lady.

A man must not belong to only one woman. Naija men are the only humans who after shagging a girl will give their friends her number and sayWhy can't women learn from men and share a preek in peace?Well, I stand with the single lady.A man must not belong to only one woman. 25 Likes 4 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





I stand with the single lady.

Ehn go join her for prison na.... kolo Ehn go join her for prison na.... kolo 33 Likes 3 Shares



If he doesn't want you, why are you fighting to be with him Why you want to hang around where you are not wanted/needed I think it serves the wife right!If he doesn't want you, why are you fighting to be with himWhy you want to hang around where you are not wanted/needed 9 Likes 1 Share

AuroraB:

I think it serves the wife right!

If he doesn't want you, why are you fighting to be with him Why you want to hang around where you are not wanted/needed

Easier claimed than done. Easier claimed than done. 29 Likes 1 Share

Useless man 3 Likes

cc lalasticlala.....





nah which photographer take this blur picture self? 3 Likes

donstan18:





Easier claimed than done. That's for you, not me That's for you, not me

It's high time women learn to focus on their kids than a promiscuous husband, if he wants to die on top another lady, let him be, dont kill yourself for a man that is not loyal and doesnt know his value or worth. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Olosho...

When someone said women are their own enemies, all the women raised hell on him for his opinion which was right by the way .

women chai

.

..

Too many strange stories coming out of that Ejigbo axis 5 Likes

So some ladies still get mind to dey claim married man as their own 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Naija men are the only humans who after shagging a girl will give their friends her number and say 'go try your luck'.



Why can't women learn from men and share a preek in peace?



Well, I stand with the single lady.

A man must not belong to only one woman.

No I disagree with you a married man ought to be faithful to his wife and set good examples for his children. No I disagree with you a married man ought to be faithful to his wife and set good examples for his children. 11 Likes 4 Shares

when I thought i have heard it all.

Osheey! And this one would marry one day oooo. 1 Like

dominique:

Too many strange stories coming out of that Ejigbo axis Lol,it's PM Express digging out all kinds of stories. Lol,it's PM Express digging out all kinds of stories.

Senseless man and woman, it serves her right

3 Likes

She's a disgrace to womanhood.

See how she's even sitting legged-crossed. 33-year old, single and shameless. 3 Likes

arinze198:

Daughters of Jezebel everywhere Daughters of Jezebel everywhere

and it shall come to pass when men shall become scarce for it shall be a man to 5 or 6 women.....E don dey happen small small!....



I dey pity my wife to be.....make she dey there dey form slay queen..



make she no sharply begin find me so that she shall be for me and I for her.......nd the door shall be shut against external intruder





what r my even saying sef?





soon them ladies go tag we men as " WANTED".....chai! teamneccesity" oshe!! fresh boy 1 Like

Proof that tautau sweet pass tautau...carry on 2 Likes

and if d housewife test juju for ur body nw Dem go say she do badt tin

I knew it would be in Ejigbo...that is the kind of area such news always emanates from

NwaAmaikpe:







Naija men are the only humans who after shagging a girl will give their friends her number and say 'go try your luck'.



Why can't women learn from men and share a preek in peace?



Well, I stand with the single lady.

A man must not belong to only one woman. Preach! Preach! 1 Like

Oyindidi:

Useless man and what about the woman? and what about the woman? 1 Like