|"Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by arinze198(m): 4:05am On Feb 20
A 33-year old single lady, Morenikeji Oke has been arrested for allegedly battering a housewife, Abiola Akubor after she had warned her to forget her husband because he belonged to her.
The incident happened at Muyili Ashode Street in the Pipeline area of Ejigbo, Lagos where Oke resided and ran a drinking joint.
P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs. Akubor had insisted on having her husband, Sadiq back as she had two children for him. She reportedly went to Oke’s house in search of Sadiq around 10pm in the night but met the shock of her life. She was brutally attacked and injured on her left eye. Even her sister who followed her to Oke’s house was not spared.
P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Akubor and her husband, Sadiq had been living together peacefully and had children until he met the single lady, Oke. His behaviours changed thereafter and he shifted focus to Oke. He was said to have been spending his time and money on Oke which his wife attempted to stop but was brutally attacked by the suspect.
The assault was reported to the police at Ejigbo Division, Oke was arrested and charged before the court for the alleged assault.
She pleaded not guilty.
The counsel to Oke, Barrister Chris Osemezie informed the court that the matter was a case of affray because the two women were fighting over a man and both of them were supposed to be charged before the court.
However, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. F.K.J. Layeni noted that the matter before the court was a case of assault and he granted Oke bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Oke who hails from Ogun State was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.
The matter was adjourned till 23 March, 2018.
P.M.EXPRESS reports that while Oke was being taken to the prison, she said that Abiola was just wasting her time as she and Sadiq were already in love and she will soon be pregnant for him.
http://pmexpressng.com/forget-your-husband-single-lady-tells-housewife/
1 Share
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Emvico34: 4:52am On Feb 20
husband snacher she will not go unpunished
7 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Ahmed0336(m): 5:00am On Feb 20
Pesin with her husband again ? Dating him no do her she still beat the woman follow join? Well, all i have to say is " what goes around comes around"
7 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by NwaAmaikpe: 6:17am On Feb 20
Naija men are the only humans who after shagging a girl will give their friends her number and say 'go try your luck'.
Why can't women learn from men and share a preek in peace?
Well, I stand with the single lady.
A man must not belong to only one woman.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by correctguy101(m): 6:59am On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
Ehn go join her for prison na.... kolo
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by AuroraB(f): 7:51am On Feb 20
I think it serves the wife right!
If he doesn't want you, why are you fighting to be with him Why you want to hang around where you are not wanted/needed
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by donstan18(m): 7:56am On Feb 20
AuroraB:
Easier claimed than done.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Oyindidi(f): 12:13pm On Feb 20
Useless man
3 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Islie: 8:03pm On Feb 20
cc lalasticlala.....
nah which photographer take this blur picture self?
3 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by AuroraB(f): 8:44pm On Feb 20
donstan18:That's for you, not me
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by desreek9(f): 9:04pm On Feb 20
It's high time women learn to focus on their kids than a promiscuous husband, if he wants to die on top another lady, let him be, dont kill yourself for a man that is not loyal and doesnt know his value or worth.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Amirullaha(m): 9:05pm On Feb 20
Olosho...
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by yourkaka: 9:06pm On Feb 20
When someone said women are their own enemies, all the women raised hell on him for his opinion which was right by the way.
women chai
.
1 Like
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by itzjorju(m): 9:07pm On Feb 20
..
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by dominique(f): 9:07pm On Feb 20
Too many strange stories coming out of that Ejigbo axis
5 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Ellabae(f): 9:09pm On Feb 20
So some ladies still get mind to dey claim married man as their own
3 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by cchiagom(f): 9:11pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
No I disagree with you a married man ought to be faithful to his wife and set good examples for his children.
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by babdap: 9:13pm On Feb 20
when I thought i have heard it all.
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Appliedmaths(m): 9:14pm On Feb 20
Osheey! And this one would marry one day oooo.
1 Like
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by thorpido(m): 9:16pm On Feb 20
dominique:Lol,it's PM Express digging out all kinds of stories.
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by ud4u: 9:16pm On Feb 20
Senseless man and woman, it serves her right
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Fukafuka: 9:18pm On Feb 20
3 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Litblogger(f): 9:18pm On Feb 20
She's a disgrace to womanhood.
See how she's even sitting legged-crossed. 33-year old, single and shameless.
3 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by free2ryhme: 9:18pm On Feb 20
arinze198:
Daughters of Jezebel everywhere
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by chidynks: 9:18pm On Feb 20
and it shall come to pass when men shall become scarce for it shall be a man to 5 or 6 women.....E don dey happen small small!....
I dey pity my wife to be.....make she dey there dey form slay queen..
make she no sharply begin find me so that she shall be for me and I for her.......nd the door shall be shut against external intruder
what r my even saying sef?
soon them ladies go tag we men as " WANTED".....chai! teamneccesity" oshe!! fresh boy
1 Like
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by GogobiriLalas: 9:19pm On Feb 20
Proof that tautau sweet pass tautau...carry on
2 Likes
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by kmaster007: 9:19pm On Feb 20
and if d housewife test juju for ur body nw Dem go say she do badt tin
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Kobicove(m): 9:19pm On Feb 20
I knew it would be in Ejigbo...that is the kind of area such news always emanates from
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Gangster1ms: 9:19pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:Preach!
1 Like
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by Gangster1ms: 9:21pm On Feb 20
Oyindidi:and what about the woman?
1 Like
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by purem(m): 9:21pm On Feb 20
|Re: "Forget Your Husband, He Is Mine" - Single Lady Tells Housewife by nonut: 9:21pm On Feb 20
This one na real snatcher. Notice her age?
They're the ladies who wasted their marriageable years and then chose to attach their tentacles to the already made men, nurtured by women of virtue.
God pass them.
