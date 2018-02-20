₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EX-PRESIDENT OBASANJO IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR, BETRAYER – MASSOB
Source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2018/02/ex-president-obasanjo-is-pathological.html
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by ItsMeAboki(m): 7:22am
Chai see Igbo chronic mentality of victimisation; how does not attending the burial of two ethnic champions amount to hatred of a ppl?
Was he obligated to attend; what other actions did he or not take that could suggest he hates Igbos?
Its a pity that Igbos seemingly lack politically sound leaders who do not have the unfortunate tendency of making silly divisive myopic statements to frequently embarrasses them - imagine, the same group coming out to say that the fuel scarcity, which started around Dec last year, was targeted at Igbos to stop them from going home for Christmas.
Although OBJ is not exactly my favourite person right now; however, Igbos should find more credible reasons to castigate him than for his absence from funerals of their so called heroes..
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Odkosh: 9:08am
Victim cry as usual.
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by tunjiajayi: 9:30am
Before nko!
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Suplexx: 10:04am
Only because he has made a U-turn on Buhari
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by ItsTutsi(m): 12:08pm
chai! so flat.heads are officially 2nd class citizen according to MASSOD
"flat.heads are pigs" pigdiot bleaching cownu
"flat.heads are foolish" Uwazuruike
it's like flat.heads have been cursed since B.C.
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by BruncleZuma: 12:34pm
We know...
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by eleojo23: 12:34pm
How does this insult affect OBJ now?
This cry of victimisation is becoming redundant.
You guys should focus on mobilising forces to climb to the top of Nigerian politics so that you can address the issues that affect you.
Sitting in one corner and pointing accusing fingers while playing the victim card isn't going to solve anything.
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:34pm
Chestbeaters' Association of Biafuro (CAB) arise!
Na only online Kung-Fu una sabi
Na by force to attend burial? See me, see wahala
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by YorubaGirl500: 12:35pm
Legit
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Swiftlee(m): 12:35pm
haha
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by mamatayour(f): 12:36pm
But Baba lie no reach Lie Muhammed own
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by geostrata(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by toe0: 12:36pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by nairavsdollars(f): 12:37pm
Will you call him a liar if he had supported Biafra?
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by tum25: 12:37pm
okay oo but when he was condeming jonathan he was not a liar.
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Nigeriabiafra80: 12:38pm
Obasanjo =alimi
Tinubu =afonja
South west is made up of afonja and alimi children
1 day prof ango will narrate how they historically conquered them
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by engrjacuzzi: 12:39pm
obj is among the founding fathers of liar that ruined Nigerian.
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by DevilPrada: 12:41pm
Obasanjo is one of the true democrats we ever had
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by dlondonbadboy: 12:41pm
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Ogbuevi(m): 12:42pm
And you are a pathological what?
Please, what is MASSOB good at, seems I have forgotten who Uwazurike is?
Ana akogheri
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Laple0541(m): 12:43pm
M
|Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Emycord: 12:43pm
.
