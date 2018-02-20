₦airaland Forum

Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by voiceoftheupcom: 4:59am
EX-PRESIDENT OBASANJO IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR, BETRAYER – MASSOB


Movement for Actualization of Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) Monday berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his alleged hatred of Igbos and for claiming to be what he is not.

Obasanjo, who visited former President Goodluck Jonathan last week, had claimed that he believed in truth, noting that only the truth shall set a person free.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, But MASSOB in a statement issued in Abakaliki by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, described Obasanjo as a pathological liar, betrayer and deceiver who has continued to cover his hatred of Igbos.

The pro-Biafra group also attacked Obasanjo for not attending the burials of the two Igbo elder statesmen – Late Odumegwu Ojukwu and Dr. Alex Ekwueme or sending condolence messages over their demise, which it said, confirmed his hatred of Igbos.

The statement reads: “Obasanjo knows the truth that General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was right in all his activities that involved Biafra, he knows the truth that Ndigbo were schemed out of political reality in Nigeria, Obasanjo knows this truth that he hates Biafra and her people, he also knows the truth that all his dealings with Ndigbo are all camouflaged and hypocritical.

“Olusegun Obasanjo openly without shame proved his pathological hatred and sadisms on Ndigbo when Eze Igbo Gburugburu died, Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and he did not send condolence. He always sees Ojukwu as his enemy even in death and whosoever that hates Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu hates Ndigbo; such a person can never be a friend to the people of Biafra, Ndigbo can never enter into alliance with such a hater.
“Again, Olusegun Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dr Alex Ekwueme, former vice president of Nigeria, his absence during the week-long national burial of most distinguished national leader again proved his pathological hatred of Ndigbo. Obasanjo hates everything concerning Ndigbo.

“Today, Nigeria is unworkable and unfixed because devilish minded people like Obasanjo and his fellow cabals hold the country down for their selfish purposes and interests. Obasanjo knows the truth about Nigeria’s faulty foundation, which was schemed to subject Igboman to political, economical, academic, religious, cultural and social slavery, a scheme that will forever subject Ndigbo to second class citizens in Nigeria.”

Source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2018/02/ex-president-obasanjo-is-pathological.html

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by ItsMeAboki(m): 7:22am
Chai see Igbo chronic mentality of victimisation; how does not attending the burial of two ethnic champions amount to hatred of a ppl?
Was he obligated to attend; what other actions did he or not take that could suggest he hates Igbos?

Its a pity that Igbos seemingly lack politically sound leaders who do not have the unfortunate tendency of making silly divisive myopic statements to frequently embarrasses them - imagine, the same group coming out to say that the fuel scarcity, which started around Dec last year, was targeted at Igbos to stop them from going home for Christmas.

Although OBJ is not exactly my favourite person right now; however, Igbos should find more credible reasons to castigate him than for his absence from funerals of their so called heroes..

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Odkosh: 9:08am
Victim cry as usual.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by tunjiajayi: 9:30am
Before nko!
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Suplexx: 10:04am
Only because he has made a U-turn on Buhari

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by ItsTutsi(m): 12:08pm
chai! so flat.heads are officially 2nd class citizen according to MASSOD

"flat.heads are pigs" pigdiot bleaching cownu

"flat.heads are foolish" Uwazuruike

it's like flat.heads have been cursed since B.C.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by BruncleZuma: 12:34pm
undecided undecided undecided undecided

We know...
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by eleojo23: 12:34pm
How does this insult affect OBJ now?

This cry of victimisation is becoming redundant.

You guys should focus on mobilising forces to climb to the top of Nigerian politics so that you can address the issues that affect you.

Sitting in one corner and pointing accusing fingers while playing the victim card isn't going to solve anything.

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:34pm
Chestbeaters' Association of Biafuro (CAB) arise! grin

Na only online Kung-Fu una sabi tongue

Na by force to attend burial? See me, see wahala grin

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by YorubaGirl500: 12:35pm
Legit

Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Swiftlee(m): 12:35pm
haha
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by mamatayour(f): 12:36pm
But Baba lie no reach Lie Muhammed own grin
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by geostrata(m): 12:36pm
wink
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by toe0: 12:36pm
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by nairavsdollars(f): 12:37pm
Will you call him a liar if he had supported Biafra?
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by tum25: 12:37pm
okay oo but when he was condeming jonathan he was not a liar.
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Nigeriabiafra80: 12:38pm
Obasanjo =alimi
Tinubu =afonja
South west is made up of afonja and alimi children
1 day prof ango will narrate how they historically conquered them
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by engrjacuzzi: 12:39pm
obj is among the founding fathers of liar that ruined Nigerian.
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by DevilPrada: 12:41pm
Obasanjo is one of the true democrats we ever had
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by dlondonbadboy: 12:41pm
grin grin
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Ogbuevi(m): 12:42pm
And you are a pathological what?

Please, what is MASSOB good at, seems I have forgotten who Uwazurike is?

Ana akogheri

Make una still check out www.listclan.com
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Laple0541(m): 12:43pm
M
Re: Obasanjo Is A Pathological Liar, Betrayer – MASSOB by Emycord: 12:43pm
.

calyto, brossam2001(m), gegee(m), zealblinks(m), ifyain, WotzupNG, Innobee99(m), mmorah6, sunnyworld2love(m), Nelson2014(m), kontrieman, LaughButton01(m), sylvanus190, austanoy2k, Tinny23(m), Buharimustgo, mrphysics(m), Lexxyla, Escobar7(m), BruncleZuma, hanenyo(m), ManEnough, LushGreenz, Afflalo(m), SosaXVLV, Chron1cle(m), Osaib, dhardline(m), bolaji73(m), Mrteju(m), jasedu60, caesaR2, lisimmo(m), ajilegend(m), Antonio38, Ogbuevi(m), Bamz(m), bettychic(f), djevino(m), Nigeriabiafra80, ZombieBuster, ajani1978(m), Emmerlee(m), denuga01, Thepasserby(m), NOC1(m), teejet, faridpac2(m), Ayor93(m), Odingo1, Laple0541(m), Emycord, octus2008(m), vislabraye(m), laffwitmi, toe0, MeinKampf and 126 guest(s)

