EX-PRESIDENT OBASANJO IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR, BETRAYER – MASSOB





Movement for Actualization of Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) Monday berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his alleged hatred of Igbos and for claiming to be what he is not.



Obasanjo, who visited former President Goodluck Jonathan last week, had claimed that he believed in truth, noting that only the truth shall set a person free.

Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, But MASSOB in a statement issued in Abakaliki by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, described Obasanjo as a pathological liar, betrayer and deceiver who has continued to cover his hatred of Igbos.



The pro-Biafra group also attacked Obasanjo for not attending the burials of the two Igbo elder statesmen – Late Odumegwu Ojukwu and Dr. Alex Ekwueme or sending condolence messages over their demise, which it said, confirmed his hatred of Igbos.



The statement reads: “Obasanjo knows the truth that General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was right in all his activities that involved Biafra, he knows the truth that Ndigbo were schemed out of political reality in Nigeria, Obasanjo knows this truth that he hates Biafra and her people, he also knows the truth that all his dealings with Ndigbo are all camouflaged and hypocritical.



“Olusegun Obasanjo openly without shame proved his pathological hatred and sadisms on Ndigbo when Eze Igbo Gburugburu died, Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and he did not send condolence. He always sees Ojukwu as his enemy even in death and whosoever that hates Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu hates Ndigbo; such a person can never be a friend to the people of Biafra, Ndigbo can never enter into alliance with such a hater.

“Again, Olusegun Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dr Alex Ekwueme, former vice president of Nigeria, his absence during the week-long national burial of most distinguished national leader again proved his pathological hatred of Ndigbo. Obasanjo hates everything concerning Ndigbo.



“Today, Nigeria is unworkable and unfixed because devilish minded people like Obasanjo and his fellow cabals hold the country down for their selfish purposes and interests. Obasanjo knows the truth about Nigeria’s faulty foundation, which was schemed to subject Igboman to political, economical, academic, religious, cultural and social slavery, a scheme that will forever subject Ndigbo to second class citizens in Nigeria.”

Source: Source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2018/02/ex-president-obasanjo-is-pathological.html 2 Likes