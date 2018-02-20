₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, in 2017 appropriated and claimed to have spent N65 million on its website.
PREMIUM TIMES review of the 2017 budget performance of the OSGF revealed that N65 million was budgeted for the already existing website while the office claimed that N64, 855, 875, the amount released, had been fully utilised.
Quoted as ‘OSGF WEBSITE,’ the budget performance record remarked that the ‘procurement process is ongoing.’
The office of the SGF is currently occupied by Boss Mustapha who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2017. The office was formerly occupied by Babachir Lawal who was sacked after President Buhari adopted recommendations of a report of a panel headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which investigated allegations against Mr. Lawal who was suspended for months.
PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain which of the two government officials executed the project.
Appearing before the Senate committee in January 2018 to defend the 2017 budget performance, Mr. Mustapha said the office received 50 per cent of its appropriation for capital projects.
“Performance for capital is N1.2 billion released as at end of December, 2017. It represents 50 per cent. We are hoping that the National Assembly will extend the lifespan of the budget so that we can handle other procurement processes.
Apparently, the fund release for the website is one of those captured in Mr. Mustapha’s 50 per cent but the cost and execution of the project left more to desire.
Spokesperson to Mr. Mustapha, Mohammed Nakorji, when contacted, declined to answer PREMIUM TIMES’ questions on how the fund was disbursed.
“I’m not an accountant please,” he snapped.
Meanwhile, technology experts say the claim was suspicious and impossible.
After a review of the website, communications officer of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, PIN, Sodiq Alabi said the claim that N65 million was spent on the website looked ‘very impossible.’
“We have reviewed the website, it is simply shocking that N65 million was spent on the website. It’s implausible,” he said. “OSGF must provide more details on what they did with the money. The website has no special features to justify more than a million naira budget.
“It doesn’t look like they are even updating the website. The copyright is 2013. It looks very impossible and suspicious. At least the SGF office should tell us what they did with the money. They should tell us what they did with the money so that Nigerian tax payers’ mind can be at rest.”
Cheta Nwanze, Head of Research, SBM Intelligence, after a review of the website, said the N65 million could never be justified.
He said, “The website was built using the Joomla CMS, which is a free content management system. All of the media is hosted on YouTube, which is an external server. It uses Google Hosted Libraries for its content distribution. No way can it cost ₦65 million, unless I heard you wrong.”
He said the maximum cost for such a website would be $105 per month.
“Depending on the hosting package, $100 per month can get you a very good hosting plan. If you insist on using Google apps to host your emails and documents, that’s $5 per user per month. So you can do the maths.”
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/259183-buharis-sgf-spends-n65-million-website.html/amp?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by NaijaEfcc: 8:46am
Hey we are finished in this country!
Lalasticlala mynd44 come and see another snake ooooh
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by princechurchill(m): 8:46am
And yet its not a porn website can u imagine.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by agwom(m): 8:47am
Too bad for government that promised to fight corruption!
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Alleybuy(m): 8:53am
Oya oo Lalasticlala...push to front page. It is finished. Only that there is more
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by three: 8:56am
Meanwhile the one Babatunde Fashola UPGRADED for N78million has been suspended!
www.tundefashola.com
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by CAPSLOCKED: 8:59am
I HEARD THAT THE #65M WEBSITE WILL PROVIDE GOOD ROADS, ELECTRICITY, FOOD, AND JOBS FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by hahn(m): 9:07am
princechurchill:
Even porn websites don't cost that much to create
Even the devil cannot use such an amount to create a website for hell
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Mogidi: 9:41am
He's a learner, Fashola would do it for N70m.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by kennynelcon(m): 11:49am
I love Govt expenditure, everyone comes to the table and spends like it is no one's business.
Design and manning a website for Govt will include:
Lunch
Staff Bus
Meeting (another Lunch)
Website opening ceremony
Employ 10 Back up staff, 50 Ghost workers
Rent Office
Data collection (Won't get any meaningful stuff at the end)
Site crash (Repeat cycle)
Change of goverment>> New Site>> New Funds/allocation.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:49am
Please my pastor said if you see yourself in dream whining and dining with big men, it's a sign of good things
I saw myself with buhari in a round table for dream
Please what sign is this.........
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by omonlaa: 11:49am
It is very clear that the people currently ruling this country think all Nigerians are gullible that's why they keep doing all these things coz they assume we are all fools. Thorough breakdown from experts but truth is even if all the hosting was done internally, on on-site servers, in Nigeria where the power supply isn't constant, it still couldn't cost 65million naira. Over a $100,000 for what exactly?
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Firefire(m): 11:49am
“We have reviewed the website, it is simply shocking that N65 million was spent on the website. It’s implausible,” he said. “OSGF must provide more details on what they did with the money. The website has no special features to justify more than a million naira budget.
All na CHANGE...
Like Boss Mustapha like Babatunde Fashola.
APC, Party of professional looters and career rogues...
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by NonFarmPayrol: 11:50am
The fools who voted this expired dictatorial bastadd should all be lined up and flogged for 24 hours
A goat who truncated a shagari regime were the common man could get good jobs without connection and when Nigeria was doing quite well
He
Used his silly corruption excuse to takeover govt
Same sh1t he sold to his zombies to get another. Chance in 2015
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Josh44s(m): 11:50am
Whenever I think of Nigeria problems...
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Robbin7(m): 11:50am
Na Facebook??
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Aieboocaar(m): 11:50am
Buhari has stolen Nigeria blind!!!
till this administration leaves office, na dere we go know the real amount President Buhari don thief
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by ramadelfalcaao: 11:50am
Haaa
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by magiki(m): 11:50am
Issorite
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Tolbanks(f): 11:51am
Haaaaaaaa!
Lai se paper!
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by ochallo: 11:51am
where is that idiot talking about solo coke the other day?
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 11:52am
You dont mean it......it looks ok considering a former governor of Lagos now turned minister used more than 70 million to build a website that was hacked by a secondary school student.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by ENDTIMEISNEAR: 11:52am
Buharidiot and his corrupt Apc men has finish Nigeria
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by yesloaded: 11:52am
Hmmm
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by tivta(m): 11:52am
sai bubu
yet people say Jonathan is the most corrupt individual in nigeria
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by ikorodureporta: 11:52am
A good reason i must bcom a pro website designer
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Swiftlee(m): 11:52am
Forget, thief na thief anywhere!
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by samsononyilo(m): 11:52am
Lol.. Which way naija?
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by kennygee(f): 11:52am
Rotfl.
Even if na Heaven website.
|Re: Buhari’s SGF Spends N65 Million On OSGF WEBSITE by Yinxies(f): 11:53am
Its happening again
