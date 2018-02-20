₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Human wants, it is said, are insatiable either by nature or nature we tend to always crave for more. In the work environment the case is not different. Either out of greed, necessities or both, man at one point or the other in his career has to change from one job to another. The idea of changing job may look simple and a positive move, it is not always the case as many people live their entire life regretting such move, especially if the movement is within one man establishments which are fraught with so many deceptions and camouflage to lure new recruits in, only to get in and be confronted with different realities. This does not rule out the fact that changing job is expected to be a progressive move until one gets a stable and well structure work environment, with a competitive pay.
It is rampant among the employed to always seek companies with bigger pay. Unfortunately many do not bother to consider other variables and components of the packages. In order not to make one’s movement a regrettable one, some salient questions needed to be raised and answered. For those moving from one job to another, it is a lesser risk compare to those quitting ‘bad’ job for nothing. This article addresses the former group and suspends the latter for subsequent article.
You have a thousand and one complaints about your current job, almost everybody does, but before you move to another job, have you bothered to make some findings about the new job, so that you won’t end up into fire from frying pan?
Are you quitting your current job because of the pay? I am not in dissonance that you should opt for a higher pay, but be very sure that where you are going actually offer higher take home in the long run.
Have you considered the ‘insignificant’ benefits your current employer offers; the L& opportunities; the leisure time; the comfortable work environment; the well structured system; the availability of room for growth and advancement among others? Does this new company offer all of this, or you are just being lured by their pay irrespective of the availability of other perks?
Will it be easy for you to move on from this prospective employer of yours to another in the nearest future, or you don’t think that is a factor to be put into consideration?
Their kind of business, have you taken your time to look at the prospect of the company compare to where you want to quit from? Remember companies that owe salaries don’t announce it, you discover that when you are already in, except you are smart enough to do your underground findings before you accept their offer. Your excitement to leave your current job did not allow you to find out about what welfare package they have for staff. You may be shocked that all they have for you aside your salary is their part of the pension contributions. Is that the same with where you intend leaving, or you are good to go with their gross package-salary?
There is an old saying that ‘not until a woman tries two husbands, she won’t be able to tell a better one’. In other word, as a job changer, don’t wait until you have a second job to discover a better one. Make sure you do thorough findings of the new job before you resign from your current one.
Finally, being reluctant to quit a job for another may be term as “the fear of the unknown”,especially in companies with appalling condition of work. Similarly, impatience with your current employer may be term as “impatience with the known”. Excesses of either are where the issues lie. Too much ‘fear of the unknown’ may live you condemned to a bad place of work for the rest of your life, whereas ‘impatience with the known’ might send you to a worse place of work. Drawing the line between the two extremes is a decision individual has to make. In your decision making process therefore, all the aforementioned should be given a thorough thought.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by BabyApple(m): 12:04pm
I quit my job few months ago. Hoping to get another one soon. Now I am regretting my action. I am jobless.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Jaytecq(m): 12:05pm
noted...
nice write up, but how do you Make findings when u still tied up in one
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by alphaconde(m): 12:05pm
my first best moment on my job was when i got the job the next would be when i quit
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by sunbbo(m): 12:05pm
Good.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Trustme2(m): 12:06pm
BabyApple:Meaning?
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by aspirebig: 12:06pm
Is ok
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Sunbassen(m): 12:07pm
Good!
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by teelaw4life(m): 12:09pm
The mindset to develop when in a job is to first take it that your employer is paying you for your time and then your ability. Rich people understand the essence of time. That is why those they always create multiple income streams, put people in charge and do other things with their time. If you're in a job that takes all of your time in exchange for peanuts then you don't need anyone to tell you that's a bad job.
Changing jobs or resigning is always a tough decision. It should be based on adequate considerations, weighing of the pros and cons.
at the end of it all, you should know that there's no guarantee in life. Make a decision and stand by it.
P.S: the amount of effort and time people spend working for others, if they put the same amount of energy into starting up and running their own business, I'm pretty sure the reward will be massive.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by aderonkedeborah(f): 12:12pm
Thanks
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by geostrata(m): 12:17pm
kk
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by deleOgun: 12:17pm
Don't quit until you get good Job.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by chuks34(m): 12:17pm
Work wahala just tire me
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by 2babakizzy: 12:18pm
THis is just referred to me
Neverthless, the line is drawn
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Lemmejoor(m): 12:18pm
Some times when you get something good, wait and enjoy it. Dont always wish for something better
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by daywatcher: 12:19pm
BabyApple:
i will be joining the club soon...am in my last month where I am
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by LekkiG: 12:19pm
fact, Although, self employed is still the best.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by sexdoll: 12:20pm
BabyApple:
obviously, you didn't do your homework well before quitting.
what was your plan B?
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by chubysoft1(m): 12:23pm
When you make your salary your only source of income, you are in BIG TROUBLE!
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Liverpoolfc(m): 12:23pm
when i make decision, i dont regret it no matter the outcome.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Dearlord(m): 12:28pm
Good Point But U Forgot To Add "prayer And Passion " And Knowing If It Is Buhari Era Or Not.
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by efesodje: 12:30pm
Liverpoolfc:
I like this. We are alike
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by BestWifeyAni: 12:31pm
Alright
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by scipy: 12:34pm
I take it as this post is referring to me atm
I am about changing job come next week, though I have done extensive background checks, I still get some eerie feelings and subtle warnings -such as this post - about not changing.
On paper, the new place seems better - according to the research done - but then, these subtle warnings keep coming
I already accepted the offer tho
So any change in position might make me look irresponsible and unreliable
|Re: Before You Quit That Job!!! by Onyenna(m): 12:35pm
Nice write-up.....
...........
I wrote some exams after my NYSC, passed but never got the job....
.....l later started my own hustling... First, with 2nd hand tyres and later, transportation[which I'm still doing till date].....
**Now, if someone offers me a job of N200k a month, I'll quietly turn it down... ***
