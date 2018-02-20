



It is rampant among the employed to always seek companies with bigger pay. Unfortunately many do not bother to consider other variables and components of the packages. In order not to make one’s movement a regrettable one, some salient questions needed to be raised and answered. For those moving from one job to another, it is a lesser risk compare to those quitting ‘bad’ job for nothing. This article addresses the former group and suspends the latter for subsequent article.



You have a thousand and one complaints about your current job, almost everybody does, but before you move to another job, have you bothered to make some findings about the new job, so that you won’t end up into fire from frying pan?



Are you quitting your current job because of the pay? I am not in dissonance that you should opt for a higher pay, but be very sure that where you are going actually offer higher take home in the long run.



Have you considered the ‘insignificant’ benefits your current employer offers; the L& opportunities; the leisure time; the comfortable work environment; the well structured system; the availability of room for growth and advancement among others? Does this new company offer all of this, or you are just being lured by their pay irrespective of the availability of other perks?



Will it be easy for you to move on from this prospective employer of yours to another in the nearest future, or you don’t think that is a factor to be put into consideration?



Their kind of business, have you taken your time to look at the prospect of the company compare to where you want to quit from? Remember companies that owe salaries don’t announce it, you discover that when you are already in, except you are smart enough to do your underground findings before you accept their offer. Your excitement to leave your current job did not allow you to find out about what welfare package they have for staff. You may be shocked that all they have for you aside your salary is their part of the pension contributions. Is that the same with where you intend leaving, or you are good to go with their gross package-salary?



There is an old saying that ‘not until a woman tries two husbands, she won’t be able to tell a better one’. In other word, as a job changer, don’t wait until you have a second job to discover a better one. Make sure you do thorough findings of the new job before you resign from your current one.



Finally, being reluctant to quit a job for another may be term as “the fear of the unknown”,especially in companies with appalling condition of work. Similarly, impatience with your current employer may be term as “impatience with the known”. Excesses of either are where the issues lie. Too much ‘fear of the unknown’ may live you condemned to a bad place of work for the rest of your life, whereas ‘impatience with the known’ might send you to a worse place of work. Drawing the line between the two extremes is a decision individual has to make. In your decision making process therefore, all the aforementioned should be given a thorough thought.



