|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Cadec007(m): 10:06pm
bonna4u:kikikikikikiki
4 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by onecornerboy(m): 10:06pm
But wait o what if chelsit equalize and still add two ontop juz lyk nigeria vs argentina last match
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by nairavsdollars(f): 10:07pm
Victor Moses is a useless player. We dont need him at World Cup
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by UpdateBaba: 10:07pm
Watch the match live here: http://sportseries.net/football/watch-the-live-broadcast-of-barcelona-vs-chelsea-2-champions-league/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AryaSand(f): 10:07pm
Gomez ti wole! Ayeeee ooooooo!
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Chartey(m): 10:07pm
How can anybody say the EPL is the best league?
Even Eibar will finish 5th in the EPL. Very overrated league. I just dey vex for here. Referee abeg blow final whistle for me. I don't know why we bought that Giroud sef
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:07pm
Goal!!!!
2 more goals and I will go and make my bed
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Himmler: 10:07pm
Goal Messi
Barca 3:0 Chelsea
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by omusiliyu(m): 10:07pm
Now... Barca midfield has collapsed
Advantage for THE blues
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:07pm
omusiliyu:
Messi scores
BAR 3-0 CHE
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by christ007(m): 10:08pm
Messi goal again 3-0 up messi Lala
4 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slymonster(m): 10:08pm
what a keeper...
Quality is what matters...This game has been open for chelsea but no quality...The old days of drogba,we don't have a open game like this but we bury our chances
7 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by MrHistorian: 10:08pm
MESSI
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by femo86(m): 10:08pm
Conte should put Bakayoko jare
Greetings from Sai Baba
16 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Moreoffaith(m): 10:08pm
Goallllllll
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Namzy(m): 10:08pm
Nonsense
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by alsudaes1(m): 10:08pm
Courtois Na BIG Hen
Laying eggs anyhow
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by coolh3ad(m): 10:08pm
ALL HAIL KING MESSI !!!!!!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:08pm
Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0.... Messi scores his 2nd goal of the night!
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by luvablesam(m): 10:08pm
The chelsea keeper is actually an idiot
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by samdeto(m): 10:08pm
meeeeesssssi. again. chelsea fans how market
6 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by dyadeleye(m): 10:08pm
Ekaka1:
yen yen yen yen
3 Zero abeg leave Grammmar
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Koolking(m): 10:08pm
goalll
Barca 3 0 Chelsea
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by kingkakaone(m): 10:08pm
Chelsea keeper Na dustbin joor. Nonsense... I wonder how people compare this guy with David De Gea... Old mama better pass the guy
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Ilerioluwa02: 10:09pm
3:0
Still counting
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by hiroz(m): 10:09pm
cortouis is a cow. two of the three goals he should have saved.
MESSSSSSIIII!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Boyooosa(m): 10:09pm
No no no no, I can't take this no more.
Well, join your ancestors.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Seun360(m): 10:09pm
omusiliyu:
You were saying?
6 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:09pm
Goallllllll
Up Chelshit
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by kachi19: 10:09pm
MESSSSSIIIIII
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Remsilla(m): 10:09pm
Chelsea how market?
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Olifiz(m): 10:09pm
Messi goal
1 Like
