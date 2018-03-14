₦airaland Forum

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Cadec007(m): 10:06pm
bonna4u:
Chelsea players right now in p. diddy's voice.
"I'm coming home,
I'm coming home
Tell the world I'm coming home
Let the rain wash away
All the pain of yesterday
I know my kingdom awaits
And they've forgiven my mistakes
I'm coming home,
I'm coming home
Tell the world I'm coming"
kikikikikikiki

4 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by onecornerboy(m): 10:06pm
But wait o what if chelsit equalize and still add two ontop juz lyk nigeria vs argentina last match
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by nairavsdollars(f): 10:07pm
Victor Moses is a useless player. We dont need him at World Cup
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by UpdateBaba: 10:07pm
1 Like 1 Share

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AryaSand(f): 10:07pm
Gomez ti wole! Ayeeee ooooooo!

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Chartey(m): 10:07pm
How can anybody say the EPL is the best league?
Even Eibar will finish 5th in the EPL. Very overrated league. I just dey vex for here. Referee abeg blow final whistle for me. I don't know why we bought that Giroud sef

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:07pm
Goal!!!!

2 more goals and I will go and make my bed grin

3 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Himmler: 10:07pm
Goal Messi
Barca 3:0 Chelsea
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by omusiliyu(m): 10:07pm
Now... Barca midfield has collapsed

Advantage for THE blues
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:07pm
omusiliyu:
Now... Barca midfield has collapsed

Advantage for THE blues

Messi scores grin grin

BAR 3-0 CHE

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by christ007(m): 10:08pm
Messi goal again 3-0 up messi Lala

4 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slymonster(m): 10:08pm
what a keeper...

Quality is what matters...This game has been open for chelsea but no quality...The old days of drogba,we don't have a open game like this but we bury our chances

7 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by MrHistorian: 10:08pm
MESSI grin

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by femo86(m): 10:08pm
Conte should put Bakayoko jare grin grin grin grin grin

Greetings from Sai Baba

16 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Moreoffaith(m): 10:08pm
Goallllllll

2 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Namzy(m): 10:08pm
Nonsense
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by alsudaes1(m): 10:08pm
Courtois Na BIG Hen


Laying eggs anyhow

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by coolh3ad(m): 10:08pm
ALL HAIL KING MESSI !!!!!!!!!!!

7 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:08pm
Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0.... Messi scores his 2nd goal of the night!

3 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by luvablesam(m): 10:08pm
The chelsea keeper is actually an idiot

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by samdeto(m): 10:08pm
meeeeesssssi. again. chelsea fans how market

6 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by dyadeleye(m): 10:08pm
Ekaka1:


Don't write us off just yet...there's still a second half to be played. Barca didn't have on cruise control....either but I must admi their finishing is far better striker for striker ...having said that, it's not alway the size of the dog in the fight that matters but the size of the fight in the dog...
Will we fight back.... left to be seen in the 2nd half.

yen yen yen yen
3 Zero abeg leave Grammmar

41 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Koolking(m): 10:08pm
goalll
Barca 3 0 Chelsea

2 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by kingkakaone(m): 10:08pm
Chelsea keeper Na dustbin joor. Nonsense... I wonder how people compare this guy with David De Gea... Old mama better pass the guy

3 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Ilerioluwa02: 10:09pm
grin grin grin grin grin

3:0


Still counting shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by hiroz(m): 10:09pm
cortouis is a cow. two of the three goals he should have saved.
MESSSSSSIIII!!!

3 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Boyooosa(m): 10:09pm
No no no no, I can't take this no more.
Well, join your ancestors.

1 Like

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Seun360(m): 10:09pm
omusiliyu:
Now... Barca midfield has collapsed

Advantage for THE blues

You were saying?

6 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:09pm
grin Goallllllll

Up Chelshit
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by kachi19: 10:09pm
MESSSSSIIIIII

3 Likes

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Remsilla(m): 10:09pm
Chelsea how market?
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Olifiz(m): 10:09pm
Messi goal

1 Like

