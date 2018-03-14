Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 (30955 Views)

bonna4u:

Chelsea players right now in p. diddy's voice.

"I'm coming home,

I'm coming home

Tell the world I'm coming home

Let the rain wash away

All the pain of yesterday

I know my kingdom awaits

And they've forgiven my mistakes

I'm coming home,

I'm coming home

Tell the world I'm coming" kikikikikikiki kikikikikikiki 4 Likes

But wait o what if chelsit equalize and still add two ontop juz lyk nigeria vs argentina last match

Victor Moses is a useless player. We dont need him at World Cup

Gomez ti wole! Ayeeee ooooooo! 1 Like

How can anybody say the EPL is the best league?

Even Eibar will finish 5th in the EPL. Very overrated league. I just dey vex for here. Referee abeg blow final whistle for me. I don't know why we bought that Giroud sef 1 Like





2 more goals and I will go and make my bed Goal!!!!2 more goals and I will go and make my bed 3 Likes

Goal Messi

Barca 3:0 Chelsea

Now... Barca midfield has collapsed



Advantage for THE blues

omusiliyu:

Now... Barca midfield has collapsed



Advantage for THE blues

Messi scores



BAR 3-0 CHE Messi scoresBAR 3-0 CHE 33 Likes 1 Share

Messi goal again 3-0 up messi Lala 4 Likes

what a keeper...



Quality is what matters...This game has been open for chelsea but no quality...The old days of drogba,we don't have a open game like this but we bury our chances 7 Likes

MESSI 1 Like





Greetings from Sai Baba Conte should put Bakayoko jareGreetings from Sai Baba 16 Likes

Goallllllll 2 Likes

Nonsense

Courtois Na BIG Hen





Laying eggs anyhow 2 Likes 1 Share

ALL HAIL KING MESSI !!!!!!!!!!! 7 Likes

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0.... Messi scores his 2nd goal of the night! 3 Likes

The chelsea keeper is actually an idiot 1 Like

meeeeesssssi. again. chelsea fans how market 6 Likes

Ekaka1:





Don't write us off just yet...there's still a second half to be played. Barca didn't have on cruise control....either but I must admi their finishing is far better striker for striker ...having said that, it's not alway the size of the dog in the fight that matters but the size of the fight in the dog...

Will we fight back.... left to be seen in the 2nd half.

yen yen yen yen

3 Zero abeg leave Grammmar yen yen yen yen3 Zero abeg leave Grammmar 41 Likes 5 Shares

goalll

Barca 3 0 Chelsea 2 Likes

Chelsea keeper Na dustbin joor. Nonsense... I wonder how people compare this guy with David De Gea... Old mama better pass the guy 3 Likes





3:0





Still counting 3:0Still counting 1 Like

cortouis is a cow. two of the three goals he should have saved.

MESSSSSSIIII!!! 3 Likes

No no no no, I can't take this no more.

Well, join your ancestors. 1 Like

omusiliyu:

Now... Barca midfield has collapsed



Advantage for THE blues

You were saying? You were saying? 6 Likes

Goallllllll



Up Chelshit GoallllllllUp Chelshit

MESSSSSIIIIII 3 Likes

Chelsea how market?