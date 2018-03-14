Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 (43776 Views)

Little did Chelsea fans know that the table they were shaking yesterday has themselves on it 7 Likes

Rape also means to dominate in a contest.

Nothing is special about Madrid in Barca side my broda,Barcelona is one of the team that normally beat Madrid easily SHUT UP YOU WANT TAKE MESSI COMPERE WITH RONALDO SMALL BOY LIKE U TOO THEY AGUE WAITIN U KNW? SHUT UP YOU WANT TAKE MESSI COMPERE WITH RONALDO SMALL BOY LIKE U TOO THEY AGUE WAITIN U KNW? 1 Like

If I hear up Chelsea I go stone you to death in. 12 Likes 1 Share

This particular Barcelona are not that good

It's just that this Chelsea team is poor



I will blame the coach though

He can't see beyond his nose



Anyone who sells a matic for a bakayoko

Or a Costa for a Morata is a stupid assshole

Not worthy of being in charge of anything .

Did you just say that?

How could anybody say that barca is not good, even in their worst run of play, barca is a synonym for a good team Did you just say that?How could anybody say that barca is not good, even in their worst run of play, barca is a synonym for a good team 12 Likes 1 Share

more than a team... up Barça 10 Likes 1 Share

Some one said Chelsea goal keeper can't save phone Number . it is true ? 28 Likes 2 Shares

Wao Messi abeg score 3rd goal. but next season I go support de blues. oh e no easy to support two clubs Both of us dey same shoe Both of us dey same shoe

Full time



BAR 3-0 CHE 1 Like 1 Share

Full time

Barca 3:0 Chelsea

Shey you dey watch back of TV?

my broadcast is faster than your own

it it all going live direct no seconds shorter my broadcast is faster than your ownit it all going live direct no seconds shorter

Abeg kuku kill me lmao Abeg kuku kill me lmao 2 Likes

Full time



Barcelona 3 Chelshit 0



Messi is lord. Full timeBarcelona 3 Chelshit 0Messi is lord. 2 Likes

Barcelona is not playing Arsenal tonight

When I say 4:1, I mean 4-1 and that equal 3.



You get it now When I say 4:1, I mean 4-1 and that equal 3.You get it now 1 Like

Barca arent playing greatly but had 3 chances and buried it clinically..No thanks to a useless keeper.

Well..chelsea just ran around with an extreme poor striking force..

By and large Chelsea were a bit unlucky in this tie.

I expect Mancity and Real madrid to give Barca a run for their money. 21 Likes 4 Shares



Make I go find trouble It was finished.Make I go find trouble 1 Like

Good night FAM!!

Sevilla, You Mean. yes thank you jare yes thank you jare

Willian,Alonso and Kante are the only players that emerged with any sort of credit.The others were shít 9 Likes 1 Share

Is it that Chelsea don't see well?

1st leg, they were busy hitting the woodwork, 2nd leg, same balls on woodwork 2 Likes

Tell him that those days are gone

Drogba.. Lampard.. Terry... Ballack... Etc

That era is gone



They need to sack conte...sell Hazard and rebuild the team Chelsea's weak point is their player's ego and coaching instability. What do you expect from players who are willing to throw away matches in protest if their coach doesn't use the player they want? What do you expect from players who think they are bigger than their coache? What do you expect from a club that sacks managers anyhow?



Though I am man utd fan but I know that if Chelsea's players can be humble and they have a good coach who is allowed to stay through thick and thin they will do better than Alex Fergusons's greatest man utd squad. To me, Chelsea is more reliable in Epl and ucl. Chelsea's weak point is their player's ego and coaching instability. What do you expect from players who are willing to throw away matches in protest if their coach doesn't use the player they want? What do you expect from players who think they are bigger than their coache? What do you expect from a club that sacks managers anyhow?Though I am man utd fan but I know that if Chelsea's players can be humble and they have a good coach who is allowed to stay through thick and thin they will do better than Alex Fergusons's greatest man utd squad. To me, Chelsea is more reliable in Epl and ucl. 17 Likes 2 Shares

I am short of words to qualify the greatness of Messi.



All chances were utilized for goals. 31 Likes 2 Shares

ChukwuEbuka, Ntooooor!!!

Eden Hazard.... You are too good for this mediocre club. Leave now and join Madrid before its too late. Even ordinary Batsuayi is working wonders in Germany. how I wish we can get harzard and Williams ,even if both cost 400m,its still better than paying IBRA,Sanchez pogba lukaku free salaries,we could buy high and place dem on average salaries,pep u can do this,do this for us,we are d citizens ,d king don' show how I wish we can get harzard and Williams ,even if both cost 400m,its still better than paying IBRA,Sanchez pogba lukaku free salaries,we could buy high and place dem on average salaries,pep u can do this,do this for us,we are d citizens ,d king don' show

Rape also means to dominate in a contest. Permit me to educate you that Rape is sexual assault : ....

CC: shinarlaura Permit me to educate you that: .... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rape CC: shinarlaura

Barcelona vs Bayern would be interesting...With Bayern back to their treble deadly coach.. 2 Likes