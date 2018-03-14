₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Mrjungwoo: 10:34pm On Mar 14
Barcelona vs Chelsea 3-0 All Goals & Highlights UCL 14/03/2018 HDH14 March 2018
http://wootube.ga/site-3.html?get-id=LiaFywwZ_KA&get-name=Barcelona-vs-Chelsea--3-0--All-Goals---Highlights-UCL-14-03-2018-HD-H
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Favourcharles23(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Little did Chelsea fans know that the table they were shaking yesterday has themselves on it
7 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by shinarlaura(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
TheDynamite:
Thank u
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Ojuororun: 10:35pm On Mar 14
andrew444:SHUT UP YOU WANT TAKE MESSI COMPERE WITH RONALDO SMALL BOY LIKE U TOO THEY AGUE WAITIN U KNW?
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Moreoffaith(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
If I hear up Chelsea I go stone you to death in.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by mhizgap(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Hummm
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by adaksbullet(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Heartmender1:
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aujile(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
ZombieTAMER:.
Did you just say that?
How could anybody say that barca is not good, even in their worst run of play, barca is a synonym for a good team
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by adeniyi3971(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
more than a team... up Barça
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by ak22(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
Some one said Chelsea goal keeper can't save phone Number . it is true ?
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by oshe11: 10:36pm On Mar 14
profoejr:Both of us dey same shoe
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
Full time
BAR 3-0 CHE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Himmler: 10:37pm On Mar 14
Full time
Barca 3:0 Chelsea
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by juwonloo(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
sotall:
my broadcast is faster than your own
it it all going live direct no seconds shorter
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slimzyflipzy(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
NoDulling4here:
Abeg kuku kill me lmao
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Full time
Barcelona 3 Chelshit 0
Messi is lord.
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Alphasoar(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
ADENIKETINA2015:
When I say 4:1, I mean 4-1 and that equal 3.
You get it now
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by bezimo(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Barca arent playing greatly but had 3 chances and buried it clinically..No thanks to a useless keeper.
Well..chelsea just ran around with an extreme poor striking force..
By and large Chelsea were a bit unlucky in this tie.
I expect Mancity and Real madrid to give Barca a run for their money.
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AleksAndria(f): 10:38pm On Mar 14
It was finished.
Make I go find trouble
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Good night FAM!!
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by stonemasonn: 10:38pm On Mar 14
Willexmania:yes thank you jare
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by prodiG(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Willian,Alonso and Kante are the only players that emerged with any sort of credit.The others were shít
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Koolking(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
Is it that Chelsea don't see well?
1st leg, they were busy hitting the woodwork, 2nd leg, same balls on woodwork
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Martinez19(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
ZombieTAMER:Chelsea's weak point is their player's ego and coaching instability. What do you expect from players who are willing to throw away matches in protest if their coach doesn't use the player they want? What do you expect from players who think they are bigger than their coache? What do you expect from a club that sacks managers anyhow?
Though I am man utd fan but I know that if Chelsea's players can be humble and they have a good coach who is allowed to stay through thick and thin they will do better than Alex Fergusons's greatest man utd squad. To me, Chelsea is more reliable in Epl and ucl.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Flashh: 10:39pm On Mar 14
I am short of words to qualify the greatness of Messi.
All chances were utilized for goals.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AndyMolarAllwel(f): 10:39pm On Mar 14
ChukwuEbuka, Ntooooor!!!
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
GambaOsaka:how I wish we can get harzard and Williams ,even if both cost 400m,its still better than paying IBRA,Sanchez pogba lukaku free salaries,we could buy high and place dem on average salaries,pep u can do this,do this for us,we are d citizens ,d king don' show
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
TheDynamite:Permit me to educate you that Rape is sexual assault: .... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rape
CC: shinarlaura
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slymonster(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
Barcelona vs Bayern would be interesting...With Bayern back to their treble deadly coach..
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Arondizuogu: 10:40pm On Mar 14
This match has shown that Barca is a good team but not that good. This Barca team is not that good, but Chelsea is something else. Barca should pray that they don't meet City or Bayern.. They are playing not so well.
Willian is Chelsea's best player, that hazard cannot win world best.. over rated pompous poo. Abeg make Friday reach make we see draw abeg..
3 Likes 2 Shares
AlphaMajestic, georjay(m), walegees(m), emmygzy(m), DeCamer(m), Sucsex88, peetay(m), eldee365, solipsism(m), symbian123(m), kanmie(m), andrew444(m), Iamthoney(m), macfako(m), justiniyke29(m), hardae(m), mancityguy, Mhyketh(m), Goodnuel(m), websolushun, okhey(m), Nihao, sollex(m), whizidude(m), ROYH(m), Naythan(m), Hustlerlomo(m), Reeberry, powerblaze(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), DevelopNaija, uniqueedi, kingmekus(m), industrialchemi, demitola(m), daniplace28, alan056, jboy01(m), KingElisco(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), chevkosticks(m), faradexs09(m), iamprotocol(m), Omoboy(m), sakabien, SirClad, ovcwality(m), laptopsale(m), Slimfitgen(m), asiga(m), igbarasdynasty, melicent, medolab90(m), baddest04, Tayorfresh(m), dame134, Abbey377(m), phaamsaam, IAmAmbrose(m), emperormossad(m), AgamaProf, vhykeeytor(m), adaksbullet(m), kunnadej, akintimi88, Mrjungwoo, adekayo1234(m), Temptee101(m), RealWealth22, timesup234, drey076(m), shuddy29(m), ib4real95(m), Chimezie198(m), jnichole(m), aujile(m), SpeedndAccuracy(m), darealsola(m), Kenndleysense(m), Coolie89(m), Hotchillz, MedicalSamwise(m), teeblinkz001(m), barackoking, benoo(m), crestedaguiyi, iluvpomo(m), Temple1288(m), rafindo(m), sagon1(m), lloyds(m), Nobsaibot(m), Jackossky(m) and 132 guest(s)
