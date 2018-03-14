₦airaland Forum

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Mrjungwoo: 10:34pm On Mar 14
Barcelona vs Chelsea 3-0 All Goals & Highlights UCL 14/03/2018 HDH14 March 2018

http://wootube.ga/site-3.html?get-id=LiaFywwZ_KA&get-name=Barcelona-vs-Chelsea--3-0--All-Goals---Highlights-UCL-14-03-2018-HD-H
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Favourcharles23(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Little did Chelsea fans know that the table they were shaking yesterday has themselves on it

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by shinarlaura(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
TheDynamite:

Rape also means to dominate in a contest.

Thank u
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Ojuororun: 10:35pm On Mar 14
andrew444:


Nothing is special about Madrid in Barca side my broda,Barcelona is one of the team that normally beat Madrid easily
SHUT UP YOU WANT TAKE MESSI COMPERE WITH RONALDO SMALL BOY LIKE U TOO THEY AGUE WAITIN U KNW?

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Moreoffaith(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
If I hear up Chelsea I go stone you to death in.

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by mhizgap(f): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Hummm
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by adaksbullet(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
Heartmender1:
Should i cash out
shocked
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aujile(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
ZombieTAMER:


This particular Barcelona are not that good
It's just that this Chelsea team is poor

I will blame the coach though
He can't see beyond his nose

Anyone who sells a matic for a bakayoko
Or a Costa for a Morata is a stupid assshole
Not worthy of being in charge of anything
.
Did you just say that?
How could anybody say that barca is not good, even in their worst run of play, barca is a synonym for a good team

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by adeniyi3971(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
more than a team... up Barça

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by ak22(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
Some one said Chelsea goal keeper can't save phone Number . it is true ?

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by oshe11: 10:36pm On Mar 14
profoejr:
Wao Messi abeg score 3rd goal. but next season I go support de blues. oh e no easy to support two clubs
Both of us dey same shoecheesy
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:36pm On Mar 14
Full time

BAR 3-0 CHE

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Himmler: 10:37pm On Mar 14
Full time
Barca 3:0 Chelsea
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by juwonloo(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
sotall:

Shey you dey watch back of TV?

my broadcast is faster than your own
it it all going live direct no seconds shorter
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slimzyflipzy(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
NoDulling4here:
grin grin grin

Abeg kuku kill me lmao

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
grin Full time

Barcelona 3 Chelshit 0

Messi is lord.

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Alphasoar(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
ADENIKETINA2015:



Barcelona is not playing Arsenal tonight undecided

When I say 4:1, I mean 4-1 and that equal 3.

You get it now grin grin grin grin

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by bezimo(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Barca arent playing greatly but had 3 chances and buried it clinically..No thanks to a useless keeper.
Well..chelsea just ran around with an extreme poor striking force..
By and large Chelsea were a bit unlucky in this tie.
I expect Mancity and Real madrid to give Barca a run for their money.

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AleksAndria(f): 10:38pm On Mar 14
It was finished.
Make I go find trouble grin

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by xynerise(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Good night FAM!! grin
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by stonemasonn: 10:38pm On Mar 14
Willexmania:

Sevilla, You Mean. tongue
yes thank you jare tongue
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by prodiG(m): 10:38pm On Mar 14
Willian,Alonso and Kante are the only players that emerged with any sort of credit.The others were shít angry

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Koolking(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
Is it that Chelsea don't see well?
1st leg, they were busy hitting the woodwork, 2nd leg, same balls on woodwork

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Martinez19(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
ZombieTAMER:


Tell him that those days are gone
Drogba.. Lampard.. Terry... Ballack... Etc
That era is gone

They need to sack conte...sell Hazard and rebuild the team
Chelsea's weak point is their player's ego and coaching instability. What do you expect from players who are willing to throw away matches in protest if their coach doesn't use the player they want? What do you expect from players who think they are bigger than their coache? What do you expect from a club that sacks managers anyhow?

Though I am man utd fan but I know that if Chelsea's players can be humble and they have a good coach who is allowed to stay through thick and thin they will do better than Alex Fergusons's greatest man utd squad. To me, Chelsea is more reliable in Epl and ucl.

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Flashh: 10:39pm On Mar 14
I am short of words to qualify the greatness of Messi.

All chances were utilized for goals.

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by AndyMolarAllwel(f): 10:39pm On Mar 14
ChukwuEbuka, Ntooooor!!!
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
GambaOsaka:
Eden Hazard.... You are too good for this mediocre club. Leave now and join Madrid before its too late. Even ordinary Batsuayi is working wonders in Germany.
how I wish we can get harzard and Williams ,even if both cost 400m,its still better than paying IBRA,Sanchez pogba lukaku free salaries,we could buy high and place dem on average salaries,pep u can do this,do this for us,we are d citizens ,d king don' show
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
TheDynamite:

Rape also means to dominate in a contest.
Permit me to educate you that Rape is sexual assault: .... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rape
CC: shinarlaura
Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Slymonster(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
Barcelona vs Bayern would be interesting...With Bayern back to their treble deadly coach..

Re: Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 by Arondizuogu: 10:40pm On Mar 14
This match has shown that Barca is a good team but not that good. This Barca team is not that good, but Chelsea is something else. Barca should pray that they don't meet City or Bayern.. They are playing not so well.
Willian is Chelsea's best player, that hazard cannot win world best.. over rated pompous poo. Abeg make Friday reach make we see draw abeg..

