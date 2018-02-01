₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by IamBoobs: 7:14pm On Feb 20
By now, we're sure you all know that the JAMB Mock Exam for the 2017 UTME has been confirmed to hold on February 26th, 2018.
Many UTME candidates seem not to know if they are qualified to partake in the mock examination or not.
Let’s quickly clear the confusion so you know if you are qualified or not.
In as much as a lot of you would like to write the Mock Exam, not everyone is entitled to write it.
If you did not select to write the exam during registration, you are simply not qualified to partake in the mock examination.
Also, if you are unable to print you mock exam slip or get a notification from JAMB concerning the mock exam schedule; it equally means you are not qualified for the mock exam.
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by IamBoobs: 7:15pm On Feb 20
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:56pm On Feb 20
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:57pm On Feb 20
Kai! How time flies though. Six years ago I was on this JAMB struggle lmao. Can still remember the exam day clearly
2 Likes
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Amirullaha(m): 8:57pm On Feb 20
Will students still pay extra for the mock exam
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by BaeMercy(f): 8:57pm On Feb 20
Hmm
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Godhead4(m): 9:01pm On Feb 20
IamBoobs:
Can you please elaborate?
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by swagdopey: 9:01pm On Feb 20
Hmmm
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by scarwiz(m): 9:01pm On Feb 20
Amirullaha:i dont think so
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Horlami3370: 9:01pm On Feb 20
May God Help all Jambites
6 Likes
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by SeniorZato(m): 9:12pm On Feb 20
I thought jamb was scrambled out of Nigerian education system
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by free2ryhme: 9:19pm On Feb 20
IamBoobs:
people still write jamb
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Sir2rexninefour(m): 9:25pm On Feb 20
SeniorZato:Not until the 36 million naira monivorious~ Snakevorious Jambite is apprehended, prosecuted, convicted, and rightly incarcerated!
Until then... Aluta Continua.....
2 Likes
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by TribesNG: 9:34pm On Feb 20
I Still Blame Buhari
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by RisMas(m): 9:39pm On Feb 20
LadyGoddiva:Haaa... 6 years ago ke? , When i wrote my first JAMB in April 2001. We pioneered Paper Types. Pikin wey dem born then don dey write JAMB sef
1 Like
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by Africanbest(m): 10:34pm On Feb 20
Because lala see iamboob as username, they guy no gree paste my own,
He chose boobs over Africabest
1 Like
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by pawshjai(f): 10:41pm On Feb 20
SeniorZato:are u nigerian??jes askin....buh i wish wah u said was carried out..dis kwantry tire me
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by pawshjai(f): 10:41pm On Feb 20
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by AnyDevice: 11:17pm On Feb 20
what exactly do they hope to achieve by setting mock exam for candidates
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by atesunate16(m): 11:38pm On Feb 20
Ok
|Re: How To Know If You Are Qualified For JAMB Mock Exam, 2018 by cbrass(m): 12:05am
When is the jamb gan gan
