Many UTME candidates seem not to know if they are qualified to partake in the mock examination or not.



Let’s quickly clear the confusion so you know if you are qualified or not.

In as much as a lot of you would like to write the Mock Exam, not everyone is entitled to write it.

If you did not select to write the exam during registration, you are simply not qualified to partake in the mock examination.



Also, if you are unable to print you mock exam slip or get a notification from JAMB concerning the mock exam schedule; it equally means you are not qualified for the mock exam.







Kai! How time flies though. Six years ago I was on this JAMB struggle lmao. Can still remember the exam day clearly

Will students still pay extra for the mock exam

May God Help all Jambites

I thought jamb was scrambled out of Nigerian education system

Not until the 36 million naira monivorious~ Snakevorious Jambite is apprehended, prosecuted, convicted, and rightly incarcerated!

Until then... Aluta Continua.....



Until then... Aluta Continua..... Not until the 36 million naira monivorious~ Snakevorious Jambite is apprehended, prosecuted, convicted, and rightly incarcerated!Until then... Aluta Continua..... 2 Likes

Haaa... 6 years ago ke? , When i wrote my first JAMB in April 2001. We pioneered Paper Types. Pikin wey dem born then don dey write JAMB sef

I thought jamb was scrambled out of Nigerian education system are u nigerian ??jes askin....buh i wish wah u said was carried out..dis kwantry tire me are u nigerian??jes askin....buh i wish wah u said was carried out..dis kwantry tire me

what exactly do they hope to achieve by setting mock exam for candidates

