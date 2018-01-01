₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by GistMore: 7:24pm On Feb 20
Praiz, Iyanya, and Timaya have been called out by Nigerian On-Air Personality, Tolu Oniru popularly known as Toolz who confronted Praiz after his interview with Oliseh and Maria Okan for severing ties with her.
According to the OAP, some of her male “friends” in the Nigerian music industry whom she thought were her friends left her immediately she got married and one of them is Praiz who she was opportune to speak with and hear His reason.
According to Praiz, he didn’t stop talking to Toolz, he only curtailed the frequency of their communication because of his respect for her marriage.
Timaya, on the other hand, told Toolz that she is dead to him the day she got married and apparently he kept his words because it seems she hasn’t heard from him since then. Just like Praiz, Toolz revealed Iyanya told her he stopped calling her because she got married.
To Praiz he didn’t continue because he felt he bonded with Toolz and when she got married… So? He didn’t say though but this kind of thing is quite hard to understand because like it or not she was going to marry he boo and that shouldn’t hinder FRIENDSHIP.
Toolz revealed she wasn’t happy with their decisions because she thought they were friends. OH-OH.
https://www.gistmore.com/praiz-iyanya-timaya-stopped-talking-got-married-toolz
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by GistMore: 7:27pm On Feb 20
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Kobicove(m): 7:34pm On Feb 20
They were probably trying to avoid the kind of accusation Tiwa Savage's husband made against her male friends
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by DWJOBScom(m): 7:56pm On Feb 20
I can relate and identify with that as i have married friends i don't talk to abeg
no need complicating things mbok!
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Flexherbal(m): 8:45pm On Feb 20
Kobicove:
Abi!
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Asowari(m): 8:47pm On Feb 20
with that kind of body why won't dey avoid u.
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Pappyto: 9:31pm On Feb 20
OK....
But that curve of yours is badass.
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by vickysly: 9:55pm On Feb 20
Lol Dem been work chop clean mouth but their plans no work
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by pennywys: 10:08pm On Feb 20
That dangerous curve you give out there
And you think those guyz are happy about it
It was actually the curvy that kept them closer, not just ordinary friendship
The booobs as well are doing good
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Agbafs2005(m): 10:09pm On Feb 20
Good decision by those boys.. If not we would have read caption like this " praiz using his tool on tools .." Sharp guys, flee from all appearance of evils....who will come close to u and not think of ur tools?
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by eleojo23: 10:10pm On Feb 20
Guys usually cut unnecessary ties with women when they get married.
That's a wise gentleman behaviour
Better to avoid stories that touch..
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by kinibigdeal(m): 10:11pm On Feb 20
Avoiding you means they are highly responsible but you are not
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by yourkaka: 10:11pm On Feb 20
I think she should understand that they were just doing the right thing, i mean no man wants competition
.
why na
.
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by maberry(m): 10:12pm On Feb 20
They are helping you keep your marriage
I suggest you do the same
"I no fit" na for ground them dey talk o
No be when e done reach up
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Feb 20
Aunty what else do you want
As they respect themselves and move over to other single ladies you no like am
Attention seeker
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by thelifepagesng: 10:13pm On Feb 20
They all didn't #ShootTheirShots on time
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by sirusX(m): 10:14pm On Feb 20
Lead them not into temptation...especially Timaya
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by yomalex(m): 10:14pm On Feb 20
ok
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by ybalogs(m): 10:14pm On Feb 20
That's maturity on their path. Quite glad they could take that stand and stick to it .
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Luukasz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 20
They were prolly friends just to taste her pus__ and bang her but gettin married popped out their ultimate plans.
Ladies be wise and folks, not all friends are really friends some are just there for what you have to offer
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by cystem(m): 10:15pm On Feb 20
You never can tell what what talking to you would cause. Before your husband will attempt to jump into lagoon
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by MrPresident1: 10:15pm On Feb 20
Afusa ti o serious
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Dsov2016: 10:16pm On Feb 20
eleojo23:
you just read my mind. its always better to avoid anything that will cause scandal
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by ybalogs(m): 10:16pm On Feb 20
Of course Tools will still want to be famzing but on a serious note, who famzing help? Just face your home squarely before we start hearing stories that touches the heart.
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Burgerlomo: 10:16pm On Feb 20
vickysly:
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Burgerlomo: 10:17pm On Feb 20
pennywys:
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by blesskewe(f): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Prevention is better than cure
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by gigabyte13: 10:18pm On Feb 20
So make dem still dey do friend with you...... Na so dem my female friends dey tell me, abeg werrin we wan to dey talk na......?? abegiiiiiii sister Toolz face your hubby and your female friends jareeee.... Leave the bobos alone joooor
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by tintingz(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Non of them are Yoruba demons.
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Burgerlomo: 10:18pm On Feb 20
pennywys:
Most especially Timaya and Iyanya
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by free2ryhme: 10:19pm On Feb 20
GistMore:
women dont know what they want
|Re: Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” by Flickzvill(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Hehe she should just face her marraige biko
