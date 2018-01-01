Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toolz: “Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” (21074 Views)

According to the OAP, some of her male “friends” in the Nigerian music industry whom she thought were her friends left her immediately she got married and one of them is Praiz who she was opportune to speak with and hear His reason.



According to Praiz, he didn’t stop talking to Toolz, he only curtailed the frequency of their communication because of his respect for her marriage.



Timaya, on the other hand, told Toolz that she is dead to him the day she got married and apparently he kept his words because it seems she hasn’t heard from him since then. Just like Praiz, Toolz revealed Iyanya told her he stopped calling her because she got married.



To Praiz he didn’t continue because he felt he bonded with Toolz and when she got married… So? He didn’t say though but this kind of thing is quite hard to understand because like it or not she was going to marry he boo and that shouldn’t hinder FRIENDSHIP.



Toolz revealed she wasn’t happy with their decisions because she thought they were friends. OH-OH.



They were probably trying to avoid the kind of accusation Tiwa Savage's husband made against her male friends 142 Likes

I can relate and identify with that as i have married friends i don't talk to abeg



no need complicating things mbok! 24 Likes 2 Shares

Kobicove:

They were probably trying to avoid the kind of accusation Tiwa Savage's husband made against her make friends

Abi! Abi! 12 Likes

with that kind of body why won't dey avoid u. 7 Likes

OK....

But that curve of yours is badass. 2 Likes

Lol Dem been work chop clean mouth but their plans no work 5 Likes 1 Share

That dangerous curve you give out there



And you think those guyz are happy about it



It was actually the curvy that kept them closer, not just ordinary friendship

The booobs as well are doing good 4 Likes 2 Shares

Good decision by those boys.. If not we would have read caption like this " praiz using his tool on tools .." Sharp guys, flee from all appearance of evils....who will come close to u and not think of ur tools? 40 Likes

Guys usually cut unnecessary ties with women when they get married.



That's a wise gentleman behaviour



Better to avoid stories that touch.. 59 Likes 1 Share

Avoiding you means they are highly responsible but you are not 51 Likes 3 Shares

I think she should understand that they were just doing the right thing, i mean no man wants competition

.

why na

.

They are helping you keep your marriage

I suggest you do the same

"I no fit" na for ground them dey talk o

No be when e done reach up 15 Likes







As they respect themselves and move over to other single ladies you no like am





Attention seeker Aunty what else do you wantAs they respect themselves and move over to other single ladies you no like amAttention seeker 4 Likes

They all didn't #ShootTheirShots on time 2 Likes

Lead them not into temptation...especially Timaya 3 Likes

ok

That's maturity on their path. Quite glad they could take that stand and stick to it . 3 Likes

They were prolly friends just to taste her pus__ and bang her but gettin married popped out their ultimate plans.

Ladies be wise and folks, not all friends are really friends some are just there for what you have to offer 2 Likes





You never can tell what what talking to you would cause. Before your husband will attempt to jump into lagoon You never can tell what what talking to you would cause. Before your husband will attempt to jump into lagoon 2 Likes

Afusa ti o serious 2 Likes

eleojo23:

Better to avoid stories that touch

you just read my mind. its always better to avoid anything that will cause scandal you just read my mind. its always better to avoid anything that will cause scandal 1 Like

Of course Tools will still want to be famzing but on a serious note, who famzing help? Just face your home squarely before we start hearing stories that touches the heart. 1 Like

vickysly:

Lol

Dem been work chop clean mouth but their plans no work

pennywys:

That dangerous curve you give out there



And you think those guyz are happy about it



It was actually the curvy that kept them closer, not just ordinary friendship

The booobs as well are doing good 2 Likes

Prevention is better than cure

Na so dem my female friends dey tell me, abeg werrin we wan to dey talk na...... ?? abegiiiiiii sister Toolz face your hubby and your female friends jareeee.... Leave the bobos alone joooor So make dem still dey do friend with you......Na so dem my female friends dey tell me, abeg werrin we wan to dey talk na......?? abegiiiiiii sister Toolz face your hubby and your female friends jareeee.... Leave the bobos alone joooor 3 Likes

Non of them are Yoruba demons.

pennywys:

That dangerous curve you give out there



And you think those guyz are happy about it



It was actually the curvy that kept them closer, not just ordinary friendship

The booobs as well are doing good

Most especially Timaya and Iyanya Most especially Timaya and Iyanya 2 Likes

women dont know what they want women dont know what they want