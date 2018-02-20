₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by reportnaija(m): 9:53pm On Feb 20
Rivers East Senatorial District has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance.
Thousands of people from the eight Local Government Areas of the Rivers East Senatorial District trooped to the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday where they sang the praises of Governor Wike.
Member of the House of Representatives Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda moved the motion for the endorsement of Governor Wike by the district. The motion was seconded by Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Evans Bipi.
Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said that Governor Wike has developed the district alongside other parts of the state, hence the decision to support his re-election.
Senator George Sekibo said that the Senatorial District is happy because the Rivers State Governor through his outstanding performance has become a national reference point on the delivery of projects and programmes.
Former President of Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) said that the entire Senatorial District is solidly behind Governor Wike.
Youth Representative, Oraye St Franklyn said Governor Wike has no option but to contest and further develop the state.
Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will work for the Rivers State Governor to complete his two terms.
Also speaking, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will mobilise support for Governor Wike’s victory in 2019.
Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Rivers East that he will continue to work for the development of the state.
He said that his administration has executed projects in all the eight Local Government Areas of Rivers East Senatorial District. He said the projects have improved the living condition of the people. The governor assured that more projects will be delivered in the district.
The governor noted that the APC has not executed any project in Rivers East Senatorial District, even though the party controls the Federal Government.
He said: “We will not disappoint the people of this Senatorial District. We will not disappoint the people of Rivers State. We are committed to the rapid development of the state “.
Governor Wike said that he is rebuilding the infrastructural base of the state because the Amaechi administration sold state assets and squandered the funds.
The Governor noted that over N90billion that Former Governor Amaechi generated from sale of valued assets was misapplied for political purposes
He regretted that the APC Federal Government, lobbied for the Former Rivers State Governor to be cleared as Minister of the Federal Republic by the National Assembly , because they were afraid of blackmail as Rivers funds were used to bankroll the APC election.
Governor Wike charged the people of Rivers East Senatorial District to get their voters cards and ensure that PDP emerges victorious in 2019. He also stated that all Rivers people should remain vigilant as the APC will attempt using security agencies to rig in 2019.
He assured the people that he will make his position known to them after consulting the two other senatorial districts. Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers East for their support and endorsement.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
20th February, 2018.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/20/2019-rivers-east-senatorial-district-endorses-governor-wike-re-election/
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by kcmichael: 10:09pm On Feb 20
Do they have PVC?
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by EASY39(m): 10:10pm On Feb 20
God Bles U
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by Agbafs2005(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
All I see is all man for himself crusade..... With all that crowd.....exchange of money and gifts for thumb on d ballot paper
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by agwom(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by robosky02(m): 10:25pm On Feb 20
ok
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by drshrewd: 10:25pm On Feb 20
endorsing the worse governor in history of Rivers
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by brainpulse: 10:29pm On Feb 20
Thug
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by drshrewd: 10:31pm On Feb 20
wike score card (over 10)
Education -10
Health -8
Security -10
human capital -5
agric -3
infrastructure 2
the tout of a governor is disaster
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by medolab90(m): 10:32pm On Feb 20
Chelsea fans how market
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by lonelydora(m): 10:33pm On Feb 20
With the work Wike aka Mr.Project is doing in Rivers state, he has my vote, my family's vote, and my friend's vote.
Who has passed Slaughter -- Elelenwo Road, Akpajo - Oil mill Road, Bori Road, Creek Road, Rumuji road, etc.
Who has visited all the primary shools in Rivers state lately, including the ones in Ubima, Amaechi's village.
Leave politics aside, Wike is working.
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by asatemple(f): 10:38pm On Feb 20
Their business cause me, am minding my own business
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by lonelydora(m): 10:38pm On Feb 20
drshrewd:
You have never been to Rivers State.
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by samogo1: 10:41pm On Feb 20
How about your president?
drshrewd:
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by Daviddson(m): 10:43pm On Feb 20
drshrewd:Are you confused? How can Rivers that has been a hotbed for killings have 10 for security? And how did you arrive at 8 for health? Abeg go sleep jeje.
It seems you're indirectly campaigning for him.
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by PecE2Make: 10:50pm On Feb 20
APC is finish come 2019. If they like let them use the finger print of a baby in the womb to vote, APC must go. Evidence of good governance. Wike is working. Buhari is panting right now because he has exhausted all the lies and propaganda on earth.
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by gudnex22(m): 10:56pm On Feb 20
lonelydora:I go even add my state own join
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by zabuur: 10:58pm On Feb 20
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by NaijaFutbol: 11:07pm On Feb 20
drshrewd:
You have not been to Rivers state then.
Infrastructure should be over 7
security should be below 5
All in all, he is doing better than the average Nigerian Governor
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by bedspread: 11:30pm On Feb 20
Wike Has performed above wat I thought of Him...
I think he deserves a second term
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by TheKingdom: 11:33pm On Feb 20
See being from a sh.ithole country is not that there is just sh.it everywhere and smelling, but ones mindset. Wike on a regular day should be a wine tapper but see him a governor....
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by 6pax: 11:43pm On Feb 20
lonelydora:
Wike has not done any meaningful project of his own all he has been doing for the past three years is past administration projects. He is one of the worse governors in Nigeria
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by dreamwords: 11:44pm On Feb 20
Afonjas Apc will not like this
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by dheilaw1(m): 11:47pm On Feb 20
smh
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by santricedupas(m): 12:11am
drshrewd:what of nysc allawee batch b 2014 rv/14b. pay us Mr man
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by santricedupas(m): 12:15am
NaijaFutbol:what has wicked wike done to rivers people with one of the highest allocation of federal money, I will still thumb up for aregbe rascal with the lowest income from federal govt. Wike just dey use substandard roads that won't pass the test of time to deceive una
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by Osyabj: 12:24am
brainpulse:
Your are correct.
Killer thug wike remains a murderer, who murdered over 150 APC supporters in 2015.
Killer wike, note that he who lives by the sword MUST die by the sword.
Killer wike your time shall come, just like your killer foot soldier Don Waney
Over 19 people daily murdered by Wike and his thug killers before 2015 election
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/183463-19-people-killed-monthly-in-rivers-election-violence.html/amp
See below image of killer wike's victim, APC LG chairman, Franklin Obi, murdered in cold blood by blood thirsty killer Wike and his thugs.
Below is a chilling video of killer thug wike bribing inec officials and openly threatening to KILL them if they fail to rig for him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bs4b_hC90PM
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by momonny: 12:26am
lonelydora:i wonder how much you've been paid. i am from Rivers State Oyigbo to be precise. this governor is the worse in the history of the state. he is a motor park tout.
|Re: 2019: Rivers East Senatorial District Endorses Governor Wike For Re-election by NaijaFutbol: 12:36am
santricedupas:
I agree, dont know rivers state.
