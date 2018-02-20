

Rivers East Senatorial District has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance.



Thousands of people from the eight Local Government Areas of the Rivers East Senatorial District trooped to the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday where they sang the praises of Governor Wike.



Member of the House of Representatives Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda moved the motion for the endorsement of Governor Wike by the district. The motion was seconded by Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Evans Bipi.



Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said that Governor Wike has developed the district alongside other parts of the state, hence the decision to support his re-election.



Senator George Sekibo said that the Senatorial District is happy because the Rivers State Governor through his outstanding performance has become a national reference point on the delivery of projects and programmes.



Former President of Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) said that the entire Senatorial District is solidly behind Governor Wike.



Youth Representative, Oraye St Franklyn said Governor Wike has no option but to contest and further develop the state.



Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will work for the Rivers State Governor to complete his two terms.



Also speaking, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will mobilise support for Governor Wike’s victory in 2019.



Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Rivers East that he will continue to work for the development of the state.



He said that his administration has executed projects in all the eight Local Government Areas of Rivers East Senatorial District. He said the projects have improved the living condition of the people. The governor assured that more projects will be delivered in the district.



The governor noted that the APC has not executed any project in Rivers East Senatorial District, even though the party controls the Federal Government.



He said: “We will not disappoint the people of this Senatorial District. We will not disappoint the people of Rivers State. We are committed to the rapid development of the state “.



Governor Wike said that he is rebuilding the infrastructural base of the state because the Amaechi administration sold state assets and squandered the funds.



The Governor noted that over N90billion that Former Governor Amaechi generated from sale of valued assets was misapplied for political purposes



He regretted that the APC Federal Government, lobbied for the Former Rivers State Governor to be cleared as Minister of the Federal Republic by the National Assembly , because they were afraid of blackmail as Rivers funds were used to bankroll the APC election.



Governor Wike charged the people of Rivers East Senatorial District to get their voters cards and ensure that PDP emerges victorious in 2019. He also stated that all Rivers people should remain vigilant as the APC will attempt using security agencies to rig in 2019.



He assured the people that he will make his position known to them after consulting the two other senatorial districts. Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers East for their support and endorsement.



Simeon Nwakaudu,



Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.



20th February, 2018.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/20/2019-rivers-east-senatorial-district-endorses-governor-wike-re-election/



cc lalasticlala Rivers East Senatorial District has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance.Thousands of people from the eight Local Government Areas of the Rivers East Senatorial District trooped to the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday where they sang the praises of Governor Wike.Member of the House of Representatives Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda moved the motion for the endorsement of Governor Wike by the district. The motion was seconded by Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Evans Bipi.Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said that Governor Wike has developed the district alongside other parts of the state, hence the decision to support his re-election.Senator George Sekibo said that the Senatorial District is happy because the Rivers State Governor through his outstanding performance has become a national reference point on the delivery of projects and programmes.Former President of Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) said that the entire Senatorial District is solidly behind Governor Wike.Youth Representative, Oraye St Franklyn said Governor Wike has no option but to contest and further develop the state.Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will work for the Rivers State Governor to complete his two terms.Also speaking, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara said that the Rivers East Senatorial District will mobilise support for Governor Wike’s victory in 2019.Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Rivers East that he will continue to work for the development of the state.He said that his administration has executed projects in all the eight Local Government Areas of Rivers East Senatorial District. He said the projects have improved the living condition of the people. The governor assured that more projects will be delivered in the district.The governor noted that the APC has not executed any project in Rivers East Senatorial District, even though the party controls the Federal Government.He said: “We will not disappoint the people of this Senatorial District. We will not disappoint the people of Rivers State. We are committed to the rapid development of the state “.Governor Wike said that he is rebuilding the infrastructural base of the state because the Amaechi administration sold state assets and squandered the funds.The Governor noted that over N90billion that Former Governor Amaechi generated from sale of valued assets was misapplied for political purposesHe regretted that the APC Federal Government, lobbied for the Former Rivers State Governor to be cleared as Minister of the Federal Republic by the National Assembly , because they were afraid of blackmail as Rivers funds were used to bankroll the APC election.Governor Wike charged the people of Rivers East Senatorial District to get their voters cards and ensure that PDP emerges victorious in 2019. He also stated that all Rivers people should remain vigilant as the APC will attempt using security agencies to rig in 2019.He assured the people that he will make his position known to them after consulting the two other senatorial districts. Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers East for their support and endorsement.Simeon Nwakaudu,Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.20th February, 2018.SOURCEcc lalasticlala