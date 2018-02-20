₦airaland Forum

NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by reportnaija(m): 9:04am

Agege, Lagos Mainland based football star, Sikiru Olatunbosun has beaten his compatriots in the Nigeria Professional Football League to win the highly coveted ‘Goal of the Year’ at the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards.

The phenomenal forward’s wonder strike in last season’s NPFL encounter against Rangers International Football Club of Enugu played at the Soccer Temple, Agege, Lagos Mainland, also emerged winner of global news platform, CNN, the best goal in the world for the first week of March 2017.

At that time, Olatunbosun’s stunner was voted the CNN Goal of the Week beating other established stars from different leagues across Europe.

The skillful winger beat off competition from Roma’s Raja Nainggolan, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge as the winner of the award after claiming 82 per cent of the 6,647 total votes cast.

In the process, Sikiru Olatunbosun became the first player from the Nigerian top league to win the highly coveted award.

In case you missed it, you can watch the video of the goal again below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZZ92_lMw3M

SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/20/video-agege-based-football-star-sikiru-olatubosuns-wonder-strike-wins-nff-goal-year/

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by 7footre(m): 12:26pm
What a wicked left foot!... It's an individual goal as well as a team effort. Well deserved

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:26pm
And they gave a Muslim the award shocked


This is not fair even in sport
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by mayowascholar(m): 12:27pm
cool
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by veraponpo(m): 12:27pm
Superb!

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by mayowascholar(m): 12:27pm
copl

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by akeentech(m): 12:27pm
NO PLAYER HAS EVER SCORED THIS KIND OF GOAL IN EPL

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by xpizzy(m): 12:27pm
What a strike
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Ennyasems: 12:28pm
Good one, but will that goal send buhari back to daura? :- angry angry angry
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by idu1(m): 12:28pm
Classic

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by wizbee(m): 12:28pm
Sensational!
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Soteriahascome: 12:28pm
Wire wire
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by elyte89: 12:28pm
SUPERB!!! wink
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Authoreety: 12:28pm
Gg
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:28pm
dis 1 one come Celebrate commot 4 Stadium oo.........



What if dem carry d cup?? Dem no qo see am 4 D Country be that oo. Lolz
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by pittoilet(f): 12:28pm
not that special angry
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by TheGreatIYANU: 12:29pm
WOW! What SKILL!!!

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Swissh(m): 12:29pm
nobody watches NFL
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by teeoo1: 12:29pm
Nice
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by braivheart: 12:29pm
Wawu
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by judecares1: 12:30pm
all these once will still say they are under 17
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Swissh(m): 12:30pm
nobody watches the Nplf or gives a Ffuck......mtcheew
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Kezifils(m): 12:31pm
Goal of the year

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Mferah: 12:31pm
Nice one... Keep up the awards
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by minesto: 12:31pm
mayowascholar:
cool
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Harkholarworle(m): 12:32pm
Superb
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Nenejeje(f): 12:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
And they gave a Muslim the award shocked


This is not fair even in sport


Abeg make we hear word

Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Tokziby: 12:33pm
akeentech:
NO PLAYER HAS EVER SCORED THIS KIND OF GOAL IN EPL

I bet u havent seen Thiery Henry Goal against Manchester United over 10 years ago

What about Didier Drogba against Everton (Joseph Yobo was the defender that was marking him) almost the same season with Henry
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by WinningSun: 12:34pm
superb performance.
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by Seanjay(m): 12:36pm
this guys is my childhood friend from akoka, yaba... we use to call him little messi
Re: NFF ‘Goal Of The Year' By Sikiru Olatubosun Of MFM FC (Video) by omenkaLives(m): 12:38pm
My God!

See goose pimples all over my body! This is the baddest stuff I've seen in football in a long time! shocked shocked

Had to watch it three times to be sure I'm really seeing what I'm seeing. You don't get this even in Europe! cool

