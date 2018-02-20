

Agege, Lagos Mainland based football star, Sikiru Olatunbosun has beaten his compatriots in the Nigeria Professional Football League to win the highly coveted ‘Goal of the Year’ at the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards.



The phenomenal forward’s wonder strike in last season’s NPFL encounter against Rangers International Football Club of Enugu played at the Soccer Temple, Agege, Lagos Mainland, also emerged winner of global news platform, CNN, the best goal in the world for the first week of March 2017.



At that time, Olatunbosun’s stunner was voted the CNN Goal of the Week beating other established stars from different leagues across Europe.



The skillful winger beat off competition from Roma’s Raja Nainggolan, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge as the winner of the award after claiming 82 per cent of the 6,647 total votes cast.



In the process, Sikiru Olatunbosun became the first player from the Nigerian top league to win the highly coveted award.



In case you missed it, you can watch the video of the goal again below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZZ92_lMw3M



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/20/video-agege-based-football-star-sikiru-olatubosuns-wonder-strike-wins-nff-goal-year/ Agege, Lagos Mainland based football star, Sikiru Olatunbosun has beaten his compatriots in the Nigeria Professional Football League to win the highly coveted ‘Goal of the Year’ at the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards.The phenomenal forward’s wonder strike in last season’s NPFL encounter against Rangers International Football Club of Enugu played at the Soccer Temple, Agege, Lagos Mainland, also emerged winner of global news platform, CNN, the best goal in the world for the first week of March 2017.At that time, Olatunbosun’s stunner was voted the CNN Goal of the Week beating other established stars from different leagues across Europe.The skillful winger beat off competition from Roma’s Raja Nainggolan, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge as the winner of the award after claiming 82 per cent of the 6,647 total votes cast.In the process, Sikiru Olatunbosun became the first player from the Nigerian top league to win the highly coveted award.In case you missed it, you can watch the video of the goal again below.SOURCE 6 Likes 1 Share