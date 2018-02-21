



The reason for this is because some were unlucky to register their cars in the wrong hands. This is very common with the Lagos and Abuja plate numbers.





A research carried out revealed that at least 4 out of every 10 cars you see on the road with Lagos and Abuja plate numbers are fake.





We are here to make sure you are using the authentic plate number.



To determine the authenticity of your vehicle plate number, you have to follow these few steps below. It is very simple and will not take time to do. All you need is a smart phone and access to the internet.





1. In your browser, go to





2. Enter your plate number in the provided space (with no hyphen in between)





3. Click on the “verify” button.





After clicking on “verify”, the information about your car will appear.



For security reasons, only the name of your car will be displayed on the webpage. In other words, FRSC does not want the public to see the full details of the registration, you will only see the name of your car and the date of registration.





Note:



For anyone planning to visit the police to obtain a tinted glass permit – it is important you verify the authenticity of your car number plate first.



If the police finds out first, it might become a different story altogether.



Also, note that this verification is only applicable to the number plates with this formats ABC123AB (New plate number) not AB123 ABC (old plate number).





