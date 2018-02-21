₦airaland Forum

How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by AutoJoshNG: 9:07am
Some of the number plates you see on some cars are fake and not original.

The reason for this is because some were unlucky to register their cars in the wrong hands. This is very common with the Lagos and Abuja plate numbers.


A research carried out revealed that at least 4 out of every 10 cars you see on the road with Lagos and Abuja plate numbers are fake.


We are here to make sure you are using the authentic plate number.

To determine the authenticity of your vehicle plate number, you have to follow these few steps below. It is very simple and will not take time to do. All you need is a smart phone and access to the internet.


1. In your browser, go to www.nvisng.org/numberplateverification.aspx


2. Enter your plate number in the provided space (with no hyphen in between)


3. Click on the “verify” button.


After clicking on “verify”, the information about your car will appear.

For security reasons, only the name of your car will be displayed on the webpage. In other words, FRSC does not want the public to see the full details of the registration, you will only see the name of your car and the date of registration.


Note:

For anyone planning to visit the police to obtain a tinted glass permit – it is important you verify the authenticity of your car number plate first.

If the police finds out first, it might become a different story altogether.

Also, note that this verification is only applicable to the number plates with this formats ABC123AB (New plate number) not AB123 ABC (old plate number).


Please, help and share this post so it can get to the individual who might need it.


https://autojosh.com/steps-verify-car-plate-number-original-fake/

Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by ojorich(m): 9:10am
good info
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by Horlaidex(m): 9:14am
This is informative.
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mayowascholar(m): 12:30pm
thanks
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by Tybabe0001(m): 12:32pm
Hmmmmm
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mycare(m): 12:32pm
Very educative
This country have to improve her database systems
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:32pm
dis Post is usless as i don't Have a Car 4 Now......
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by fasho01(m): 12:32pm
Enlightening. Thanks op
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by ShitHead: 12:32pm
What of us wey get Bicycles? Where we go verify our spoon, no, plate numbers?
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mokaflex(m): 12:34pm
Link confirmed ok. However date of registration didn't show up. See details below.

Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mycare(m): 12:35pm
bivanJohnaliuz:
dis Post is usless as i don't Have a Car 4 Now......

Did u type dis comment with ur brain or otherwise tongue

Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by Busybodyii: 12:35pm
u are great
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by Criticize001(m): 12:35pm
Very informative, this are the type of thread we need on FP, not BBPorn
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by archstyle(m): 12:36pm
Nice one, very true!!!
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mycare(m): 12:37pm
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by lamba001: 12:38pm
oil
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by mokaflex(m): 12:38pm
bivanJohnaliuz:
dis Post is usless as i don't Have a Car 4 Now......
Take it.....

Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:40pm
mokaflex:
Take it.....


chairman wehdon......
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:42pm
mycare:

Did u type dis comment with ur brain or otherwise tongue

no with My sperm. grin
mycare:

Did u type dis comment with ur brain or otherwise tongue

no with My sperm.
Re: How To Verify If Your Car Number Plate Is Authentic Or Fake by maxiquadrian(m): 12:48pm
cheesy
