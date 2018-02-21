Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy (12860 Views)

Muslim protests in India are calling for a boycott of Pampers products after claiming to have seen the word 'Mohammed' in the face of a cartoon cat which appears on its nappies.



The lines illustrating the whiskers, nose, mouth and left eye of the smiley feline allegedly bear a close resemblance to the Prophet's name when written in Arabic or Urdu.



The image on thew hygiene product has been branded an 'insult' to Islam by critics, and protesters have staged 'Pampers burnings'.



Video footage viewed more than 175,000 times online shows outraged parents making pyres out of Pampers Baby Dry Pants in the streets of India and torching whole packets in protest.





Activists from the Islamic group Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat yesterday lodged a formal complaint about the nappies at Dabeerpura Police Station in Hyderabad, reports the Deccan Chronicle.



In a letter to police, the group said Pampers - owned by US multinational Procter & Gamble - had 'hurt the feelings' of the Muslim community and called for the products to be taken off the shelves immediately.



It stated: 'Even with (the) bare eye it is been identified that the name of Prophet (PBUH) can be seen printed on it in Urdu/Arabic.'





The picture below shows the cat whiskers being compared to the name of Mohammed















The letter written by Muslims calling for a boycott of pampers baby diapers













Source:



I expected them to be happy that Pampers is making him famous.

But must these guys always score their ignorant points through violent riots?



This is no more a case of illiteracy as with Boko Haram members.

We need peace in this world abeg.

I expected them to be happy that Pampers is making him famous.

But must these guys always score their ignorant points through violent riots?

This is no more a case of illiteracy as with Boko Haram members.

We need peace in this world abeg.

Na only una dey?

Before arm is before warn. Hope the company will do the needful before it end up like Charlie Hebdo.

But other people bear Muhammad too nau

I don tire for these people. Wetin quaran don do these people brain cells oh?!

Seun will be sore afraid to put this on FP

The Cocoanut brains...

Illiteracy begats stupidity.

Before arm is before warn. Hope the company will do the needful before it end up like Charlie Hebdo.

Na wa for this una religious of peace. This is clearly a threat towards Procter and Gamble, the makers of Pampers.

Before arm is before warn. Hope the company will do the needful before it end up like Charlie Hebdo .

Una wan go shoot up the place again abi? Good thing some people quoted you o.

Illiteracy begats stupidity.

This has nothing to do with illiteracy, This is just plain evil.

See miracle as allahs name appears on pampers baby nappies.



The end of the world is near

Allah is great 23 Likes

Could have been a school teacher drawing a cat.



Or an innocent kid drawing a cat.



Which means one can be killed by muslims without even knowing why they died.



Thats how a piece of paper with words written in arabic caused the death of a lady and many others in Kano years back.



For real.. these people should exist alone.. 57 Likes 6 Shares

Could have been a school teacher drawing a cat.



Or an innocent kid drawing a cat.



Which means one can be killed by muslims without even knowing why they died.



Thats how a piece of paper with words written in arabic caused the death of a lady and many others in Kano years back.



For real.. these people should exist alone..

What if someone wore a shirt with that cat on it ?

lalasticlala



Y is not on FP?

Save workers in naija wrkn for Procter n Gambler

Y is not on FP?

Save workers in naija wrkn for Procter n Gambler

because I no d riot WL spread

What if someone wore a shirt with that cat on it ?

The person is a goner.. am almost afraid..



Just took a decision to avoid any area with much muslim populations especially the illitrates as much as I can..



The person is a goner.. am almost afraid..

Just took a decision to avoid any area with much muslim populations especially the illitrates as much as I can..

Being around Muslims is wayyy too risky..

They should move them all to Australia and let them live alone there. I think that continent is large enough to contain them all. The sane ones that are ready to comply with normal civilization should be allowed but deported as soon as they mess up, without given a second chance.

Y is not on FP?

Save workers in naija wrkn for Procter n Gambler

because I no d riot WL spread

This is serious bro. Someone threating procter and gamble all in the name of a cat's whiskers. That madridguy is a terrorist

DT is hw dia religion make all of dem

Islam A bad



Islam A bad

Belongs to the dinosaur age

these extrimists are just simply stupid

Terrorism everywhere through this Islamic something

If you don't know about something don't make mockery of yourselves. If jesus is to be drawn with horn on his head i beleive christain will detest it. Delibrate writing of God name and any prophet name on filthy things is an insult. But in this case i dont think it intentional. They can only suggest they increase the strokes on the cheeks. Note no one is islamically permitted to purnish other without investigation and court order

terrorist how that thing take resemble mohamed? mcheeeewwww

Being a literate does not mean you are educated.

People like this makes other non Muslim to see Islam as a hate/violent religion, everything is perception in this life if u turn 6 upside it will look like 9, any printing, drawing, writing of a particular thing can look like another thing if u look at it from another perspective but that doesn't mean it is that thing.

All I see here is a cat face not any Arabic writing..... 6 Likes

If you don't know something about don't make mockery of yourselves. If jesus is to be drawn with horn on his head i beleive christain will detest it. Delibrate writing of God name and any prophet name on filthy things is an insult. But in this case i dont think it intentional. They can only suggest they increase the strokes on the cheeks. Note no is islamically permitted to purnish other without investigation and court order

This got to be the dumbest defense I have seen in my sweet life...



Can you listen to yourself at all?



Countless times people have mocked Jesus and even the pope and christians did nada about it .



Remember when Nikki Minaj wore a pope costume with one dumb ass nigga? She still breathes.



You muslims are just fighting for your Allah and Prophet because you don't believe he has power to defend himself.



If your Allah is so powerful as you claimed,why are you helping him to fight?





This got to be the dumbest defense I have seen in my sweet life...

Can you listen to yourself at all?

Countless times people have mocked Jesus and even the pope and christians did nada about it .

Remember when Nikki Minaj wore a pope costume with one dumb ass nigga? She still breathes.

You muslims are just fighting for your Allah and Prophet because you don't believe he has power to defend himself.

If your Allah is so powerful as you claimed,why are you helping him to fight?

And mod asking us to swear an oath, the joke is on you

The person is a goner.. am almost afraid..



Just took a decision to avoid any area with much muslim populations especially the illitrates as much as I can..



Being around Muslims is wayyy too risky..



Man, haba you always forget to put your sense in it right position bah?