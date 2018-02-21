₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:58pm On Feb 21
Muslims burn piles of Pampers nappies and call for a ban because cartoon cat's whiskers printed on them 'look like the Arabic spelling of Mohammed'
Muslim protests in India are calling for a boycott of Pampers products after claiming to have seen the word 'Mohammed' in the face of a cartoon cat which appears on its nappies.
The lines illustrating the whiskers, nose, mouth and left eye of the smiley feline allegedly bear a close resemblance to the Prophet's name when written in Arabic or Urdu.
The image on thew hygiene product has been branded an 'insult' to Islam by critics, and protesters have staged 'Pampers burnings'.
Video footage viewed more than 175,000 times online shows outraged parents making pyres out of Pampers Baby Dry Pants in the streets of India and torching whole packets in protest.
Activists from the Islamic group Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat yesterday lodged a formal complaint about the nappies at Dabeerpura Police Station in Hyderabad, reports the Deccan Chronicle.
In a letter to police, the group said Pampers - owned by US multinational Procter & Gamble - had 'hurt the feelings' of the Muslim community and called for the products to be taken off the shelves immediately.
It stated: 'Even with (the) bare eye it is been identified that the name of Prophet (PBUH) can be seen printed on it in Urdu/Arabic.'
The picture below shows the cat whiskers being compared to the name of Mohammed
The letter written by Muslims calling for a boycott of pampers baby diapers
Source:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5418129/Muslims-burn-Pampers-nappies-cartoon-cat.html#comments
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by NwaAmaikpe: 6:58pm On Feb 21
I expected them to be happy that Pampers is making him famous.
But must these guys always score their ignorant points through violent riots?
This is no more a case of illiteracy as with Boko Haram members.
We need peace in this world abeg.
Na only una dey?
158 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Evablizin(f): 6:59pm On Feb 21
1 Like
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by madridguy(m): 7:04pm On Feb 21
Before arm is before warn. Hope the company will do the needful before it end up like Charlie Hebdo.
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by jonadaft: 7:07pm On Feb 21
Lol
But other people bear Muhammad too nau
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Pappyto: 7:15pm On Feb 21
Wahala dey ooo.
This one loud gan ooo.
3 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by phreakabit(m): 7:16pm On Feb 21
I don tire for these people. Wetin quaran don do these people brain cells oh?!
80 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by oloriooko(m): 7:18pm On Feb 21
Seun will be sore afraid to put this on FP
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by nero2face: 7:23pm On Feb 21
The Cocoanut brains...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Nutase(f): 7:34pm On Feb 21
Illiteracy begats stupidity.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:49pm On Feb 21
madridguy:
Na wa for this una religious of peace. This is clearly a threat towards Procter and Gamble, the makers of Pampers.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by phreakabit(m): 7:50pm On Feb 21
madridguy:
Una wan go shoot up the place again abi? Good thing some people quoted you o.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:54pm On Feb 21
Nutase:
This has nothing to do with illiteracy, This is just plain evil.
10 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by shadeyinka(m): 7:55pm On Feb 21
Allahwuakba!
See miracle as allahs name appears on pampers baby nappies.
The end of the world is near
Allah is great
23 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by sapientia(m): 7:55pm On Feb 21
Could have been a school teacher drawing a cat.
Or an innocent kid drawing a cat.
Which means one can be killed by muslims without even knowing why they died.
Thats how a piece of paper with words written in arabic caused the death of a lady and many others in Kano years back.
For real.. these people should exist alone..
57 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by phreakabit(m): 8:20pm On Feb 21
sapientia:
What if someone wore a shirt with that cat on it ?
13 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:28pm On Feb 21
WotzupNG:
Y is not on FP?
Save workers in naija wrkn for Procter n Gambler
because I no d riot WL spread
2 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by sapientia(m): 8:33pm On Feb 21
phreakabit:
The person is a goner.. am almost afraid..
Just took a decision to avoid any area with much muslim populations especially the illitrates as much as I can..
Being around Muslims is wayyy too risky..
51 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by AnonyNymous(m): 8:33pm On Feb 21
They should move them all to Australia and let them live alone there. I think that continent is large enough to contain them all. The sane ones that are ready to comply with normal civilization should be allowed but deported as soon as they mess up, without given a second chance.
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:41pm On Feb 21
OkpaAkuEriEri:
This is serious bro. Someone threating procter and gamble all in the name of a cat's whiskers. That madridguy is a terrorist
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:45pm On Feb 21
Mrchippychappy:DT is hw dia religion make all of dem
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Afobear: 10:27pm On Feb 21
Islam A bad
Belongs to the dinosaur age
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by gegee(m): 10:36pm On Feb 21
these extrimists are just simply stupid
3 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by pennywys: 10:38pm On Feb 21
Terrorism everywhere through this Islamic something
3 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by kennypedia(m): 10:40pm On Feb 21
If you don't know about something don't make mockery of yourselves. If jesus is to be drawn with horn on his head i beleive christain will detest it. Delibrate writing of God name and any prophet name on filthy things is an insult. But in this case i dont think it intentional. They can only suggest they increase the strokes on the cheeks. Note no one is islamically permitted to purnish other without investigation and court order
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by gegee(m): 10:44pm On Feb 21
madridguy:terrorist how that thing take resemble mohamed? mcheeeewwww
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by kennypedia(m): 10:44pm On Feb 21
Being a literate does not mean you are educated.
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by Kassidy90(m): 10:48pm On Feb 21
People like this makes other non Muslim to see Islam as a hate/violent religion, everything is perception in this life if u turn 6 upside it will look like 9, any printing, drawing, writing of a particular thing can look like another thing if u look at it from another perspective but that doesn't mean it is that thing.
All I see here is a cat face not any Arabic writing.....
6 Likes
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by CeeJay9ja(m): 10:49pm On Feb 21
kennypedia:
This got to be the dumbest defense I have seen in my sweet life...
Can you listen to yourself at all?
Countless times people have mocked Jesus and even the pope and christians did nada about it .
Remember when Nikki Minaj wore a pope costume with one dumb ass nigga? She still breathes.
You muslims are just fighting for your Allah and Prophet because you don't believe he has power to defend himself.
If your Allah is so powerful as you claimed,why are you helping him to fight?
And mod asking us to swear an oath, the joke is on you
40 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by afrikanns: 10:57pm On Feb 21
sapientia:
Man, haba you always forget to put your sense in it right position bah?
|Re: Muslims Burn Pampers Diapers In India Over Cartoon, Accuses Pampers Of Blasphemy by delivryboy: 11:01pm On Feb 21
I'm Muslim and will forever be, but this is the height of stupidity. It's making my head ache, my Christian brother, I hand these illiterate over to you, chew them however you want. I'm off to bed.
10 Likes 3 Shares
